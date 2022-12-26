Read full article on original website
53 Years Ago: Merle Haggard’s ‘Okie From Muskogee’ Album Is Released
Fifty-three years ago today, on Dec. 29, 1969, Merle Haggard's Okie From Muskogee album was released. The record, along with the title track, soared to the top of the charts. "Okie From Muskogee" -- with lines like, "And I'm proud to be an Okie from Muskogee / A place where even squares can have a ball / We still wave Old Glory down at the courthouse / And white lightnin''s still the biggest thrill of all" -- was considered by many to be a statement against the political condition of the country at the time, even though that wasn't Haggard's original intent.
Don’t Worry, Willie Nelson Had a Great Christmas, Too [Picture]
Willie Nelson looks happy and healthy in a Christmas photo shared by one of his sons. The family photo finds the legend with two of his sons, plus his wife Annie and two dogs. The fifth person in the photo is Micah Nelson's wife, whom he married in 2019. Annie...
45 Years Ago: Dolly Parton Earns Her First Gold Album
Dolly Parton had already been a country star for a number of years by the time she released her 16th studio album, Here You Come Again, but the crossover success of the record launched the second phase of her career, in pop music, and earned the superstar her first gold album on Dec. 27, 1977 -- 45 years ago today.
52 Years Ago: Lynn Anderson’s ‘(I Never Promised You a) Rose Garden’ Hits No. 1
Fifty-two years ago today, on Dec. 26, 1970, Lynn Anderson's single "(I Never Promised You a) Rose Garden" became her first No. 1 hit. The song was the title track of her 10th studio album. "Rose Garden" was written by Joe South and included on his 1969 album, Instrospect. Freddy...
Bailey Zimmerman Cried When He Heard He’d Be Touring With Morgan Wallen: ‘It’s So Insane’
Bailey Zimmerman is one of the fastest rising country artists on the planet. After a successful year in 2022, 2023 is already shaping up to be even bigger, as he will be opening for Morgan Wallen on his One Night at a Time Tour. It's an opportunity that made the budding singer a little emotional.
Shania Twain Doesn’t Know If Throat Surgery Results ‘Will Last Forever’
Shania Twain will release her sixth studio album, Queen of Me, on Feb. 3, 2023, and it's a special project for the singer for multiple reasons. It's her first album since her official return to music with 2017's Now, and her first since the throat surgery she underwent in 2018.
Bailey Zimmerman Gets Recognized in Airports Now: ‘It’s Really Cool to Feel All the Love’
Newcomer Bailey Zimmerman's star was already on the rise before he released his debut EP, Leave the Light On, in October — but even he couldn't have predicted what a massive success the project would be. Leave the Light On steamrolled Zimmerman toward record-breaking success in the chart and...
58 Years Ago: Glen Campbell Makes His First Appearance With the Beach Boys
Fifty-eight years ago today (Dec. 24, 1964) was an unforgettable day for Glen Campbell: It was on that date that the country crooner made his debut appearance with the Beach Boys, filling in for an ailing Brian Wilson at the Sam Houston Coliseum in Houston, Texas. Both Campbell and the...
Parmalee Continue Their String of Easy Breezy Love Songs With ‘Girl in Mine’ [Listen]
Parmalee have become experts in love. After finding major success with "Just the Way" and "Take My Name", the group has once again tapped into their feelings to give us "Girl In Mine." The easy, breezy track is another dedication of love combining the infatuation found in "Just the Way"...
Jo Dee Messina Through the Years [PHOTOS]
It's been a landmark year for Jo Dee Messina, who has been enjoying a much-deserved resurgence in popularity following the release of Cole Swindell's 2022 hit song "She Had Me at Heads Carolina." The playful track is an homage to Messina's breakout debut hit "Heads Carolina, Tails California," which became a Top 10 hit in 1996.
Mickey Guyton Salutes Gladys Knight at Kennedy Center Honors [Watch]
Several notable artists were honored at the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors, which aired on CBS on Wednesday (Dec. 28). One of those in the spotlight was Gladys Knight, who received several musical tributes including a performance from Mickey Guyton. The "Better Than You Left Me" singer delivered a powerful cover...
Songwriter Nicolle Galyon Had No Idea How Tough It Is to Be Vulnerable as an Artist
Nicolle Galyon has been writing hit country songs for nearly two decades, but the songwriter says she's got a brand-new respect for recording artists after the release of her 2022 debut album, Firstborn. "I have so much empathy for artists," she told Taste of Country on the red carpet before...
The Highwomen Tribute Amy Grant at Kennedy Center Honors [Watch]
It was a special night for Amy Grant as she received the Kennedy Center Honors on Wednesday (Dec. 28). Not only did the night highlight her tenured career in music, but it was also a triumphant return to the spotlight after a bicycle accident sidelined her in the Summer of 2022.
Charley + Rozene Pride — Country Music’s Greatest Love Stories
On Dec. 28, 1956, a young Charley Pride and his wife, Rozene, got married. They'd just met earlier that year: He was playing Negro League baseball for the Memphis Red Sox and she was a dedicated baseball fan. Although the couple were only in their early 20s at the time,...
Here Are Americana Radio’s Most Played Albums of 2022
The Americana Music Association has released their list of 2022's most played albums on Americana radio, and this year's top 10 includes an eclectic mix of artists. Complied from airplay data taken from the period Dec. 14, 2021 through Dec. 12, 2022, this year's rankings spotlight some of The Boot's favorite records from the past two years.
Who Won 2022? These 10 Country Singers Shined Brightest on Stage and Off
Jelly Roll and Zach Bryan are two of the most unlikely success stories of 2022, but neither are No. 1 on this list of country singers who won the year. This inaugural list of country singers who won the year starts with fan responses to that very question. Men and women who raised their profile the most are featured prominently, because there's just not that much room for superstars like Luke Bryan to grow.
Willie Nelson’s Best Live Shots [PICTURES]
Willie Nelson is 89 years old, and it seems he's accomplished everything anyone could dream of: He's acted in more than 30 films, received a fifth-degree black belt in the martial art GongKwon Yusul, co-authored several books and been heavily involved in pushing for the legalization of marijuana. And that...
Jason Aldean + His Wife, Brittany, Spread Holiday Cheer — But There Was One Hilarious Catch [Watch]
The holiday season is the season of giving, and Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, took that to heart in 2022. The couple hit up a Tennessee gas station to pay for people's gas. There was just one catch: Customers had to dance to get their gas. Donning their Mr....
Dolly Parton Doesn’t Make New Year’s Resolutions
When Jan. 1 rolls around, people all over the world make their resolutions for the new year, but Dolly Parton isn't one of them. The country music hitmaker says she learned a long time ago that the motivational tool doesn't work for her. "It's always the same thing: I'm gonna...
Top 10 Country Songs About Winter
There are two types of people: those who love winter, and those who loathe it. The former group will insist that outdoor sports and hot chocolate are worth the frozen fingers, while the latter set will contend that having to wear three layers of clothing just to go outside is not a good time.
