forkast.news
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried likely to enter plea deal: report
Sam Bankman-Fried is expected to enter a plea deal next week to fraud charges connected to the collapse of the Bahamas-based cryptocurrency exchange he founded, FTX.com, Reuters reported early Thursday morning, Hong Kong time. Fast facts. Bankman-Fried is expected to appear back in the Manhattan federal court on Jan. 3,...
forkast.news
How crypto crimes are evolving, and what to expect in 2023
Since the inception of Bitcoin in 2009, the cryptocurrency market has registered exponential growth. Cryptocurrency usage is snowballing; total transaction volume grew to US$15.8 trillion in 2021, up 567% from 2020, according to Chainalysis. Given this roaring adoption, it is no surprise that the countenance of fraud and scam cases...
forkast.news
Argo Blockchain shares soar after selling Texas mining facility to Galaxy Digital
London-based Bitcoin miner Argo Blockchain PLC’s stock price spiked by more than 100% during U.K. trading hours on Wednesday and closed up 73.33% on the London Stock Exchange after the company announced it would sell its Texas-based Helios facility to Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd, a financial services and investment management firm led by billionaire investor Mike Novogratz.
forkast.news
A year to remember, a year to forget: Crypto highs and lows of 2022
If you feel as though you’ve lived 2022 in dog years, you’re not alone. The past 12 months have been a trying time for all in the crypto community as we’ve watched investors lose billions of dollars, once-feted crypto companies go to the wall, and digital asset values remain in the doldrums.
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether little changed; XRP leads losses in top 10 cryptos
Bitcoin and Ether dropped slightly during Asian trading hours on Thursday afternoon, with XRP leading losses across the top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Fast facts. Bitcoin slipped 0.67% over the past 24 hours to change hands at US$16,545 by 4:30 p.m. in Hong Kong, and Ether lost 0.23%...
forkast.news
China state-backed NFT trading platform to launch on Jan. 1
“China Digital Asset Trading Platform,” a non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace developed by state-owned entities and a private sector firm, has been set for launch on Jan. 1, 2023, state media outlet China Daily reported on Tuesday. Fast facts. The platform was founded by a Beijing-based private firm, Huaban Digital...
forkast.news
Japan plans to lift ban on stablecoins issued overseas: report
Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) plans to allow the circulation of foreign-issued stablecoins in the local market next year, Nikkei reported on Monday. The regulation may come into effect in 2023 alongside the “Revised Payment Services Act,” Nikkei reported. The FSA reportedly said greenlighting overseas stablecoins will...
forkast.news
BTC.com hacked, around US$3 mln assets stolen
Blockchain browser and mining pool BTC.com said on Monday that it got hacked earlier this month, and lost around US$2.3 million of its own assets and US$700,000 of clients’ assets. Fast facts. BTC.com said that it has reported the cyberattack to law enforcement authorities in Shenzhen, a Southeastern city...
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether extend gains; XRP biggest winner in top 10 cryptos
Bitcoin and Ethereum extended gains on Tuesday afternoon in Asia along with almost all other non-stablecoin top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. XRP was the biggest winner, rising nearly 4.8% in the last 24 hours. Fast facts. Bitcoin rose 0.16% in the last 24 hours to trade at US$16,882 at...
