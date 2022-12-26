Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Needle spiking: 'I'm losing out on my 20s and having fun'
It was during a night out with friends in the Suffolk town of Ipswich that Chloe Ward's speech became slurred and she passed out. She had been spiked by injection. A year on from the incident, with her attacker still at large, she remains too scared to go for a night out with friends.
BBC
Couple's 375-mile Christmas trip to help stranger
How far would you travel to get a young person you'd never met back to their family this Christmas?. How about 375 miles (604km) from south Wales to Surrey, then up the M25 to Watford Gap?. It feels like a feel-good Christmas movie, but that is how one couple from...
BBC
In pictures: Scotland's Christmas postbox toppers
Woolly postbox toppers have appeared in towns and villages across Scotland to mark the Christmas period. Elves, snowmen and Santas are among the knitted and crocheted creations. A postbox topper is a hat or bonnet for a postbox, designed as a tribute or to commemorate special events. The Royal Mail...
BBC
Bristol's van dwellers suffer as cost of living bites
Van dwellers have revealed how the cost of living crisis is hitting their seemingly low-cost lifestyle. With everything from the price of food to fuel going up, several people living in vehicles around Bristol have explained how it has affected their lives. Joshua Lane has lived in a van for...
Mother Has 'Christmas Meltdown' After Adult Children Make Holiday Plans Abroad
Who gets to decide how a person spends the holidays?. Christmas is just over a week away, and so families all over the world are preparing their holiday feasts and their Christmas celebrations, from gifts to decorations and the like.
News Channel Nebraska
Two strangers fell in love on a plane on Christmas Day
For Catalina Bernal Andrade, Christmas 2009 was unusual -- in more ways than one. That year, Catalina's father had been diagnosed with colon cancer. Catalina, then 31, had moved back into her parents' home in Bogotá, Colombia, to support them through his treatment. Christmas rolled around, and Catalina and...
Bozo uses $75 luxury wallpaper to wrap Christmas gifts: ‘Let us know when the funeral is’
It’s a wrap on this family’s holiday — thanks to one bozo bro’s expensive mistake. While Christmas can always be a budget crunch, one Ireland man’s brother took it too far after accidentally using fancy-pants $75 wallpaper to — wait for it — wrap Christmas presents. A now-viral Twitter thread detailing the brother’s hilariously expensive gaffe currently boasts 21 million views as of Monday morning. “My brother used, as wrapping paper, the €70 [$74.39 USD] wallpaper that Mum had bought to redecorate rooms,” Dubliner Daniel wrote in the hilarious tweet describing the wallet-sapping misadventure. “I cannot cope ahahah. First Christmas argument underway!” Accompanying photos...
Grandmother charges children, grandchildren for Christmas dinner
Money is tight for many families this year, but they’re still determined to have a holiday celebration. One grandmother has come up with a way to still be able to afford the family get-together. She’s charging her children and even grandchildren for the Christmas dinner she’s hosting.
BBC
M62 crash: Shaan Hussain died when supercar overturned - police
A man who died in a motorway crash near Huddersfield was a passenger in a luxury supercar when it overturned, police have confirmed. Shaan Hussain, 20, from Bradford, was travelling in a black Lamborghini Urus when it crashed between junctions 22 and 23 of the M62 early on 21 December.
BBC
Seven die in coach plunge horror in Spain
Emergency services in Spain have confirmed a seventh death after a bus plunged from a bridge into a river on Christmas Eve (Saturday). Rescuers retrieved the body of a woman from the Lérez river in the north-western Galicia region on Monday. Two people, including the driver, were hurt after...
Woman says sister-in-law charged £200 for staying at her house for Christmas
Christmas is the time for being with loved ones and eating your weight in turkey and chocolate. But it's not a cheap time of year; cooking a big dinner for your family can be a pretty big task. And one woman has revealed that her sister-in-law actually sent her an...
AccuWeather
A Buffalo woman went out on Christmas Eve, telling her daughter she'd be right back. They found her body a few hundred feet from home
(CNN) -- Casey Maccarone's mother was always a kind of superwoman, but even so, when Monique Alexander decided to go out on Christmas Eve, Maccarone worried. It would have been a simple decision any other day, but a blizzard was setting in -- one that would leave some areas of Western New York under more than 50 inches of snow.
AOL Corp
16 quirky British Christmas traditions Americans may have never heard of
Christmas traditions in America and in the UK can vary greatly. Every Christmas, many Brits love to watch pantomimes and meet their school friends at the pub. They also eat Yorkshire puddings, mince pies, Christmas pudding, and Christmas cake. Yorkshire puddings are perfect with gravy, but people outside the UK...
Pet dog starts fire on Christmas Eve in Essex home
A dog is believed to have started a fire in an Essex home on Christmas Eve after accidentally turning a hairdryer on.Fire services were called to house in Hockley on 24 December after reports of smoke.They quickly worked to extinguish the smouldering blaze in a bedroom and no one was harmed.Watch Manager Gary Shinn said: “The homeowner was out and came back to find her house full of smoke.“We believe the fire started because a hairdryer was left plugged in and on a bed. We think the dog may have then jumped on the bed a turned the hairdryer on,...
BBC
Fresh appeal for Lyla Lake, 13, missing over Christmas
A 13-year-old girl from Basingstoke in Hampshire who has been missing for six days boarded a train to Reading before her disappearance, police have said. Lyla Lake was last seen at Reading train station on Wednesday 21 December at 21:57 GMT, officers said, as they escalated appeals for information. Her...
BBC
Alopecia: 'I decided I'd had enough of hiding my real self'
Laura Mathias was just 13 years old when she started losing her hair. She automatically blamed herself. Her doctor diagnosed her with the autoimmune condition alopecia and said it was caused by stress. Laura's parents were going through a divorce and she was finding life difficult. For the next 17...
Woman Refuses to Spend Christmas with 'Welcoming Family' of Partner
Should a person ever be permitted to choose where they want to be at Christmas time?. When it comes to Christmas time, there can be a lot of logistics involved in figuring out who should be where, and when. These details can make the season less than enjoyable for some.
What it's like to live on Christmas Island
A remote gem in the Indian Ocean, Christmas Island's natural beauty has led many to refer to it as the "Galapagos of Australia". Here's what it's like to live -- and celebrate Christmas -- on Christmas Island.
'My Dog Almost Ruined Christmas'
My youngest son felt very bad, but I reassured him that it wasn't his fault.
BBC
Nigeria's Calabar carnival: 14 killed at annual bikers' event
At least 14 people have been killed and 24 others injured after a vehicle ploughed into crowds watching bikers at a popular carnival in Nigeria's southern port city of Calabar. Eyewitnesses said that a speeding driver lost control of the car. Pictures shared online in the immediate aftermath of the...
Comments / 0