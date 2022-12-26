Read full article on original website
Taliban carry out first public execution since taking over Afghanistan
The Taliban put to death a man accused of murder in western Afghanistan, its spokesperson said on Wednesday, in the first officially confirmed public execution since the group took over the country last year. The execution in western Farah province was of a man accused of fatally stabbing another man...
Afghan soldier who fled Taliban rule to get to the US arrested at Texas border
Abdul Wasi Safi, a veteran of the Afghan special forces, made a harrowing journey to the U.S. after evading the Taliban for months after U.S. troops left Afghanistan.
Russians now recruiting Afghans trained by US Navy SEALS- Many were forced to flee after Western troops left last year
Recent reports indicate that Putin is attempting to recruit Afghan forces, which were,. Elite and highly trained specialist soldiers of the Afghanistan National Defense Forces. [They] were trained by the United States Elite Forces, like the SEALS, Navy SEALS and DELTA FORCE. As well as Britain's SAS and the Special Forces of Australia and New Zealand." [i]
The Jewish Press
Report: Israel Saved 82nd Airborne Commander from Taliban Car Bomb on Last Day in Kabul
82nd Airborne Commander Major General Chris Donahue, renowned as the last US soldier to leave Afghanistan during the military withdrawal of August 2021, almost didn’t make it out and was saved from a car bomb explosion by his friends, thousands of miles away in Tel Aviv, News12 reported last week.
Afghan Taliban use barbed wire fence and armed guards to keep women out of universities
The Taliban rulers of Afghanistan have fenced off at least one university in Kabul with barbed wire and posted armed guards to keep women out, according to several media reports. As the taliban diktat on women’s higher education came into force, video obtained by The Associated Press showed women weeping and consoling each other outside a campus in Kabul.“The Taliban have used barbed wire and armed guards to prevent Afghan women from entering universities. Yet, despite the intimidation, they protest alongside brave Afghan men, demanding women and girls be given their basic rights,” tweeted BBC anchor and correspondent Yalda...
BBC
Murderer publicly executed by his victim's father, Taliban say
A man convicted of murder was shot by his victim's father in the Taliban's first public execution since their return to power in Afghanistan. A Taliban spokesperson said the man was killed at a crowded sports stadium in south-western Farah province. The father of the victim shot the man three...
Officials say Pakistan raid kills all Taliban hostage-takers
PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s special forces raided a police center in a remote northwestern district on Tuesday and killed 33 detainees linked to the Pakistani Taliban who earlier this week overpowered guards at the facility, the country’s defense minister said. Before the rescue operation, the Taliban...
Indian government faces political heat as satellite images show China’s infrastructure push along border
Prime minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is facing heat from India’s opposition parties which are demanding a discussion on the border skirmish with China earlier this month.On Wednesday, parliamentarians from several opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and Congress staged a walkout from the lower house after demanding a discussion on the border tensions with China.On 9 December, more than 250 Indian and Chinese troops clashed in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang.The soldiers fought with spiked clubs, monkey fists and stun guns in the Yangtse area and Chinese troops outnumbered their Indian counterparts by four...
Indian and Chinese troops fight with sticks and bricks in video
Video of what appears to be a previously unreported violent clash between Indian and Chinese troops at their disputed Himalayan border has emerged online, offering a rare window into the long-simmering territorial tensions between the two Asian powers.
Sister of Iran's supreme leader condemns his rule, calls on Revolutionary Guards to 'lay down their weapons'
The sister of Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Badri Hosseini Khamenei, reportedly has written a letter denouncing her brother and Iranian forces cracking down on protests.
Film Inspired by ISIS Wife Forces Mom Into Living Nightmare
When Bindu Sampath played the video attached to a forwarded message she received on WhatsApp last month, her jaw dropped. The video—a teaser trailer for an upcoming movie, Kerala Files, by director Sudipto Sen—showed a burqa-clad woman calling herself Fatima, claiming to be an aspiring nurse from Kerala who was forcefully recruited into the so-called Islamic State (ISIS) insurgency.
The Jewish Press
Reports: Israeli Missiles Attack Hezbollah Warehouse, Air Defense Battery, 2 Gunmen Dead
The Syrian news agency SANA reported overnight Tuesday that “our air defense responded to an Israeli missile attack that targeted points in the vicinity of Damascus, and shot down a number of enemy missiles.”. Al-Arabiya reported that the raids focused on the Sayyidah Zeinab area, south of Damascus, where...
Pakistan Diplomat Says There’s a Bounty on His Head For Calling India’s Modi a ‘Butcher’
Diplomatic tensions are high between old rivals India and Pakistan after a high-profile Pakistani diplomat said he received death threats from a member of India’s ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) this week. Pakistan’s foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said in a Bloomberg interview that there’s a $240,000 reward...
Afghan women weep as Taliban fighters enforce university ban
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban security forces in the Afghan capital on Wednesday enforced a higher education ban for women by blocking their access to universities, with video obtained by The Associated Press showing women weeping and consoling each other outside one campus in Kabul. The country’s Taliban rulers a day earlier ordered women nationwide to stop attending private and public universities effective immediately and until further notice. The Taliban-led administration has not given a reason for the ban or reacted to the fierce and swift global condemnation of it. Journalists saw Taliban forces outside four Kabul universities Wednesday. The forces stopped some women from entering, while allowing others to go in and finish their work. They also tried to prevent any photography, filming and protests from taking place. Rahimullah Nadeem, a spokesman for Kabul University, confirmed that classes for female students had stopped. He said some women were allowed to enter the campus for paperwork and administrative reasons, and that four graduation ceremonies were held Wednesday.
Thursday briefing: What next for the thousands of women in Afghanistan banned from studying?
Good morning. On Tuesday, the Taliban announced that women would be banned from university education indefinitely. Yesterday, female students who showed up for class wept and consoled each other after they were turned away by security forces, forced to reckon with the loss of their imagined futures – and the further tightening of the same extreme misogynist ideology that the Taliban once promised would not return.
Kosovo asks NATO to airlift a Serb detainee as tensions rise
PRISTINA, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Kosovo has asked NATO troops to airlift a former Serb policeman who was detained two weeks ago but could not be transferred elsewhere because local Serbs demanding his release set up barricades to prevent him being moved.
George and Laura Bush: Women and girls ‘enduring terrible hardship’ under Taliban
Former President George W. Bush and his wife Laura Bush spoke out Thursday about the “terrible hardship” Afghan women and girls face under Taliban leadership in their country. “As 2022 comes to a close, our hearts are heavy for the people of Afghanistan. We are especially sad for Afghan women and girls, who are enduring…
The Jewish Press
Report: Israel Attacked Hezbollah’s Drone Making Unit
The Saudi Al-Arabiya channel reported Thursday that on the night between Sunday and Monday this week, Israel allegedly attacked Hezbollah’s Unit 127 in an airport in the suburbs of Homs, Syria. According to the report, this unit is responsible for the research, development, and production of attack drones. The...
americanmilitarynews.com
Survivors of deadly Taliban raid on Hazara village in Afghanistan demand justice
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Taliban fighters carried out a deadly raid last month in Afghanistan’s central province of Daikundi. The militant group said it targeted and killed “armed rebels” in a village outside of the provincial capital, Nilli,...
First on CNN: 2 Americans held by the Taliban have been released, sources tell CNN
Two Americans who had been detained by the Taliban in Afghanistan have been released and are en route to Qatar, three sources familiar with the matter tell CNN.
