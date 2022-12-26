Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Life Center Food Pantry Helps End RecidivismGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
Regional Grocery Store to Sell Property in WisconsinBryan DijkhuizenMenomonee Falls, WI
Milwaukee mail carrier shot and killed on the jobcreteMilwaukee, WI
Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Today’s events for Wednesday, Dec. 28
Shuffle the deck! It’s Card Playing Day. We sense a mean game of Old Maid is in your future. Can we still call it “old maid”? Isn’t that outdated?. Pringle Nature Center, located inside Bristol Woods County Park at 800 160th Ave., is hosting a Holiday Gnome Hunt through Dec. 31. Find all of the gnomes hiding on the trails for a chance to win a free 2023 PNC family membership. To take part in the contest, post a photo from your gnome hunt on Instagram or Facebook and tag Pringle, or email your photo to Pringle by Dec. 31 to be entered into a prize drawing. Visit www.pringlenc.org/events for more information.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Live events return to Kenosha, pandemic restrictions relax
The end to a host of pandemic-related restrictions had Kenosha County bursting out all over in 2022, with festivals, events and the phasing out of rules including mask requirements. In July, hordes of AMC vehicles descended upon the City of Kenosha for the 2022 Kenosha Homecoming Car Show. From Tuesday...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
RTG rings in 2023 with flurry of events
RACINE — The new year will bring a flurry of activity to the Racine Theater Guild. As we embark on 2023, RTG, 2519 Northwestern Ave., is set to host three significant events in just the span of a couple of weeks. First up at RTG are auditions for “Broadway...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
New City of Kenosha tire disposal procedure requires disposal tickets
The City of Kenosha has a new procedure for vehicle tire drop-off or curbside collection, which will go into effect on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Citizens must purchase a $2 ticket for each tire (limit of four tires per person per day) on the city website www.kenosha.org/departments/public-works/waste-recycling. Tickets may be redeemed...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Jonathon H. Kressel
PLEASANT PRAIRIE—Jonathon H. Kressel, age 74, a resident of Pleasant Prairie, died Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Froedtert South St. Catherine’s. Born on December 30, 1947, in Kenosha he was the son of the late John and Shirley (Kulik) Kressel. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Sharon painter wins award in Racine competition
RACINE — An artist from Sharon is among the award winners in the Racine Art Museum’s “Watercolor Wisconsin 2022” statewide competition. Martha Hayden’s “Red House in Summer” won the RuthAnn Pettibone Memorial Purchase Award, one of several winners announced Dec. 11 at a preview reception and awards ceremony for the competition at Racine Art Museum’s Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
WHILL Power Chairs Now Available at Access Elevator in Racine, Kenosha, Lake Geneva, Milwaukee, Appleton, Neenah, and the Surrounding Areas
Cudahy, WI — (ReleaseWire) — 12/27/2022 — Access Elevator, a leader in providing mobility and accessibility products, is pleased to feature a new line of mobility scooters that are light yet powerful in Racine, Kenosha, Lake Geneva, Milwaukee , Appleton, Neenah, and the surrounding areas. Access Elevator now offers a high-tech alternative to these old scooters with the WHILL power chairs with two different models and both boast incredible stats that puts other mobility scooters in the dust.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee firefighter injured in south side house fire
A firefighter was injured Tuesday while battling a house fire near Milwaukee’s Lincoln Village neighborhood.The two-alarm fire near 6th Street and Arthur Avenue on the city’s south side started late in the afternoon. A WISN 12 News crew saw flames shooting out of the roof. Officials said the firefighter was sent to the hospital with minor injuries and is expected to be OK. A deputy chief on scene talked with WISN 12 News about the challenges of overcoming the cold.”Just to keep our personnel moving, warm. They get injured quicker when it gets cold outside. We keep them warm. We keep more personnel here on scene to assist them when they come out. So we keep them rotating. Helps us minimize injuries at best we can,” Deputy Chief Will Kowalski said. Fortunately, no one else was injured in the fire, but the house was heavily damaged by the fire and the water. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Downtown Racine’s YMCA: Dilapidating in plain sight
RACINE — Photos of old friends. Forgotten children’s toys. Shattered glass. An empty swimming pool. A swastika graffitied on a wall. A forgotten bottle of conditioner, pink T-shirt and sneakers in rusty lockers. Spilled paint. A second place tennis trophy. Thousands of kids and families made the lakefront...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee flights canceled due to winter weather
MILWAUKEE – The deep freeze covering much of the country means travel headaches. Some flights coming and going from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport have been canceled Monday, Dec. 26. Across the country, airlines have canceled around 1,400 flights Monday, according to Flight Aware. “We spent the night in the...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee flights canceled due to weather, rental cars hard to come by
MILWAUKEE – The deep freeze covering much of the country means travel headaches. Some flights coming and going from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport were canceled Monday, Dec. 26. According to FlightAware, more than 17,000 flights were canceled across the country since Wednesday, Dec. 21 due to the winter storm.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Recruitment Down for Military, State National Guard » Urban Milwaukee
Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee. The US military is working to combat a different kind of enemy this year: a significant decline in the number of new recruits signing up for service. The Wisconsin Army National Guard’s goal for recruitment was about 1,000 new...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin renews efforts to bring a casino to Kenosha
The Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin has relaunched efforts to bring a casino to Kenosha—roughly seven years after its last attempt was blocked by former Gov. Scott Walker. In July, the tribe announced that it had once again partnered with Hard Rock International, which is owned by the Seminole...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Dec. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
This evening’s outlook for Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies. Low 8F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . A 24-degree low is forecast. We’ll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday’s winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Pleasant Prairie Police apprehend woman with vehicle ‘full of merchandise’
A woman is in custody after allegedly stealing merchandise and fleeing police Monday afternoon, before crashing into a pole at the intersection of 75th Street and 118th Avenue. Joe States. A Milwaukee woman faces charges after allegedly stealing merchandise and fleeing from Pleasant Prairie Police, and all before crashing into...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine County’s top stories of 2022, no. 6
RACINE — Da’Shontay “Day Day” King, who reportedly dropped a gun and was reaching for it, was shot and killed by a Racine police officer after fleeing a traffic stop in May. The incident was the no. 6 story of the year in Racine County for...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha homicide suspect captured by US Marshals | National News
Stephon Hawthorne, 35, wanted for a fatal shooting in Kenosha in October, was captured last week by US Marshals, the Kenosha Police Department announced on social media. Hawthorne was wanted for homicide for allegedly shooting and killing Kenosha resident Carl Vines on Oct. 13 just after 2 am in the 6300 block of 24th Avenue.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Shots fired report: I-94 reopens
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office shut down westbound I-94 at 68th street Wednesday morning while deputies investigated a reported shooting. The freeway reopened around 8 am, but had been closed since around 6:45 am as sheriff’s deputies canvassed the roadway for evidence. This content is...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Four goals by Charlotte Fetherston as University School of Milwaukee Wildcats beat Detroit Lakes Lakers – The Rink Live
Charlotte Fetherston was in deadly shape when the University School of Milwaukee Wildcats beat the Detroit Lakes Lakers by 6-0. Charlotte Fetherston scored an incredible four goals and was instrumental to USM’s two team points. London Chase and Tatum Cook scored the remaining goals for the home side. The...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Mugshots: Kenosha County criminal complaints from Dec. 22-23 | National News
Who was arrested over the last few days? Here are the Kenosha County Jail booking photos for people facing possible felony charges who were booked Dec. 22-23. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted. To follow a specific court case go to: wcca.wicourts.gov and inmate.kenoshajs.org/NewWorld.InmateInquiry/kenosha/. Ryan Ronald...
Comments / 0