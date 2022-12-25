ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Prescott sensationally bounces back to lead Cowboys to 11th win of 2022

By Tim Lettiero
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DFXMW_0juXmcWR00

Since returning from injury, face of the franchise quarterback Dak Prescott has divided opinion with his performance. On Saturday, facing Dallas’ bitter rivals and best-record Philadelphia Eagles, he silenced all critics.

After an early Pick-6 put the Cowboys down 10-0, Prescott could be seen taking responsibility for the slow start and rallying the troops on the sideline. He is often heralded for his strong leadership, maturity and resilience, and showed that poise in carving up on the of league’s top defenses for just under 400 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns through the air.

Prescott would put those traits on display, going 14-of-16 for 151 yards on the following three drives after the interception, including this score to WR CeeDee Lamb.

Oh, and this insane play as well.

After halftime, the Eagles re-established their 10-point lead. Once more the troops were rallied and every drive from that point forward resulted in points.

Towards the end of the third quarter, trailing by seven, Prescott spearheaded a drive which was capped off by this beautiful pitch and catch to WR Michael Gallup.

With the score again tied, this time at 27, the Dallas defense gave up a touchdown yet again. On the ensuing drive, the offense faced adversity early but Prescott connected with WR T.Y. Hilton, who was making his 2022 debut, on this bomb on 3rd-and-30.

Four plays later, Prescott found Lamb in the end zone for the second time to tie the game yet again.

The Dallas defense would hold while the offense added two more field goals, ultimately sealing the win for the Cowboys.

After an awful start, Prescott didn’t bat an eye and proved why he is one of the best at his position. When asked what he thought of Prescott’s performance after the poor interception, head coach Mike McCarthy said, “That’s who he is. He eats adversity for lunch.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Jalen Hurts’ Week 17 status vs. Saints gets update from Eagles’ Nick Sirianni

The Philadelphia Eagles fell just short of defeating the Dallas Cowboys and clinching the NFC East division title on Sunday. However, they were ultimately defeated 40-34 by Dallas. The Eagles’ offensive effort was impressive given the absence of Jalen Hurts. Eagles’ head coach Nick Sirianni provided an injury update on Hurts for Week 17 against the New Orleans Saints, per NBC’s Pro Football Talk.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

See how Kellen Moore stole sneaky run, allows Cowboys to turn tide vs Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys could not run the football against the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday. Running the rock has rarely been an issue for the club in 2022, but they occasionally have a harder time against teams familiar with their attack. In Week 4 against Washington the backs were limited to 55 yards on 27 carries. In Week 16’s win, the backs were only able to 74 yards on 25 carries. The only player able to produce much of a ground game was quarterback Dak Prescott, who had 41 yards on just six carries.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Micah's hand wrap, Arctic uniforms, Blake Jarwin to rival?

The Cowboys maintain that they want to be playing their best football this time of year, but they’re getting injury scares from some of their best players ahead of Week 17. Micah Parsons is sporting a hand wrap and was limited Tuesday, even as he tries to make a push for the Defensive Player of the Year honors. And Tony Pollard missed his second straight day with a thigh issue.
TENNESSEE STATE
Yardbarker

Jerry Jones on Cowboys-Eagles III: Bring It On!

The last three times they've met in the playoffs, the Dallas Cowboys have beaten the Philadelphia Eagles. Two of those wins - in 1992 and 1995 - led to Super Bowls. If this year's road to another championship is routed through Philly, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is fine with it. Despite Philadelphia's NFL-best record and the fact that a post-season rematch would be played at Lincoln Financial Field, Jones said Tuesday he welcomes Cowboys-Eagles III come January.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Cowboys face Titans, still in chase for NFC East title

DALLAS (11-4) at TENNESSEE (7-8) Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EST, Amazon Prime. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Cowboys by 10 1/2. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Cowboys 9-6, Titans 8-6-1. SERIES RECORD: Cowboys lead 8-7. LAST MEETING: Titans beat Cowboys 28-14 Nov. 5, 2018, at Dallas. LAST WEEK: Cowboys beat Eagles 40-34; Titans lost...
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

194K+
Followers
248K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy