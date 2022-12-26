Read full article on original website
BlackRock says throw out your old investment playbook, we’re headed for a ‘new regime of greater macro and market volatility’
BlackRock warned investors to expect a recession, persistent inflation, and an era that requires a more “nimble” approach in its 2023 Global Outlook this week.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Trading Arm Invested $1,150,000,000 Into Bitcoin Mining Company: Report
Alameda Research, the trading firm founded by the disgraced former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, reportedly invested well over a billion dollars into a Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm. According to a report from Bloomberg, Alameda bet big on BTC mining via a $1.15 billion investment in Genesis Digital Assets, a New...
dailyhodl.com
JPMorgan Strategist Says Crypto Is ‘Non-Existent’ in Portfolios of Institutional Investors: Report
A strategist from banking giant JPMorgan reportedly says that crypto assets are still virtually non-existent to the majority of the institutional investment world. In an episode of Bloomberg’s What Goes Up podcast, JPMorgan’s head of institutional portfolio strategy Jared Gross says that crypto is too difficult to fit into institutional portfolios.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Giant Grayscale Considers Selling Portion of $10,753,804,948 Bitcoin Trust if ETF Plan Fails: Report
Crypto asset management giant Grayscale is reportedly considering selling some of its capital back to investors if the firm’s plans for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) don’t work out. According to a new Wall Street Journal report, Grayscale may explore alternative pathways to returning some of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust’s...
This 26-year-old FTX customer lost access to $14,000 when Sam Bankman-Fried's exchange collapsed. Now he plans to keep his money in stocks.
"I'm going to pivot more to stocks," he said. "Stocks have more policies in place in case something goes wrong."
Florida, DeSantis yank billions in investments from 'woke' BlackRock over ESG investing
Florida is yanking $2 billion worth of state assets managed by BlackRock, escalating the GOP standoff with the world’s largest money manager over ESG.
u.today
Goldman Sachs Plans to Invest Tens of Millions of Dollars in Crypto Companies
According to a Tuesday report published by Reuters, Goldman Sachs, one of the biggest American banks, plans to spend a significant amount of money on struggling crypto companies, potentially capitalizing on the crypt crash. As the cryptocurrency faces a major crisis of confidence following the FTX downfall, legacy financial players...
msn.com
How a Single ETF Could Help You Retire a Millionaire
The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), which tracks the 500 largest public U.S. companies by market cap, is one of three major stock market indexes. It's generally viewed as the primary benchmark for the stock market -- so much so that its performance is often used interchangeably with the stock market's performance as a whole.
cryptopotato.com
Another Crypto Company Dismisses 40% of its Employees to Survive the Bear Market
The Octopus Network will trim the size of its team by 40% and reduce the salaries of its remaining employees. Octopus Network – a multichain crypto network supporting Web3 applications – will lay off 40% of its staff members to ensure its survival amidst the ongoing crypto winter.
Opinion: Crypto was billed as a vehicle to wealth. For many Black investors, it's been anything but
Black Americans have been among the groups hardest hit by crypto's implosion because of their greater financial exposure and their relatively late entry into the cryptocurrency market. Far from being a hoped-for financial haven, crypto has proven to be an unmitigated disaster for many Black investors.
Here's your complete guide to navigating the stock market in 2023 — including over 100 investing ideas from top fund managers and firms
Investors are reconsidering their strategies and bracing for more market turbulence in 2023. But opportunities remain across asset classes for those who look in the right places. You can read all about what to expect in 2023 by subscribing to Insider. The consensus among top investment firms 12 months ago...
crypto-economy.com
Fidelity Investment Company Starts Metaverse Adventure
Fidelity Investments, one of the leading financial firms, has just filed for three US trademark applications to provide crypto trading services in the metaverse, including a nonfungible tokens (NFT) marketplace and financial investment. Despite a lacklustre crypto market, several high-profile companies have ventured into the metaverse recently to offer various...
CoinDesk
Brazil’s Securities Regulator Allows Investment Funds to Invest in Crypto
This article is adapted from CoinDesk Brasil, a partnership between CoinDesk and InfoMoney, one of Brazil's leading financial news publications. Follow CoinDesk Brasil on Twitter. The Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) on Friday approved the ability for investment funds to include crypto assets among their holdings. In a statement,...
CoinDesk
The Next Wave of Institutional Digital Asset Adoption
Skeptics are taking a cheap shot at framing the FTX debacle as the end of crypto’s mainstream appeal and adoption. Nothing could be further from the truth. If anything, the collapse of one of the largest centralized exchanges is a clear sign that in 2023 and beyond we will see more reliance on decentralized infrastructure and better regulation.
FTX used $200 million of customer funds for venture capital investments, SEC complaint shows
FTX spent $200 million of customer funds on two venture capital investments, per the SEC. It invested $100 million each in fintech company Dave and Web 3 firm Mysten Labs. The deals disclose how FTX diverted customer funds from the exchange to Alameda Research. Collapsed crypto exchange FTX used $200...
ambcrypto.com
XRP short traders could be on seventh heaven and this is why
The President of Palau confirmed its partnership with Ripple to launch a stablecoin. XRP’s day traders were spotted scrambling to make profit. In a recent interview with Bloomberg, the president of Palau Surangel Whipps Jr, confirmed the country’s plans to collaborate with Ripple toward launching a national stablecoin.
financemagnates.com
Union Standard International (Previously USGFX) Loses FCA Licenses
Union Standard International Group Limited, the United Kingdom-based subsidiary of the USG Group (previously known as USGFX), has lost its authorization from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA ), as seen on the regulatory registry. USGFX UK No Longer Holding an FCA License. "This firm can no longer provide regulated activities...
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Drifts Lower as Crypto Winter Continues
Prices: Bitcoin drifted lower in Tuesday trading, albeit not by much as crypto prices remained largely frozen near levels they've held for a week. Insights: In this last week of 2022, First Mover Asia is revisiting a few of CoinDesk's (CD) best, most impactful stories from the past year. Less than a month after a CD story led to the implosion of crypto exchange giant FTX in November, Chief Insights Columnist David Z. Morris zeroed in on the seriousness of CEO Sam Bankman-Fried's offenses. The U.S. Department of Justice subsequently charged Bankman-Fried with wire fraud and other alleged crimes. After posting bail, he is confined to his parents California home except to exercise, and must wear a tracking device.
cryptoslate.com
China to launch its first regulated NFT marketplace, China Digital Asset Trading Platform, on January 1
China will launch a regulated platform for trading Non-fungible trading tokens (NFTs) known as China Digital Asset Trading Platform on January 1, 2023, according to local media outlet Sina News. The Chinese Technology Exchange, Art Exhibitions China, and Huban Digital Copyrights Ltd, a private corporation, jointly created the platform to...
