Miami Hurricanes (12-1, 3-0 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-5, 0-2 ACC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Miami faces the Notre Dame Fighting Irish after Isaiah Wong scored 24 points in Miami's 66-64 win over the Virginia Cavaliers. The Fighting Irish are 8-2 in home games. Notre Dame scores 70.5...

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 12 HOURS AGO