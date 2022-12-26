ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Today’s events for Wednesday, Dec. 28

Shuffle the deck! It’s Card Playing Day. We sense a mean game of Old Maid is in your future. Can we still call it “old maid”? Isn’t that outdated?. Pringle Nature Center, located inside Bristol Woods County Park at 800 160th Ave., is hosting a Holiday Gnome Hunt through Dec. 31. Find all of the gnomes hiding on the trails for a chance to win a free 2023 PNC family membership. To take part in the contest, post a photo from your gnome hunt on Instagram or Facebook and tag Pringle, or email your photo to Pringle by Dec. 31 to be entered into a prize drawing. Visit www.pringlenc.org/events for more information.
KENOSHA, WI
Live events return to Kenosha, pandemic restrictions relax

The end to a host of pandemic-related restrictions had Kenosha County bursting out all over in 2022, with festivals, events and the phasing out of rules including mask requirements. In July, hordes of AMC vehicles descended upon the City of Kenosha for the 2022 Kenosha Homecoming Car Show. From Tuesday...
KENOSHA, WI
RTG rings in 2023 with flurry of events

RACINE — The new year will bring a flurry of activity to the Racine Theater Guild. As we embark on 2023, RTG, 2519 Northwestern Ave., is set to host three significant events in just the span of a couple of weeks. First up at RTG are auditions for “Broadway...
RACINE, WI
New City of Kenosha tire disposal procedure requires disposal tickets

The City of Kenosha has a new procedure for vehicle tire drop-off or curbside collection, which will go into effect on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Citizens must purchase a $2 ticket for each tire (limit of four tires per person per day) on the city website www.kenosha.org/departments/public-works/waste-recycling. Tickets may be redeemed...
KENOSHA, WI
Jonathon H. Kressel

PLEASANT PRAIRIE—Jonathon H. Kressel, age 74, a resident of Pleasant Prairie, died Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Froedtert South St. Catherine’s. Born on December 30, 1947, in Kenosha he was the son of the late John and Shirley (Kulik) Kressel. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha...
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
Sharon painter wins award in Racine competition

RACINE — An artist from Sharon is among the award winners in the Racine Art Museum’s “Watercolor Wisconsin 2022” statewide competition. Martha Hayden’s “Red House in Summer” won the RuthAnn Pettibone Memorial Purchase Award, one of several winners announced Dec. 11 at a preview reception and awards ceremony for the competition at Racine Art Museum’s Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts.
RACINE, WI
WHILL Power Chairs Now Available at Access Elevator in Racine, Kenosha, Lake Geneva, Milwaukee, Appleton, Neenah, and the Surrounding Areas

Cudahy, WI — (ReleaseWire) — 12/27/2022 — Access Elevator, a leader in providing mobility and accessibility products, is pleased to feature a new line of mobility scooters that are light yet powerful in Racine, Kenosha, Lake Geneva, Milwaukee , Appleton, Neenah, and the surrounding areas. Access Elevator now offers a high-tech alternative to these old scooters with the WHILL power chairs with two different models and both boast incredible stats that puts other mobility scooters in the dust.
APPLETON, WI
Milwaukee firefighter injured in south side house fire

A firefighter was injured Tuesday while battling a house fire near Milwaukee’s Lincoln Village neighborhood.The two-alarm fire near 6th Street and Arthur Avenue on the city’s south side started late in the afternoon. A WISN 12 News crew saw flames shooting out of the roof. Officials said the firefighter was sent to the hospital with minor injuries and is expected to be OK. A deputy chief on scene talked with WISN 12 News about the challenges of overcoming the cold.”Just to keep our personnel moving, warm. They get injured quicker when it gets cold outside. We keep them warm. We keep more personnel here on scene to assist them when they come out. So we keep them rotating. Helps us minimize injuries at best we can,” Deputy Chief Will Kowalski said. Fortunately, no one else was injured in the fire, but the house was heavily damaged by the fire and the water. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Downtown Racine’s YMCA: Dilapidating in plain sight

RACINE — Photos of old friends. Forgotten children’s toys. Shattered glass. An empty swimming pool. A swastika graffitied on a wall. A forgotten bottle of conditioner, pink T-shirt and sneakers in rusty lockers. Spilled paint. A second place tennis trophy. Thousands of kids and families made the lakefront...
RACINE, WI
Milwaukee flights canceled due to winter weather

MILWAUKEE – The deep freeze covering much of the country means travel headaches. Some flights coming and going from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport have been canceled Monday, Dec. 26. Across the country, airlines have canceled around 1,400 flights Monday, according to Flight Aware. “We spent the night in the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Dec. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening’s outlook for Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies. Low 8F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . A 24-degree low is forecast. We’ll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday’s winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
KENOSHA, WI
Racine County’s top stories of 2022, no. 6

RACINE — Da’Shontay “Day Day” King, who reportedly dropped a gun and was reaching for it, was shot and killed by a Racine police officer after fleeing a traffic stop in May. The incident was the no. 6 story of the year in Racine County for...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
Kenosha homicide suspect captured by US Marshals | National News

Stephon Hawthorne, 35, wanted for a fatal shooting in Kenosha in October, was captured last week by US Marshals, the Kenosha Police Department announced on social media. Hawthorne was wanted for homicide for allegedly shooting and killing Kenosha resident Carl Vines on Oct. 13 just after 2 am in the 6300 block of 24th Avenue.
KENOSHA, WI
Shots fired report: I-94 reopens

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office shut down westbound I-94 at 68th street Wednesday morning while deputies investigated a reported shooting. The freeway reopened around 8 am, but had been closed since around 6:45 am as sheriff’s deputies canvassed the roadway for evidence. This content is...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Mugshots: Kenosha County criminal complaints from Dec. 22-23 | National News

Who was arrested over the last few days? Here are the Kenosha County Jail booking photos for people facing possible felony charges who were booked Dec. 22-23. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted. To follow a specific court case go to: wcca.wicourts.gov and inmate.kenoshajs.org/NewWorld.InmateInquiry/kenosha/. Ryan Ronald...

