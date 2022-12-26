ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Multiple interstate crashes causing traffic delays across Cincinnati

XENIA, Ohio — Crashes on multiple portions of major interstates are causing backups Thursday morning across Greater Cincinnati. I-71 southbound is shut down near US 68 in Clinton County due to an overturned semi. U.S. 52 eastbound has reopened at Eight Mile Road after a crash. Lanes have reopened...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crews are responding to Montfort Heights on North Bend Road﻿

CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to Montfort Heights on North Bend Road. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Extreme cold causing burst pipes, water issues across Cincinnati area

The extreme cold front is causing issues at buildings, apartments and homes across the Cincinnati area and the state of Ohio. Cincinnati firefighters are experiencing a surge in call volume, responding to more than one thousand calls over the weekend and 400 calls on Christmas Eve alone. Frozen pipes, water...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on Decoursey Pike in Taylor Mill

TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — Structure fire reported on Decoursey Pike in Taylor Mill. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
TAYLOR MILL, KY
Fox 19

Woman killed walking in the road in Warren County, OSP says

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman is dead Tuesday night after she was hit by a pick-up truck in Deerfield Township. It happened around 8 p.m. on Mason Montgomery Road near Irwin Simpson Road outside the Deerfield Towne Center. Candice Norton, 36, of Mason, was walking on Mason Montgomery...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Police are responding to a crash with injuries on I-75S in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — Police are responding to a crash with injuries on I-75S, near the Mall Road exit in Florence/ Lanes are blocked, use caution when approaching this area. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here.
FLORENCE, KY
Fox 19

Miami Township fire turns fatal, coroner says

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was killed in a fire in Clermont County Tuesday night. Jeffrey England, 47, died at Bethesda North Hospital, according to the Hamilton County Coroner. The fire broke out around 6 p.m. at a home on Finch Lane near Buckwheat Road off OH-28. England...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Archives: Drivers struggle up snowy Ridge Road hill

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati drivers struggling to drive after winter weather: A tale as old as time. After winter weather came through the area in 1989, drivers in Oakley had a difficult time getting up the hill on Ridge Road. One driver WLWT's Jeff Hirsch spoke with said she had...
CINCINNATI, OH

