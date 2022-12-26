Read full article on original website
DeRozan leads Chicago against Detroit after 42-point game
Detroit Pistons (9-28, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (15-19, 10th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago plays the Detroit Pistons after DeMar DeRozan scored 42 points in the Chicago Bulls' 119-113 overtime victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bulls have gone 13-9 against Eastern Conference opponents....
Mitchell leads UMKC against Denver after 28-point game
UMKC Kangaroos (5-9, 1-0 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (9-5, 0-1 Summit) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Denver -3; over/under is 135.5. BOTTOM LINE: UMKC faces the Denver Pioneers after Rayquawndis Mitchell scored 28 points in UMKC's 62-45 win over the South Dakota Coyotes. The Pioneers are 4-1 on their home court. Denver...
Williamson leads New Orleans against Philadelphia after 43-point showing
Philadelphia 76ers (20-13, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (22-12, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans takes on the Philadelphia 76ers after Zion Williamson scored 43 points in the New Orleans Pelicans' 119-118 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Pelicans are 15-4 on their...
Wizards face the Magic, look for 4th straight victory
Washington Wizards (15-21, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (13-23, 13th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Washington seeks to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Orlando. The Magic are 2-4 in division play. Orlando ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 10.2 offensive rebounds...
James and the Lakers visit the Hawks
Los Angeles Lakers (14-21, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (17-18, ninth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James leads Los Angeles into a matchup with Atlanta. He's ninth in the league scoring 27.8 points per game. The Hawks are 11-7 in home games. Atlanta has a...
Sacramento and Utah face off in conference matchup
Utah Jazz (19-18, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (18-15, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz take on De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings in Western Conference play. The Kings are 7-7 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento is 7-11 against opponents...
Sacramento 127, Denver 126
DENVER (126) Nnaji 7-9 0-0 14, Porter Jr. 6-12 3-3 19, Jokic 15-24 10-10 40, Caldwell-Pope 3-7 0-0 7, Hyland 8-16 1-1 20, Cancar 3-4 0-0 9, Jordan 0-2 1-2 1, Braun 4-5 0-0 9, Reed 1-2 1-2 3, Smith 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 49-85 16-18 126. SACRAMENTO (127) Barnes...
Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney Breaks Down His Friendship With Erik Spoelstra
Swinney and Spoelstra have bounced coaching ideas off each other for the past several years
Hopkins leads Providence against Butler after 29-point showing
Providence Friars (10-3, 2-0 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (8-5, 0-2 Big East) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Butler -1.5; over/under is 141.5. BOTTOM LINE: Providence visits the Butler Bulldogs after Bryce Hopkins scored 29 points in Providence's 103-98 overtime win over the Marquette Golden Eagles. The Bulldogs are 6-1 on their...
Omaha hosts Vanover and Oral Roberts
Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (10-3, 1-0 Summit) at Omaha Mavericks (5-8, 1-0 Summit) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Omaha -13; over/under is 153. BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts plays the Omaha Mavericks after Connor Vanover scored 21 points in Oral Roberts' 79-40 win against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. The Mavericks have gone...
Golden State 112, Utah 107
UTAH (107) Markkanen 10-22 2-3 29, Olynyk 2-7 4-6 9, Vanderbilt 4-8 2-2 10, Clarkson 8-14 3-5 22, Conley 2-11 0-0 5, Gay 1-2 0-0 2, Kessler 2-4 2-4 6, Alexander-Walker 2-4 1-2 6, Beasley 3-12 0-0 7, Sexton 3-7 4-4 11. Totals 37-91 18-26 107. GOLDEN STATE (112) D.Green...
SAN JOSE STATE 75, UNLV 72, OT
Percentages: FG .439, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Webster 3-4, Rodriguez 1-2, Johnson 1-3, McCabe 1-3, Harkless 1-7, Gilbert 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Muoka 2). Turnovers: 6 (Harkless 4, Johnson, Rodriguez). Steals: 5 (Gilbert 2, Harkless 2, Rodriguez). Technical Fouls: Harkless, 12:55 first.
Today in Sports History-Thomas sets scoring record with 52
1956 — The New York Giants win the NFL title with a 47-7 rout of the Chicago Bears. 1962 — The Green Bay Packers beat the New York Giants 16-7 to win the NFL title for the second straight year. 1973 — The Minnesota Vikings beat the Dallas...
Today in Sports History-Week Ahead
1920 — Boston Red Sox owner Harry Frazee sells pitcher-outfielder Babe Ruth to the New York Yankees for $125,000 plus a $350,000 loan. 1931 — Nels Stewart of the Montreal Maroons scores two goals four seconds apart in the third period of a 5-3 victory over the Boston Bruins.
SACRAMENTO STATE 72, STANISLAUS STATE 51
Percentages: FG .317, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Farias 1-1, I.Jones 1-1, J.Jones 1-2, Pallesi 1-4, Fallay 0-1, Ordonio 0-1, Short 0-1, Bender 0-3, Zecic 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 14 (Zecic 5, Pallesi 3, Short 2, Ameyaw, Boone, J.Jones, Ordonio). Steals: 11...
NEVADA 74, BOISE STATE 72
Percentages: FG .473, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Agbo 3-3, Degenhart 2-3, Young 0-1, M.Rice 0-2, N.Smith 0-2, Whiting 0-2, Shaver 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Milner). Turnovers: 13 (M.Rice 3, N.Smith 3, Shaver 3, Kuzmanovic 2, Agbo, Degenhart). Steals: 2 (M.Rice, N.Smith). Technical...
