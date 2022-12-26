Read full article on original website
Sick hiker rescued on Diamond Head Crater Trail
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The dormant volcano that is commonly known as Diamond Head is known to Native Hawaiians as Leʻahi. It is an iconic symbol of Hawai’i drawing millions of visitors each year. The Honolulu Fire Department said that they received a 911 call at 4:35 p.m. regarding a sick hiker on Diamond Head Crater […]
Salt lake apartment fire extinguished, 4 displaced
Firefighters secured a water supply and started attacking the fire.
Stranded, Lone Hawaii Hiker Rescued on Christmas Day
For Outsiders, it’s not unusual for folks to take a holiday hike and celebrate a bit of serenity on their day off before the family comes. But for this Hawaii hiker, his casual stroll on the Paumalū Gulch Trail turned into a rescue mission when he lost his bearings.
Teen bicyclist in serious condition, struck by vehicle
Paramedics and EMTs administered advanced life support to the patient and he was then treated and transported to the hospital in serious condition.
City and County of Honolulu schedule for New Year’s
County officials on Oahu and Hawai’i islands have released their holiday closures for Sunday and Monday, Jan. 1-2 in observance of the New Year.
Hawaiʻi Life Flight search extended by proclamation
On Thursday, Dec. 15, a Hawai'i Life Flight went missing between Maui and Hawai'i Island taking a crew of three with it.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD: Elderly man killed in guardrail crash near Hanauma Bay was not wearing seatbelt
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An 84-year-old man was killed and an elderly woman was seriously injured on Monday night in a single-car crash near Hanauma Bay, Honolulu EMS officials said. The crash happened about 7:40 p.m. on Kalanianaole Highway. Honolulu police said the woman lost control of the vehicle and struck...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island man allegedly stole race car, burglarized home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 24-year-old Hawaii Island man has been charged in connection with burglary and car thefts. Jonah Drummondo-Rodrigues, of Puna, remains in custody on $56,000 bail. Officials said the incidents happened in November and December. Drummondo-Rodrigues is accused of stealing a Chevrolet truck, a Dodge pickup, a race...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Show Aloha Land open through Dec. 30
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - You have a few days left to visit Show Aloha Land at the Aloha Stadium. It’s open nightly 4:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m. through Dec. 30. HNN’s Annalisa Burgos stopped by on Christmas with her family and spoke to founder Mike Gangloff about this year’s event.
Honolulu City Lights to conclude Friday, Dec. 30
The Department Christmas Tree and Wreath Contest displays inside Honolulu Hale will close to the public for the last time this year.
KITV.com
Gov. Josh Green extends Emergency Proclamation after Hawaii Life Flight accident
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Governor Josh Green extended the emergency proclamation Tuesday in response to the Hawaii Life Flight plane accident. "Hawaiʻi Life Flight is currently in a transition phase as its local crews steadily come back online and the company begins the process of coming out of its 'safety stand down'", the Governor shared in a press release.
KHON2
Stars of Paradise Talks Upcoming Events and Activities at Rock-A-Hula and Star of Honolulu
Honolulu (KHON2) – Both Rock-A-Hula and the Star of Honolulu will be hosting exciting events to help ring in the new year. Located at the Royal Hawaiian Center, Rock-A-Hula has become the largest Hawaiian show in Waikiki, which includes the largest cast, tribute artists, Hawaii artists, Tahitian, hula, fire knife dancers and the Rock-A-Hula band.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police: Suspect intentionally drove toward officer, forcing him to dive out of the way
On Oahu’s North Shore, state celebrates a rare success story in battle against illegal seawalls. At Ke Nui Beach on the North Shore, there appears to be a rare success story in the state’s ongoing battle against illegal beach erosion abatement structures. ‘Steward’ of remote West Oahu beach...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Got a real Christmas tree? Here’s how to recycle it on Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Got a real Christmas?. The city is offering details on how you can recycle it through the green waste collection system. Remove the ornaments and decorations from your tree. Cut it to fit inside your green cart. Be sure the lid can closed. Trees with flocking or...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police: 17-year-old suspect fired round during Waikiki robbery
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 17-year-old suspect was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly discharged a gun during a robbery. The incident happened about 6:15 a.m. in Waikiki. Police said the suspect brandished a weapon and demanded property from three men. During the course of the robbery, he allegedly discharged a round...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Bicyclist seriously injured following hit-and-run in Waipio
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said a bicyclist is in serious condition after he was struck by a vehicle on Kamehameha Highway in the Waipio area. Authorities said the incident happened just before 4 a.m. Tuesday when the 27-year-old man was riding his bicycle in the southbound direction. Officials said that’s when he was hit head-on by an unknown vehicle.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Navy criticized for paving over toxic foam spill area with tests pending
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The investigation into a toxic foam spill is being finalized and will soon be submitted to the Joint Task Force for Red Hill for review, the Navy said on Tuesday. In an update posted on Tuesday, military officials said that they have “successfully” removed the contamination and...
KITV.com
Aerial Fireworks debris damages Campbell High School field
EWA BEACH (KITV4) -- New Year's Day is a time for starting anew -- and it always starts out with a bang. We know all too well how the skies over Hawaii light up with fireworks. Always a spectacular showing, but many times done with illegal pyrotechnics. Aerial fireworks are...
Hawaii reports 1,095 COVID cases, 3 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,095 COVID cases and three deaths in the last week. There are 697 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 148 on the Big Island, 79 on Kauai, 140 on Maui, three on Lanai, four on Molokai and 24 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 372,198. […]
BEAT OF HAWAII
Altercation on Southwest Hawaii Flight Causes Mid-Pacific Diversion
An altercation between passengers, severe enough to result in a mid-Pacific turn-around, occurred on Tuesday evening. Southwest said that the flight returned to Honolulu due to “customer behavior.” We’re awaiting additional details. The flight is being planned again for Wednesday. This came as less than a complete...
