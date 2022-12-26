Read full article on original website
Steelers Get Major News Involving Playoff Hopes
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers need plenty of help to get into the 2022 postseason, and while they fight to keep their season alive, their biggest opponent just took a major blow. The Steelers will need to beat the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns in the final two weeks...
Reason Myles Garrett was benched, fined by Browns revealed
Myles Garrett was notably absent from the Cleveland Browns’ first defensive drive against the New Orleans Saints on Saturday. Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Monday that it was a “team decision” to not start Garrett in the game, and now we know more about what led to that decision. Mary Kay Cabot of... The post Reason Myles Garrett was benched, fined by Browns revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former star WR calls for Steelers to make coaching change
The Steelers found a way to sneak out another win in Week 16, but their offense struggled for the majority of the game once again. Are offensive coordinator Matt Canada's days numbered?. NFL Network analyst Steve Smith Sr. hopes they are for the sake of Pittsburgh's future. "Mike Tomlin, he's...
Steelers Sign Former Giants Starting Linebacker
The Steelers are kicking the tires on a former Giants starting linebacker, the team announced Tuesday. Per Pittsburgh's official account, Tae Crowder has been signed to the active 53-man roster from New York's practice squad. Crowder takes the roster spot of LB Marcus Allen, who was placed on the IR...
Former Dodger Catcher Hired as Coach by Oakland A's
Ramon Hernandez, who spent his final MLB season with the Dodgers in 2013, has been hired as an interpreter and coach by the Oakland A's.
Eagles working out notable former rival
After losing to the Dallas Cowboys this past weekend, the Philadelphia Eagles may be bringing in a Dallas Cowboys alum. Field Yates of ESPN reported on Tuesday that the Eagles brought in former Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin for a workout. The 28-year-old Jarwin has not been signed by an NFL team all season. At... The post Eagles working out notable former rival appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
College football fans shocked by Mel Kiper's QB rankings for 2023 NFL Draft
With the college football season playing its bowl games and the NFL inching towards the playoffs, it's never too early to get a leg-up on the big board for the 2023 NFL Draft, and so far Mel Kiper is turning heads with his picks. The long-time ESPN draft guru recently revealed his top four players ...
Eagles try to strengthen playoff spot; Saints play for one
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — No matter the quarterback, the Eagles are trying to finish as the top team in the NFC. Knocking off the New Orleans Saints will get Philadelphia all the spoils of the No. 1 seed. A chance to rest starters in the season finale. The playoff bye...
Cards veteran McCoy, Falcons rookie Ridder in QB spotlight
ATLANTA (AP) — At 36, Colt McCoy is savoring every opportunity to play for the Arizona Cardinals, especially after teammate J.J. Watt's plans to retire were announced this week. At 23, Desmond Ridder is trying to show he deserves to be considered the long-term starter for the Atlanta Falcons.
Ex-World Series champion gets DFA’d by Giants
It is the end of the line for one veteran former champion in San Francisco. The Giants announced on Wednesday that they have designated infielder Tommy La Stella for assignment. The move is to make room for newly-signed reliever Taylor Rogers on the 40-man roster. La Stella, 33, was a World Series champion with the... The post Ex-World Series champion gets DFA’d by Giants appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bears trade back from No. 2 pick, land WR1 and draft haul in new 2023 mock draft
The Bears are a lock to land a top-five draft pick in the 2023 NFL draft. But they also have a high chance of landing the No. 2 or even No. 1 overall selection, depending on how these final two weeks shake out. GM Ryan Poles is going to have...
Vikings have opportunity to hinder Packers' playoff hopes
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Two weeks after ending the Green Bay Packers’ three-year reign as NFC North champions, the Minnesota Vikings have a chance to give their division rival’s playoff hopes a devastating blow. Green Bay lost 23-7 at Minnesota in the season’s opening weekend as...
Tom Brady addresses retirement questions
Tom Brady retired in early 2022, only to announce a month later that he was making a comeback. His age, coupled with his previous retirement, has led many to wonder whether he will step away from football in 2023. Brady was asked by Jim Gray on his weekly “Let’s Go” show, which was released on... The post Tom Brady addresses retirement questions appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Cowboys LOOK: 'Artic' Color Rush Uniforms for Titans Has Surprising New Feature
The Dallas Cowboys will be taking the field Thursday against the Tennessee Titans in the freshly revealed color rush uniforms.
Report: Notre Dame Expected To Land Prominent Transfer Quarterback
Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman announced his intention to enter the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday morning, becoming the latest of a long line of quarterbacks to change schools this offseason. Hartman's decision doesn't come as a shock, as his departure from Wake Forest had been rumored for a ...
NFL odds Week 17: How to bet Cowboys-Titans
The Dallas Cowboys head to Nashville to square off against the Tennessee Titans in a Week 17 NFL matchup. The Cowboys were victorious against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16, while the Titans were defeated by the Houston Texans in their weekend matchup. Here's everything you need from a betting...
NFL odds Week 17: Fade the Bengals, Seahawks and more best bets
There are two weeks left until the end of the NFL's regular season and the playoff race is shaping into place. While a few teams are battling for the top of playoff seeding, there are several teams in the 7-8 win range that are still in the hunt and looking for help to make their way into the postseason festivities.
NFL odds Week 17: How to bet Colts-Giants
The Indianapolis Colts put their four-game winning streak over the New York Giants on the line when the two NFL franchises meet Sunday. The teams played in one of the most famous games in NFL history, a 23-17 overtime victory for the Colts (then located in Baltimore) over the Giants in the 1958 NFL Championship Game.
Jaguars reveal uniform combination for Week 17 vs. Texans
The Jacksonville Jaguars’ losing streak in white jerseys and teal pants finally ended in Week 14 when they beat the Tennessee Titans. Three weeks later, that combination will make its return for a divisional game against the Houston Texans. On Wednesday, the Jaguars announced they’ll wear the white-over-teal combo...
Lions Replace RB D'Andre Swift in Latest 2023 Mock Draft
The Lions could look to draft an elite running back in the draft.
