Sacramento 127, Denver 126
DENVER (126) Nnaji 7-9 0-0 14, Porter Jr. 6-12 3-3 19, Jokic 15-24 10-10 40, Caldwell-Pope 3-7 0-0 7, Hyland 8-16 1-1 20, Cancar 3-4 0-0 9, Jordan 0-2 1-2 1, Braun 4-5 0-0 9, Reed 1-2 1-2 3, Smith 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 49-85 16-18 126. SACRAMENTO (127) Barnes...
Jokic leads Denver against Miami after 40-point performance
Miami Heat (18-17, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (22-12, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver faces the Miami Heat after Nikola Jokic scored 40 points in the Denver Nuggets' 127-126 loss to the Sacramento Kings. The Nuggets are 12-3 in home games. Denver is 4-4...
SOUTHERN UTAH 79, NEW MEXICO STATE 75
Percentages: FG .474, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Jones 5-7, Healy 2-4, Allen 1-2, Barnes 1-3, Butler 1-3, Fausett 0-2, Spurgin 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Spurgin 2, Fausett). Turnovers: 14 (Allen 6, Healy 3, Spurgin 3, Butler, Jones). Steals: 5 (Spurgin 3, Healy,...
Fantasy Basketball Rookie Report: 2022 class disappointing near the halfway mark
As the month of December nears its end, the league is collectively closing in on the halfway point in the regular season. The first two-and-a-half months have been marred by a number of key injuries, but the hope is that the trend reverses as we approach the All-Star break. By this point in the NBA calendar, we have a solid sample size by which to judge the 2022 rookie class. Led by No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero, the class has produced a handful of notable names, though only a handful of first-year players have proven to be worth starting in most weekly fantasy leagues.
FRESNO STATE 58, WYOMING 53
Percentages: FG .432, FT .533. 3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Thompson 2-4, Reynolds 2-7, Dusell 1-2, Maldonado 1-2, Kyman 1-5, Oden 0-2, Wenzel 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Maldonado). Turnovers: 11 (Maldonado 4, Anderson 2, Reynolds 2, Kyman, Thompson, Wenzel). Steals: 3 (Kyman, Maldonado, Thompson). Technical...
Williamson leads New Orleans against Philadelphia after 43-point showing
Philadelphia 76ers (20-13, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (22-12, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans takes on the Philadelphia 76ers after Zion Williamson scored 43 points in the New Orleans Pelicans' 119-118 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Pelicans are 15-4 on their...
Golden State 112, Utah 107
UTAH (107) Markkanen 10-22 2-3 29, Olynyk 2-7 4-6 9, Vanderbilt 4-8 2-2 10, Clarkson 8-14 3-5 22, Conley 2-11 0-0 5, Gay 1-2 0-0 2, Kessler 2-4 2-4 6, Alexander-Walker 2-4 1-2 6, Beasley 3-12 0-0 7, Sexton 3-7 4-4 11. Totals 37-91 18-26 107. GOLDEN STATE (112) D.Green...
SAN JOSE STATE 75, UNLV 72, OT
Percentages: FG .439, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Webster 3-4, Rodriguez 1-2, Johnson 1-3, McCabe 1-3, Harkless 1-7, Gilbert 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Muoka 2). Turnovers: 6 (Harkless 4, Johnson, Rodriguez). Steals: 5 (Gilbert 2, Harkless 2, Rodriguez). Technical Fouls: Harkless, 12:55 first.
BELMONT 63, BRADLEY 60
Percentages: FG .422, FT .333. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Hickman 2-5, Leons 1-3, Mast 1-3, Deen 1-7, Tahvanainen 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Hannah 2, Leons, Mast). Turnovers: 11 (Hickman 4, Deen 2, Mast 2, Hannah, Montgomery, Tahvanainen). Steals: 6 (Montgomery 2, Tahvanainen 2, Deen,...
SAN DIEGO STATE 71, AIR FORCE 55
Percentages: FG .429, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Taylor 3-5, Mills 2-3, Heidbreder 2-7, C.Murphy 1-3, McCreary 0-1, Petraitis 0-1, Vander Zwaag 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Becker, Petraitis). Turnovers: 14 (Heidbreder 3, McCreary 3, Petraitis 3, Mills 2, Taylor 2, C.Murphy). Steals: 7...
Sacramento and Utah face off in conference matchup
Utah Jazz (19-18, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (18-15, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz take on De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings in Western Conference play. The Kings are 7-7 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento is 7-11 against opponents...
Golden State takes on Portland, looks for 4th straight victory
Portland Trail Blazers (18-16, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (18-18, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State is looking to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Portland. The Warriors are 11-8 in conference games. Golden State has a 1-3 record...
James and the Lakers visit the Hawks
Los Angeles Lakers (14-21, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (17-18, ninth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James leads Los Angeles into a matchup with Atlanta. He's ninth in the league scoring 27.8 points per game. The Hawks are 11-7 in home games. Atlanta has a...
Gary Payton’s Famous Trash Talk Almost Ruined His Son’s Basketball Career Before Saving It
Over the years, Gary Payton's trash-talk threw plenty of players off their game. For Gary Payton II, however, the tough love made all the difference. The post Gary Payton’s Famous Trash Talk Almost Ruined His Son’s Basketball Career Before Saving It appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Sacramento St. 72, CS Stanislaus 51
CS STANISLAUS (0-2) Ameyaw 1-2 1-2 3, Ordonio 3-10 1-1 7, Pallesi 1-6 0-0 3, Short 4-12 0-0 8, Zecic 1-7 0-0 2, Williams 2-3 0-0 4, Bender 1-6 0-0 2, I.Jones 2-4 0-0 5, J.Jones 3-6 1-4 8, Boone 0-4 2-2 2, Fallay 0-1 2-2 2, Farias 2-2 0-0 5, Sahi 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-63 7-11 51.
Omaha hosts Vanover and Oral Roberts
Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (10-3, 1-0 Summit) at Omaha Mavericks (5-8, 1-0 Summit) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Omaha -13; over/under is 153. BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts plays the Omaha Mavericks after Connor Vanover scored 21 points in Oral Roberts' 79-40 win against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. The Mavericks have gone...
Hopkins leads Providence against Butler after 29-point showing
Providence Friars (10-3, 2-0 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (8-5, 0-2 Big East) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Butler -1.5; over/under is 141.5. BOTTOM LINE: Providence visits the Butler Bulldogs after Bryce Hopkins scored 29 points in Providence's 103-98 overtime win over the Marquette Golden Eagles. The Bulldogs are 6-1 on their...
Today in Sports History-Thomas sets scoring record with 52
1956 — The New York Giants win the NFL title with a 47-7 rout of the Chicago Bears. 1962 — The Green Bay Packers beat the New York Giants 16-7 to win the NFL title for the second straight year. 1973 — The Minnesota Vikings beat the Dallas...
