45 Years Ago: Dolly Parton Earns Her First Gold Album
Dolly Parton had already been a country star for a number of years by the time she released her 16th studio album, Here You Come Again, but the crossover success of the record launched the second phase of her career, in pop music, and earned the superstar her first gold album on Dec. 27, 1977 -- 45 years ago today.
53 Years Ago: Merle Haggard’s ‘Okie From Muskogee’ Album Is Released
Fifty-three years ago today, on Dec. 29, 1969, Merle Haggard's Okie From Muskogee album was released. The record, along with the title track, soared to the top of the charts. "Okie From Muskogee" -- with lines like, "And I'm proud to be an Okie from Muskogee / A place where even squares can have a ball / We still wave Old Glory down at the courthouse / And white lightnin''s still the biggest thrill of all" -- was considered by many to be a statement against the political condition of the country at the time, even though that wasn't Haggard's original intent.
52 Years Ago: Lynn Anderson’s ‘(I Never Promised You a) Rose Garden’ Hits No. 1
Fifty-two years ago today, on Dec. 26, 1970, Lynn Anderson's single "(I Never Promised You a) Rose Garden" became her first No. 1 hit. The song was the title track of her 10th studio album. "Rose Garden" was written by Joe South and included on his 1969 album, Instrospect. Freddy...
Bailey Zimmerman Gets Recognized in Airports Now: ‘It’s Really Cool to Feel All the Love’
Newcomer Bailey Zimmerman's star was already on the rise before he released his debut EP, Leave the Light On, in October — but even he couldn't have predicted what a massive success the project would be. Leave the Light On steamrolled Zimmerman toward record-breaking success in the chart and...
Songwriter Nicolle Galyon Had No Idea How Tough It Is to Be Vulnerable as an Artist
Nicolle Galyon has been writing hit country songs for nearly two decades, but the songwriter says she's got a brand-new respect for recording artists after the release of her 2022 debut album, Firstborn. "I have so much empathy for artists," she told Taste of Country on the red carpet before...
Jo Dee Messina Through the Years [PHOTOS]
It's been a landmark year for Jo Dee Messina, who has been enjoying a much-deserved resurgence in popularity following the release of Cole Swindell's 2022 hit song "She Had Me at Heads Carolina." The playful track is an homage to Messina's breakout debut hit "Heads Carolina, Tails California," which became a Top 10 hit in 1996.
Garth Brooks Returns the Favor, Honors Gladys Knight at Kennedy Center Honors [Watch]
Gladys Knight stepped up for Garth Brooks, so the country singer stepped up for her. Brooks paid tribute to the Empress of Soul as she was presented her Kennedy Center Honor earlier in 2022. Watch a clip of Brooks putting his all into Knight's most famous song, "Midnight Train to...
Here Are Americana Radio’s Most Played Albums of 2022
The Americana Music Association has released their list of 2022's most played albums on Americana radio, and this year's top 10 includes an eclectic mix of artists. Complied from airplay data taken from the period Dec. 14, 2021 through Dec. 12, 2022, this year's rankings spotlight some of The Boot's favorite records from the past two years.
Zach Bryan Really, Really Hates Ticketmaster + He’s Doing Something About It
Zach Bryan is doing all he can to fight back against extremely high ticket prices. The singer dropped his All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster album last week, but that's just the next step of an assault. All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster is a 24-song live album that features songs from...
The Highwomen Tribute Amy Grant at Kennedy Center Honors [Watch]
It was a special night for Amy Grant as she received the Kennedy Center Honors on Wednesday (Dec. 28). Not only did the night highlight her tenured career in music, but it was also a triumphant return to the spotlight after a bicycle accident sidelined her in the Summer of 2022.
Parmalee Continue Their String of Easy Breezy Love Songs With ‘Girl in Mine’ [Listen]
Parmalee have become experts in love. After finding major success with "Just the Way" and "Take My Name", the group has once again tapped into their feelings to give us "Girl In Mine." The easy, breezy track is another dedication of love combining the infatuation found in "Just the Way"...
Jason Aldean + His Wife, Brittany, Spread Holiday Cheer — But There Was One Hilarious Catch [Watch]
The holiday season is the season of giving, and Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, took that to heart in 2022. The couple hit up a Tennessee gas station to pay for people's gas. There was just one catch: Customers had to dance to get their gas. Donning their Mr....
Shania Twain Doesn’t Know If Throat Surgery Results ‘Will Last Forever’
Shania Twain will release her sixth studio album, Queen of Me, on Feb. 3, 2023, and it's a special project for the singer for multiple reasons. It's her first album since her official return to music with 2017's Now, and her first since the throat surgery she underwent in 2018.
Dolly Parton Doesn’t Make New Year’s Resolutions
When Jan. 1 rolls around, people all over the world make their resolutions for the new year, but Dolly Parton isn't one of them. The country music hitmaker says she learned a long time ago that the motivational tool doesn't work for her. "It's always the same thing: I'm gonna...
Charley + Rozene Pride — Country Music’s Greatest Love Stories
On Dec. 28, 1956, a young Charley Pride and his wife, Rozene, got married. They'd just met earlier that year: He was playing Negro League baseball for the Memphis Red Sox and she was a dedicated baseball fan. Although the couple were only in their early 20s at the time,...
