Effective: 2022-12-29 11:33:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-29 16:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Acadia; Calcasieu; East Cameron; Iberia; Jefferson Davis; Lafayette; Lower St. Martin; St. Landry; St. Mary; Upper St. Martin; Vermilion; West Cameron WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds around 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southwest Louisiana and southeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 4 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

ACADIA PARISH, LA ・ 2 HOURS AGO