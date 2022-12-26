ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHON2

Sick hiker rescued on Diamond Head Crater Trail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The dormant volcano that is commonly known as Diamond Head is known to Native Hawaiians as Leʻahi. It is an iconic symbol of Hawai’i drawing millions of visitors each year. The Honolulu Fire Department said that they received a 911 call at 4:35 p.m. regarding a sick hiker on Diamond Head Crater […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii Island man allegedly stole race car, burglarized home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 24-year-old Hawaii Island man has been charged in connection with burglary and car thefts. Jonah Drummondo-Rodrigues, of Puna, remains in custody on $56,000 bail. Officials said the incidents happened in November and December. Drummondo-Rodrigues is accused of stealing a Chevrolet truck, a Dodge pickup, a race...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Show Aloha Land open through Dec. 30

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - You have a few days left to visit Show Aloha Land at the Aloha Stadium. It’s open nightly 4:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m. through Dec. 30. HNN’s Annalisa Burgos stopped by on Christmas with her family and spoke to founder Mike Gangloff about this year’s event.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Gov. Josh Green extends Emergency Proclamation after Hawaii Life Flight accident

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Governor Josh Green extended the emergency proclamation Tuesday in response to the Hawaii Life Flight plane accident. "Hawaiʻi Life Flight is currently in a transition phase as its local crews steadily come back online and the company begins the process of coming out of its 'safety stand down'", the Governor shared in a press release.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Got a real Christmas tree? Here’s how to recycle it on Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Got a real Christmas?. The city is offering details on how you can recycle it through the green waste collection system. Remove the ornaments and decorations from your tree. Cut it to fit inside your green cart. Be sure the lid can closed. Trees with flocking or...
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Police: 17-year-old suspect fired round during Waikiki robbery

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 17-year-old suspect was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly discharged a gun during a robbery. The incident happened about 6:15 a.m. in Waikiki. Police said the suspect brandished a weapon and demanded property from three men. During the course of the robbery, he allegedly discharged a round...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Bicyclist seriously injured following hit-and-run in Waipio

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said a bicyclist is in serious condition after he was struck by a vehicle on Kamehameha Highway in the Waipio area. Authorities said the incident happened just before 4 a.m. Tuesday when the 27-year-old man was riding his bicycle in the southbound direction. Officials said that’s when he was hit head-on by an unknown vehicle.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Navy criticized for paving over toxic foam spill area with tests pending

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The investigation into a toxic foam spill is being finalized and will soon be submitted to the Joint Task Force for Red Hill for review, the Navy said on Tuesday. In an update posted on Tuesday, military officials said that they have “successfully” removed the contamination and...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Aerial Fireworks debris damages Campbell High School field

EWA BEACH (KITV4) -- New Year's Day is a time for starting anew -- and it always starts out with a bang. We know all too well how the skies over Hawaii light up with fireworks. Always a spectacular showing, but many times done with illegal pyrotechnics. Aerial fireworks are...
EWA BEACH, HI
KHON2

Hawaii reports 1,095 COVID cases, 3 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,095 COVID cases and three deaths in the last week. There are 697 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 148 on the Big Island, 79 on Kauai, 140 on Maui, three on Lanai, four on Molokai and 24 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 372,198. […]
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Altercation on Southwest Hawaii Flight Causes Mid-Pacific Diversion

An altercation between passengers, severe enough to result in a mid-Pacific turn-around, occurred on Tuesday evening. Southwest said that the flight returned to Honolulu due to “customer behavior.” We’re awaiting additional details. The flight is being planned again for Wednesday. This came as less than a complete...
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy