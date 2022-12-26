ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

u.today

Goldman Sachs Plans to Invest Tens of Millions of Dollars in Crypto Companies

According to a Tuesday report published by Reuters, Goldman Sachs, one of the biggest American banks, plans to spend a significant amount of money on struggling crypto companies, potentially capitalizing on the crypt crash. As the cryptocurrency faces a major crisis of confidence following the FTX downfall, legacy financial players...
msn.com

How a Single ETF Could Help You Retire a Millionaire

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), which tracks the 500 largest public U.S. companies by market cap, is one of three major stock market indexes. It's generally viewed as the primary benchmark for the stock market -- so much so that its performance is often used interchangeably with the stock market's performance as a whole.
crypto-economy.com

Fidelity Investment Company Starts Metaverse Adventure

Fidelity Investments, one of the leading financial firms, has just filed for three US trademark applications to provide crypto trading services in the metaverse, including a nonfungible tokens (NFT) marketplace and financial investment. Despite a lacklustre crypto market, several high-profile companies have ventured into the metaverse recently to offer various...
CoinDesk

Brazil’s Securities Regulator Allows Investment Funds to Invest in Crypto

This article is adapted from CoinDesk Brasil, a partnership between CoinDesk and InfoMoney, one of Brazil's leading financial news publications. Follow CoinDesk Brasil on Twitter. The Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) on Friday approved the ability for investment funds to include crypto assets among their holdings. In a statement,...
CoinDesk

The Next Wave of Institutional Digital Asset Adoption

Skeptics are taking a cheap shot at framing the FTX debacle as the end of crypto’s mainstream appeal and adoption. Nothing could be further from the truth. If anything, the collapse of one of the largest centralized exchanges is a clear sign that in 2023 and beyond we will see more reliance on decentralized infrastructure and better regulation.
ambcrypto.com

XRP short traders could be on seventh heaven and this is why

The President of Palau confirmed its partnership with Ripple to launch a stablecoin. XRP’s day traders were spotted scrambling to make profit. In a recent interview with Bloomberg, the president of Palau Surangel Whipps Jr, confirmed the country’s plans to collaborate with Ripple toward launching a national stablecoin.
financemagnates.com

Union Standard International (Previously USGFX) Loses FCA Licenses

Union Standard International Group Limited, the United Kingdom-based subsidiary of the USG Group (previously known as USGFX), has lost its authorization from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA ), as seen on the regulatory registry. USGFX UK No Longer Holding an FCA License. "This firm can no longer provide regulated activities...
CoinDesk

First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Drifts Lower as Crypto Winter Continues

Prices: Bitcoin drifted lower in Tuesday trading, albeit not by much as crypto prices remained largely frozen near levels they've held for a week. Insights: In this last week of 2022, First Mover Asia is revisiting a few of CoinDesk's (CD) best, most impactful stories from the past year. Less than a month after a CD story led to the implosion of crypto exchange giant FTX in November, Chief Insights Columnist David Z. Morris zeroed in on the seriousness of CEO Sam Bankman-Fried's offenses. The U.S. Department of Justice subsequently charged Bankman-Fried with wire fraud and other alleged crimes. After posting bail, he is confined to his parents California home except to exercise, and must wear a tracking device.
CALIFORNIA STATE

