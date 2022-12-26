ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sacramento 127, Denver 126

DENVER (126) Nnaji 7-9 0-0 14, Porter Jr. 6-12 3-3 19, Jokic 15-24 10-10 40, Caldwell-Pope 3-7 0-0 7, Hyland 8-16 1-1 20, Cancar 3-4 0-0 9, Jordan 0-2 1-2 1, Braun 4-5 0-0 9, Reed 1-2 1-2 3, Smith 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 49-85 16-18 126. SACRAMENTO (127) Barnes...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Jokic leads Denver against Miami after 40-point performance

Miami Heat (18-17, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (22-12, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver faces the Miami Heat after Nikola Jokic scored 40 points in the Denver Nuggets' 127-126 loss to the Sacramento Kings. The Nuggets are 12-3 in home games. Denver is 4-4...
DENVER, CO
SOUTHERN UTAH 79, NEW MEXICO STATE 75

Percentages: FG .474, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Jones 5-7, Healy 2-4, Allen 1-2, Barnes 1-3, Butler 1-3, Fausett 0-2, Spurgin 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Spurgin 2, Fausett). Turnovers: 14 (Allen 6, Healy 3, Spurgin 3, Butler, Jones). Steals: 5 (Spurgin 3, Healy,...
LAS CRUCES, NM
Fantasy Basketball Rookie Report: 2022 class disappointing near the halfway mark

As the month of December nears its end, the league is collectively closing in on the halfway point in the regular season. The first two-and-a-half months have been marred by a number of key injuries, but the hope is that the trend reverses as we approach the All-Star break. By this point in the NBA calendar, we have a solid sample size by which to judge the 2022 rookie class. Led by No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero, the class has produced a handful of notable names, though only a handful of first-year players have proven to be worth starting in most weekly fantasy leagues.
FRESNO STATE 58, WYOMING 53

Percentages: FG .432, FT .533. 3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Thompson 2-4, Reynolds 2-7, Dusell 1-2, Maldonado 1-2, Kyman 1-5, Oden 0-2, Wenzel 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Maldonado). Turnovers: 11 (Maldonado 4, Anderson 2, Reynolds 2, Kyman, Thompson, Wenzel). Steals: 3 (Kyman, Maldonado, Thompson). Technical...
FRESNO, CA
Williamson leads New Orleans against Philadelphia after 43-point showing

Philadelphia 76ers (20-13, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (22-12, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans takes on the Philadelphia 76ers after Zion Williamson scored 43 points in the New Orleans Pelicans' 119-118 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Pelicans are 15-4 on their...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Golden State 112, Utah 107

UTAH (107) Markkanen 10-22 2-3 29, Olynyk 2-7 4-6 9, Vanderbilt 4-8 2-2 10, Clarkson 8-14 3-5 22, Conley 2-11 0-0 5, Gay 1-2 0-0 2, Kessler 2-4 2-4 6, Alexander-Walker 2-4 1-2 6, Beasley 3-12 0-0 7, Sexton 3-7 4-4 11. Totals 37-91 18-26 107. GOLDEN STATE (112) D.Green...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
SAN JOSE STATE 75, UNLV 72, OT

Percentages: FG .439, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Webster 3-4, Rodriguez 1-2, Johnson 1-3, McCabe 1-3, Harkless 1-7, Gilbert 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Muoka 2). Turnovers: 6 (Harkless 4, Johnson, Rodriguez). Steals: 5 (Gilbert 2, Harkless 2, Rodriguez). Technical Fouls: Harkless, 12:55 first.
SAN JOSE, CA
BELMONT 63, BRADLEY 60

Percentages: FG .422, FT .333. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Hickman 2-5, Leons 1-3, Mast 1-3, Deen 1-7, Tahvanainen 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Hannah 2, Leons, Mast). Turnovers: 11 (Hickman 4, Deen 2, Mast 2, Hannah, Montgomery, Tahvanainen). Steals: 6 (Montgomery 2, Tahvanainen 2, Deen,...
SAN DIEGO STATE 71, AIR FORCE 55

Percentages: FG .429, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Taylor 3-5, Mills 2-3, Heidbreder 2-7, C.Murphy 1-3, McCreary 0-1, Petraitis 0-1, Vander Zwaag 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Becker, Petraitis). Turnovers: 14 (Heidbreder 3, McCreary 3, Petraitis 3, Mills 2, Taylor 2, C.Murphy). Steals: 7...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Sacramento and Utah face off in conference matchup

Utah Jazz (19-18, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (18-15, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz take on De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings in Western Conference play. The Kings are 7-7 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento is 7-11 against opponents...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Golden State takes on Portland, looks for 4th straight victory

Portland Trail Blazers (18-16, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (18-18, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State is looking to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Portland. The Warriors are 11-8 in conference games. Golden State has a 1-3 record...
PORTLAND, OR
James and the Lakers visit the Hawks

Los Angeles Lakers (14-21, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (17-18, ninth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James leads Los Angeles into a matchup with Atlanta. He's ninth in the league scoring 27.8 points per game. The Hawks are 11-7 in home games. Atlanta has a...
ATLANTA, GA
Sacramento St. 72, CS Stanislaus 51

CS STANISLAUS (0-2) Ameyaw 1-2 1-2 3, Ordonio 3-10 1-1 7, Pallesi 1-6 0-0 3, Short 4-12 0-0 8, Zecic 1-7 0-0 2, Williams 2-3 0-0 4, Bender 1-6 0-0 2, I.Jones 2-4 0-0 5, J.Jones 3-6 1-4 8, Boone 0-4 2-2 2, Fallay 0-1 2-2 2, Farias 2-2 0-0 5, Sahi 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-63 7-11 51.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Omaha hosts Vanover and Oral Roberts

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (10-3, 1-0 Summit) at Omaha Mavericks (5-8, 1-0 Summit) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Omaha -13; over/under is 153. BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts plays the Omaha Mavericks after Connor Vanover scored 21 points in Oral Roberts' 79-40 win against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. The Mavericks have gone...
OMAHA, NE
Hopkins leads Providence against Butler after 29-point showing

Providence Friars (10-3, 2-0 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (8-5, 0-2 Big East) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Butler -1.5; over/under is 141.5. BOTTOM LINE: Providence visits the Butler Bulldogs after Bryce Hopkins scored 29 points in Providence's 103-98 overtime win over the Marquette Golden Eagles. The Bulldogs are 6-1 on their...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Today in Sports History-Thomas sets scoring record with 52

1956 — The New York Giants win the NFL title with a 47-7 rout of the Chicago Bears. 1962 — The Green Bay Packers beat the New York Giants 16-7 to win the NFL title for the second straight year. 1973 — The Minnesota Vikings beat the Dallas...
WISCONSIN STATE

