ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Live events return to Kenosha, pandemic restrictions relax

The end to a host of pandemic-related restrictions had Kenosha County bursting out all over in 2022, with festivals, events and the phasing out of rules including mask requirements. In July, hordes of AMC vehicles descended upon the City of Kenosha for the 2022 Kenosha Homecoming Car Show. From Tuesday...
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

WHILL Power Chairs Now Available at Access Elevator in Racine, Kenosha, Lake Geneva, Milwaukee, Appleton, Neenah, and the Surrounding Areas

Cudahy, WI — (ReleaseWire) — 12/27/2022 — Access Elevator, a leader in providing mobility and accessibility products, is pleased to feature a new line of mobility scooters that are light yet powerful in Racine, Kenosha, Lake Geneva, Milwaukee , Appleton, Neenah, and the surrounding areas. Access Elevator now offers a high-tech alternative to these old scooters with the WHILL power chairs with two different models and both boast incredible stats that puts other mobility scooters in the dust.
APPLETON, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

New City of Kenosha tire disposal procedure requires disposal tickets

The City of Kenosha has a new procedure for vehicle tire drop-off or curbside collection, which will go into effect on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Citizens must purchase a $2 ticket for each tire (limit of four tires per person per day) on the city website www.kenosha.org/departments/public-works/waste-recycling. Tickets may be redeemed...
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Jonathon H. Kressel

PLEASANT PRAIRIE—Jonathon H. Kressel, age 74, a resident of Pleasant Prairie, died Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Froedtert South St. Catherine’s. Born on December 30, 1947, in Kenosha he was the son of the late John and Shirley (Kulik) Kressel. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha...
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
wtmj.com

Kenosha children’s museum closed indefinitely due to water damage

It was an unwelcome Christmas present for the Above & Beyond Children’s Museum in Kenosha: burst pipes and sprinklers causing water and ice damage to all four floors of the museum. The museum has announced today that it will be closed indefinitely as staff members assess the damage, which...
KENOSHA, WI
WISN

No heat, no water in Milwaukee house

MILWAUKEE — The bitter cold may be behind us, unless you're Tiffany Daniel's family on North 12th Street. A broken furnace means it's still frigid, even inside. "We stay up in one room just to keep warm pretty much. Me and my kids. It's terrible. I'm not asking for help, I'm asking for prayers at this time, because it's terrible. Seriously," Daniel said Tuesday.
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Downtown Racine’s YMCA: Dilapidating in plain sight

RACINE — Photos of old friends. Forgotten children’s toys. Shattered glass. An empty swimming pool. A swastika graffitied on a wall. A forgotten bottle of conditioner, pink T-shirt and sneakers in rusty lockers. Spilled paint. A second place tennis trophy. Thousands of kids and families made the lakefront...
RACINE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Milwaukee firefighter injured in south side house fire

A firefighter was injured Tuesday while battling a house fire near Milwaukee’s Lincoln Village neighborhood.The two-alarm fire near 6th Street and Arthur Avenue on the city’s south side started late in the afternoon. A WISN 12 News crew saw flames shooting out of the roof. Officials said the firefighter was sent to the hospital with minor injuries and is expected to be OK. A deputy chief on scene talked with WISN 12 News about the challenges of overcoming the cold.”Just to keep our personnel moving, warm. They get injured quicker when it gets cold outside. We keep them warm. We keep more personnel here on scene to assist them when they come out. So we keep them rotating. Helps us minimize injuries at best we can,” Deputy Chief Will Kowalski said. Fortunately, no one else was injured in the fire, but the house was heavily damaged by the fire and the water. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Sharon painter wins award in Racine competition

RACINE — An artist from Sharon is among the award winners in the Racine Art Museum’s “Watercolor Wisconsin 2022” statewide competition. Martha Hayden’s “Red House in Summer” won the RuthAnn Pettibone Memorial Purchase Award, one of several winners announced Dec. 11 at a preview reception and awards ceremony for the competition at Racine Art Museum’s Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts.
RACINE, WI
WGN News

Midwestern University grad, doctor found dead in Michigan pond

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A graduate of Midwestern University and doctor of psychiatry was found dead in a Michigan pond Tuesday. Dr. Bolek Payan, a 2017 D.O. graduate of Midwestern University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Downers Grove, was found dead around 12:30 p.m. in a pond near his home, according to the Blackman-Leoni […]
JACKSON, MI
wortfm.org

Beneath Our Feet: Preservation and The Milwaukee Poor Farm Cemetery

In 2013, the Milwaukee County Poor Farm Cemetery was disturbed for the third time, leaving 2,480 human remains to rest in the halls of UW Milwaukee until they could be identified. The cemetery was active from the 1880s until it closed in the 1920s, when the land was immediately used...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy