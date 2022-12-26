Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
Apple Watch vs Garmin watch: Which should you buy in 2023?
The Apple Watch vs Garmin showdown has been a long time coming. Up until recently, Garmin has focused on sports tracking specific watches while Apple has been pioneering the smartwatch space. But thanks to the Apple Watch Ultra packing in smarter-than-ever tracking metrics and the premium Garmin Marq (opens in new tab) range looking good enough to fit in a Swiss watch shop, the two have met closer to the middle, both vying for that precious wrist space you may be thinking about filling. So which do you go for, Apple Watch or Garmin?
TechRadar
Fitbit Sense 2 vs Fitbit Versa 4: Which new watch is right for you?
The Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 are the latest versions of the best Fitbit watches. They’re stuffed with exercise features, designed to encourage regular movement, monitor your stress levels, track your sleep and log your workouts. They’re not incredibly well-designed for dedicated runners and cyclists, so existing marathon...
TechRadar
The Samsung Galaxy S22 FE may appear after all, with a new chipset inside
The Samsung Galaxy S22 FE trail had gone pretty cold, what with it not showing up in 2022 and everything – but the latest whispers emanating from the rumor mill suggest that the phone is indeed on the way and has a newly developed chipset inside it. This comes...
TechRadar
30 years of PDF: The file format that changed the world
Here we are, boldly proclaiming that the PDF format celebrates its 30th birthday in 2023, but that’s not entirely accurate. True, it was first introduced by Adobe Systems in January 1993 at the Windows and OS|2 Conference, and formally launched later, on the 15th of June. But the seeds of that format were sown many years previously.
TechRadar
I wanted to get into PC gaming, but the language around it is alienating
Anyone can go out today and buy an Xbox off the shelves. Though you may have heard debates about the pros and cons of the major consoles, you can pick up an Xbox in any GameStop with a reasonable expectation that you will be able to use it with little to no fuss. The corporation that built it is well known. If something goes wrong, they’re available with ease to help you fix the problem or replace a part.
TechRadar
Acon Digital Acoustica review
Acoustica, from Acon Digital, is billed as a ‘comprehensive audio editor’ - and that description is spot-on. Acoustica makes full use of developing AI sound-splitting capability. The new Remix feature separates mixed down tracks into musical ‘stems’ and the game-changing Extract Dialogue tool strips out the background. These tools are smoothly integrated into the rest of the DAW’s well-stocked box of editing, mastering, and export tools.
TechRadar
The iPad mini 7 is rumored to be on the way – but might not arrive until 2024
What with the iPad mini 6 launching in September 2021, it would be reasonable to expect a follow-up appearing in September 2022 – but of course we haven't seen any such tablet, and the rumor is that we might not get one until early in 2024. This comes courtesy...
TechRadar
Windows 11 could bring a divisive new feature to Notepad
Windows 11 could jazz up Notepad by adding tabs into the mix, at least if a leak from a test version of the app is anything to go by – although not everyone is happy about this idea (we’ll come back to that point). Windows Central (opens in...
TechRadar
Velocity Micro Raptor Z95 Review
The Velocity Micro Raptor Z95 is a high-performing desktop well-suited for those who want the best in terms of components and performance. Its solid build quality and sleek design are also notable, but this does mean it comes at a premium price. If you're in the market for a top-of-the-line...
TechRadar
The latest Samsung Galaxy S23 leak points to a major performance boost
The grand unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy S23 could be just a month and a bit away now, and the leaks around this flagship smartphone continue to drip in. The latest rumor brings with it some encouraging news about the potential performance boost that the new phone is going to bring with it.
TechRadar
Got a new 360 camera? Here's how to set it up to shoot great videos
There was a time when 360-degree cameras seemed like a gimmick that'd never catch on; poor image quality and limited software were just two of the reasons why they seemed destined for fad status. But thanks to the likes of Insta360, the best 360 cameras are now some of the most versatile cameras you can buy. And if you've just received or bought one, you may be wondering how to get the best from it.
TechRadar
The most anticipated phones of 2023
2022 was a great year for phones, but the tech industry never sleeps, so we're already looking ahead to 2023's handsets - and many of them are shaping up to be very exciting. Leaks and rumors mean we've already heard a fair bit about key handsets such as the Samsung Galaxy S23 series and the iPhone 15 line, and they certainly rank among the most anticipated phones of 2023.
TechRadar
2022 in TVs: QD-OLED arrived, while cheap mini-LED thrived
2022 has been a bumper year for televisions. While most new TV screens are largely iterative versions of years past, this time around we saw a number of new panel technologies come to market, shaking up the kinds of screen on offer – and yes, making buying a good TV that much more complicated.
Comments / 0