WLWT 5
Multiple interstate crashes causing traffic delays across Cincinnati
XENIA, Ohio — Crashes on multiple portions of major interstates are causing backups Thursday morning across Greater Cincinnati. I-71 southbound is shut down near US 68 in Clinton County due to an overturned semi. U.S. 52 eastbound has reopened at Eight Mile Road after a crash.
WLWT 5
Vehicle crash into a residence reported on Corbly Road in Mount Washington
CINCINNATI — Vehicle crash into a residence reported on Corbly Road in Mount Washington.
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries at SR129 and bypass 4 in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries at SR129 and bypass 4 in Hamilton.
WLWT 5
Car crash into a pole, rollover reported on Section Avenue in Norwood
CINCINNATI — Car crash into a pole, rollover reported on Section Avenue in Norwood.
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to Montfort Heights on North Bend Road
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to Montfort Heights on North Bend Road.
WLWT 5
Crash on I-75S near Cin-Day Road in Clermont County, shoulder is blocked
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Crash on I-75S near Cin-Day Road in Clermont County. The left shoulder is blocked and traffic is impacted.
Fox 19
3 people hospitalized after crash in Clermont County, troopers say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Three people were taken to the hospital following a crash in Clermont County early Thursday morning, according to Ohio State Patrol. Troopers say they got the call about a two-vehicle crash at U.S. 52 and Nine Mile Road around 4:40 a.m. A pickup truck was going eastbound, lost...
WLWT 5
Extreme cold causing burst pipes, water issues across Cincinnati area
The extreme cold front is causing issues at buildings, apartments and homes across the Cincinnati area and the state of Ohio. Cincinnati firefighters are experiencing a surge in call volume, responding to more than one thousand calls over the weekend and 400 calls on Christmas Eve alone. Frozen pipes, water...
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to Oxford for a crash with injuries on Millville Oxford Road
OXFORD, Ohio — Crews are responding to Oxford for a crash with injuries on Millville Oxford Road.
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Decoursey Pike in Taylor Mill
TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — Structure fire reported on Decoursey Pike in Taylor Mill.
WLWT 5
1 taken to hospital after shooting near shopping center in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Police say one person is in serious condition after a shooting in Colerain Township, Wednesday evening. According to Colerain police, the shooting occurred in the parking lot behind the Raising Cane's on Colerain Avenue near a shopping center. Police say a male sustained serious injuries and was...
Fox 19
Woman killed walking in the road in Warren County, OSP says
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman is dead Tuesday night after she was hit by a pick-up truck in Deerfield Township. It happened around 8 p.m. on Mason Montgomery Road near Irwin Simpson Road outside the Deerfield Towne Center. Candice Norton, 36, of Mason, was walking on Mason Montgomery...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on north I-75 near the Sharon Road entrance ramp
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on north I-75 near the Sharon Road entrance ramp.
WLWT 5
Police to launch another public search for missing 72-year-old Tommy Mills
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Police and Ohio LandSAR are organizing a search this weekend for missing 72-year-old Tommy Mills. Mills was last seen Dec. 6 walking in the parking lot of his apartment complex on West Ohio Pike in Pierce Township. Police said when Clermont County County Senior Services...
WLWT 5
Police are responding to a crash with injuries on I-75S in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Police are responding to a crash with injuries on I-75S, near the Mall Road exit in Florence/ Lanes are blocked, use caution when approaching this area.
Fox 19
Miami Township fire turns fatal, coroner says
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was killed in a fire in Clermont County Tuesday night. Jeffrey England, 47, died at Bethesda North Hospital, according to the Hamilton County Coroner. The fire broke out around 6 p.m. at a home on Finch Lane near Buckwheat Road off OH-28. England...
Urgent care, restaurants, apartments: Busted pipes plague Tri-State
After Cincinnati's first blizzard since 2008, businesses and residences around the Tri-State are dealing with busted pipes, leaks and flooding.
WLWT 5
Covington woman warns others after saying strange man followed her for blocks on her way home
COVINGTON, Ky. — A Covington woman is speaking out after she reported to police that a strange man followed her for blocks and all the way to her home. The Covington Police Department is investigating the case. Questions swirl if there is any connection to encounters other women had...
WLWT 5
Archives: Drivers struggle up snowy Ridge Road hill
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati drivers struggling to drive after winter weather: A tale as old as time. After winter weather came through the area in 1989, drivers in Oakley had a difficult time getting up the hill on Ridge Road. One driver WLWT's Jeff Hirsch spoke with said she had...
Fox 19
State officials take over Miami Township fire investigation
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is in the hospital Tuesday night after a fire in Clermont County. It broke out around 6 p.m. at a home in the 1300 block of Finch Lane near Buckwheat Road off OH-28. Four fire departments responded to the scene. One person was...
