A firefighter was injured Tuesday while battling a house fire near Milwaukee’s Lincoln Village neighborhood.The two-alarm fire near 6th Street and Arthur Avenue on the city’s south side started late in the afternoon. A WISN 12 News crew saw flames shooting out of the roof. Officials said the firefighter was sent to the hospital with minor injuries and is expected to be OK. A deputy chief on scene talked with WISN 12 News about the challenges of overcoming the cold.”Just to keep our personnel moving, warm. They get injured quicker when it gets cold outside. We keep them warm. We keep more personnel here on scene to assist them when they come out. So we keep them rotating. Helps us minimize injuries at best we can,” Deputy Chief Will Kowalski said. Fortunately, no one else was injured in the fire, but the house was heavily damaged by the fire and the water. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO