HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said a bicyclist is in serious condition after he was struck by a vehicle on Kamehameha Highway in the Waipio area. Authorities said the incident happened just before 4 a.m. Tuesday when the 27-year-old man was riding his bicycle in the southbound direction. Officials said that’s when he was hit head-on by an unknown vehicle.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO