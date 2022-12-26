Read full article on original website
Today in Sports History-Week Ahead
1920 — Boston Red Sox owner Harry Frazee sells pitcher-outfielder Babe Ruth to the New York Yankees for $125,000 plus a $350,000 loan. 1931 — Nels Stewart of the Montreal Maroons scores two goals four seconds apart in the third period of a 5-3 victory over the Boston Bruins.
Today in Sports History-Thomas sets scoring record with 52
1956 — The New York Giants win the NFL title with a 47-7 rout of the Chicago Bears. 1962 — The Green Bay Packers beat the New York Giants 16-7 to win the NFL title for the second straight year. 1973 — The Minnesota Vikings beat the Dallas...
Golden State takes on Portland, looks for 4th straight victory
Portland Trail Blazers (18-16, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (18-18, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State is looking to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Portland. The Warriors are 11-8 in conference games. Golden State has a 1-3 record...
Fantasy Basketball Rookie Report: 2022 class disappointing near the halfway mark
As the month of December nears its end, the league is collectively closing in on the halfway point in the regular season. The first two-and-a-half months have been marred by a number of key injuries, but the hope is that the trend reverses as we approach the All-Star break. By this point in the NBA calendar, we have a solid sample size by which to judge the 2022 rookie class. Led by No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero, the class has produced a handful of notable names, though only a handful of first-year players have proven to be worth starting in most weekly fantasy leagues.
James and the Lakers visit the Hawks
Los Angeles Lakers (14-21, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (17-18, ninth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James leads Los Angeles into a matchup with Atlanta. He's ninth in the league scoring 27.8 points per game. The Hawks are 11-7 in home games. Atlanta has a...
Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney Breaks Down His Friendship With Erik Spoelstra
Swinney and Spoelstra have bounced coaching ideas off each other for the past several years
Clemson, Tennessee know Orange Bowl can be springboard
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — It was an Orange Bowl trip that helped usher in Clemson’s current run of success. And maybe it’ll be the start of something special at Tennessee, too. The sixth-ranked Volunteers (10-2) take on No. 10 Clemson (11-2) in the Orange Bowl on Friday night. For Tennessee, it’s a chance at what would be the school’s first 11-win season since 2001 — and, just as Clemson’s first Orange Bowl trip in a generation did 11 years ago, it may help set the tone for a return to college football’s mountaintop. “It’s another opportunity for kids across...
Jokic leads Denver against Miami after 40-point performance
Miami Heat (18-17, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (22-12, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver faces the Miami Heat after Nikola Jokic scored 40 points in the Denver Nuggets' 127-126 loss to the Sacramento Kings. The Nuggets are 12-3 in home games. Denver is 4-4...
Wizards face the Magic, look for 4th straight victory
Washington Wizards (15-21, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (13-23, 13th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Washington seeks to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Orlando. The Magic are 2-4 in division play. Orlando ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 10.2 offensive rebounds...
UNC vs. Florida State Preview
The Tar Heels will open their ACC schedule against a 12-2 Florida State team.
Sacramento and Utah face off in conference matchup
Utah Jazz (19-18, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (18-15, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz take on De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings in Western Conference play. The Kings are 7-7 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento is 7-11 against opponents...
Golden State 112, Utah 107
UTAH (107) Markkanen 10-22 2-3 29, Olynyk 2-7 4-6 9, Vanderbilt 4-8 2-2 10, Clarkson 8-14 3-5 22, Conley 2-11 0-0 5, Gay 1-2 0-0 2, Kessler 2-4 2-4 6, Alexander-Walker 2-4 1-2 6, Beasley 3-12 0-0 7, Sexton 3-7 4-4 11. Totals 37-91 18-26 107. GOLDEN STATE (112) D.Green...
Claire B. Lang of Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Reveals Most Compelling Interviews in 2022 NASCAR Season, Including Some Emotional Behind-the-Scenes Moments
SiriusXM NASCAR Radio's Claire B. Lang details her most compelling interviews in 2022, and there are some memorable and emotional moments. The post Claire B. Lang of Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Reveals Most Compelling Interviews in 2022 NASCAR Season, Including Some Emotional Behind-the-Scenes Moments appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Lightning host the Rangers following Point's 2-goal performance
New York Rangers (19-12-5, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (21-11-1, third in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Lightning -145, Rangers +123; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the New York Rangers after Brayden Point's two-goal game against the Montreal Canadiens...
Sidney Crosby named Order of Canada officer, one of country's top honors
Sidney Crosby will be appointed as an officer of the Order of Canada, as the Penguins captain receives one of the country's highest honors.
DeRozan leads Chicago against Detroit after 42-point game
Detroit Pistons (9-28, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (15-19, 10th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago plays the Detroit Pistons after DeMar DeRozan scored 42 points in the Chicago Bulls' 119-113 overtime victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bulls have gone 13-9 against Eastern Conference opponents....
Bears Chasing Kevin Warren For President and CEO
Do the Bears actually make a sound logistical move here?
Sacramento 127, Denver 126
DENVER (126) Nnaji 7-9 0-0 14, Porter Jr. 6-12 3-3 19, Jokic 15-24 10-10 40, Caldwell-Pope 3-7 0-0 7, Hyland 8-16 1-1 20, Cancar 3-4 0-0 9, Jordan 0-2 1-2 1, Braun 4-5 0-0 9, Reed 1-2 1-2 3, Smith 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 49-85 16-18 126. SACRAMENTO (127) Barnes...
SAN DIEGO STATE 71, AIR FORCE 55
Percentages: FG .429, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Taylor 3-5, Mills 2-3, Heidbreder 2-7, C.Murphy 1-3, McCreary 0-1, Petraitis 0-1, Vander Zwaag 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Becker, Petraitis). Turnovers: 14 (Heidbreder 3, McCreary 3, Petraitis 3, Mills 2, Taylor 2, C.Murphy). Steals: 7...
S. Utah 79, New Mexico St. 75
S. UTAH (9-5) Fausett 4-8 2-3 10, Spurgin 5-10 2-7 12, Allen 5-8 3-3 14, Butler 3-8 2-4 9, Jones 6-15 3-4 20, Barnes 1-3 0-0 3, Healy 3-5 3-6 11, Dut 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 15-27 79. NEW MEXICO ST. (7-6) Avery 3-8 0-0 7, Muhammad 2-4 4-5...
