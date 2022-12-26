Prices: Bitcoin drifted lower in Tuesday trading, albeit not by much as crypto prices remained largely frozen near levels they've held for a week. Insights: In this last week of 2022, First Mover Asia is revisiting a few of CoinDesk's (CD) best, most impactful stories from the past year. Less than a month after a CD story led to the implosion of crypto exchange giant FTX in November, Chief Insights Columnist David Z. Morris zeroed in on the seriousness of CEO Sam Bankman-Fried's offenses. The U.S. Department of Justice subsequently charged Bankman-Fried with wire fraud and other alleged crimes. After posting bail, he is confined to his parents California home except to exercise, and must wear a tracking device.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO