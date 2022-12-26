Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Be Our Guest at Bubba's 33
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Bubba's 33. The restaurant is located off Veteran's Parkway in Clarksville. Enjoy everything from burgers, pizza, steak, salads, pasta and much more. All dishes are made from scratch. Bubba's has 18 beers on tap that rotate and feature local breweries.
Home to the Biggest Burger in Kentucky, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy
Kentucky is filled with some pretty great burger joints. However, if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, we suggest Chubby Ray's. Located in Jeffersontown, this unassuming restaurant doesn't really look like much from the outside, but we promise that the food here is anything but ordinary.
This Mexican restaurant in Louisville is closing after 15 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Wednesday, a beloved Louisville restaurant announced its last day. Ramiro's Cantina on Frankfort Avenue has provided the community with fresh, home-cooked Mexican food for the last 15 years. "It's with a heavy heart, we have decided to close Ramiro's Cantina on Frankfort Avenue as of...
WLKY.com
'I'm very heartbroken': Ramiro's Cantina on Frankfort Avenue closing doors after 15 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A staple in the Clifton neighborhood is closing its doors after 15 years. Ramiro's Cantina released a statement saying they would be closing their restaurant on Frankfort Avenue as of Friday, Dec. 30. "I'm very heartbroken, it's hard to get a good authentic street taco in...
wdrb.com
Owner of Ramiro's Cantina plans to parlay closure of Louisville restaurant into smaller Jeffersonville concept
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The owner of Ramiro's Cantina said his decision to close the Frankfort Avenue staple is more of a move than a closure. By next month, he said, he'll open a new location in Jeffersonville, Indiana. Ramiro Gandara said in the last three years, things have gotten...
WLKY.com
Car crashes into, damages Highlands store, then takes off
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A business in the Highlands was damaged when a car crashed into the building. The Nitty Gritty Vintage Clothing and Costume Shop on Barret Avenue had a car plow into its side. The owner said someone messaged the business on Facebook, saying someone broke the front...
Wave 3
Mister ‘P’ on the success of Mister ‘P’ Express
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This is the time of year when many of us pause to give thanks. That is something the founder of Mister “P” Express says he does every day. Allan Parnell, more famously known as Mister “P,” started his trucking company, Mister “P” Express, in Jeffersonville 35 years ago. He calls his life a Cinderella story.
wdrb.com
Frazier History Museum faced challenge when moving Corvette for 'Cool Kentucky' exhibit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Frazier History Museum traded out its C7 Corvette for a C6 last week, but there was one small problem: it wouldn't fit on the freight elevator needed to transport it to the museum's Great Hall. Crews from the Corvette Museum in Bowling Green worked with...
Get your home ready for the next winter storm; Louisville plumber's advice
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — People plagued by burst pipes following inclement winter weather are scrambling to deal with the issues. In Kentuckiana, plumbers are getting calls around the clock. Pipes can cause extensive damage anywhere, so WHAS11 checked in with experts to see how homes can be problem-free in the...
'Vernon Lanes' Butchertown resurgence is a strike!
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The impressive architecture and glorious stained glass are clear reminders of the history embedded around our community. Long before us, there were others. An old Victorian-style building on Story Avenue, connected to a giant warehouse, isn't the best exterior indicating the history lingering within its walls.
wnky.com
Bald eagle rescued in Cave City to be released Friday
CAVE CITY, Ky. – You may remember this flying friend we featured a few weeks ago. Well, now you can go see his return to nature for yourself! The Broadbent Wildlife Sanctuary says that the eagle has made a full recovery and is scheduled to be released back to the wild.
Wave 3
Travelers try to leave Louisville after severe winter storm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Whether you were hitting the roads or trying to catch a flight, it was tough to get around this weekend. Some people are taking advantage of the slight warmup to leave Louisville. “I wish I could say it was worth it financially, but yeah, it was...
Historic transplant recipient celebrates holiday progress
GRAHAM, Ky. (WEHT) – On December 22, 2022, Muhlenberg County native Michael Munday celebrated the 9 month mark of a first-of-its-kind surgery in the state of Kentucky. In July, Eyewitness News met with Munday in Louisville as he was reunited with his physicians. Munday met with us again during the holiday season to share his […]
WLKY.com
Supply chain issues delay grand opening of Haymarket in Louisville until next year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Austin Musselman calls himself the visionary of the Haymarket by Ashbourne Farms. He and his team first broke ground on the project earlier this year on River road near Zorn Avenue. They hoped it'd be open by now, but they ran into a few hurdles. "We've...
Wave 3
Community pays respects to mother, daughters killed in Valley Station murder-suicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On a Wednesday afternoon, inside St. Stephen Baptist Church, Kenya and Louisville are in the same place to remember Mary Muchemi-Stanton and her daughters, Adrianna Stanton and Brianna Stanton. The saying goes, ‘grief knows no bounds.’. It can cross countries and even span time. In...
Louisville animal rescue asks for help after 'extensive' loss
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While families were digging through stockings and tearing open presents, a Louisville animal rescue suffered an unimaginable loss. According to a Facebook post, employees of No Kill Louisville walked into their Pet Food Bank facility and discovered a water pipe had ruptured, leaving the entire space flooded on Christmas day.
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Germantown business asks for community help after busted pipe floods shop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Days after inclement winter weather rolled through Kentuckiana, some local businesses are still feeling the storm's impact. "This winter is challenging us more than ever," the owners of ShopBar posted to social media on Monday. The Germantown bar and boutique has been closed since Thursday due...
