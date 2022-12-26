Read full article on original website
Chronicle
MILITARY MAYHEM: Leonard leads the way as Duke football runs away from UCF to win Military Bowl
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—In qualifying for the postseason, Duke had to defy all odds in its first year under head coach Mike Elko. On Wednesday, it looked every bit the part, earning a monumental victory before the long offseason. Playing in their first bowl game since 2018, the Blue Devils took...
Chronicle
5 observations and more from Duke football's first half against UCF in Military Bowl
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—In its return to the postseason, Duke is locked in a close one with UCF through one half in the Military Bowl. Thirty minutes remain at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium with the Blue Devils clinging to a 20-7 lead. Five observations:. Rolling and bowling: It’s been four years...
Chronicle
Prop bets for Duke football's Military Bowl game against UCF
Duke (-3.5) vs. UCF. The Military Bowl looks to prove itself as a fascinating matchup between two programs trending in opposite directions. Duke finished its regular season strong by beating Wake Forest due to sophomore quarterback Riley Leonard tossing a touchdown pass to Sahmir Hagans with two minutes left. The win pushed the Blue Devils’ record to 8-4, a massive improvement from their dismal 3-9 record last year. Led by Leonard and his 2,794 passing yards, the offense has been dynamic and threatening. After struggles in the secondary constrained Duke, the unit turned itself around and has steadily improved. The secondary forced interceptions in its last three contests, helping the Blue Devils to secure the second-best turnover margin nationally.
Chronicle
Beats' picks: Will Duke football win Military Bowl matchup against UCF?
Before every game this season, our football beat writers predict whether the Blue Devils will pick up a win in their weekly matchup and keep track of their records throughout the year. On Wednesday, Duke has one last matchup: a Military Bowl showdown against UCF in Annapolis, Md., at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.
Chronicle
‘The new wave of football’: How Duke football’s game-day culture came roaring back to life in Elko’s first season
Cheers, Miller Lite and body paint whipped out of a large reserved section behind the visitor bench at Wallace Wade Stadium like the solar flares of a feisty young star. Sunset had long since come and gone, with the stadium’s floodlights the only thing illuminating a sea of personalized Duke blue jerseys.
Chronicle
5 things to know before Duke football's Military Bowl showdown against UCF
Zero ACC wins last year. New head coach. Projected to finish at the bottom of the conference. For fans of Duke football, the Blue Devils competing in Wednesday’s Military Bowl against UCF might feel like a Christmas miracle. However, Duke thoroughly deserves the honor after excelling under first-year head coach Mike Elko. The Blue Devils finished 8-4 thanks to a thrilling 34-31 victory over Wake Forest in the regular-season finale. Riley Leonard tossed for career-highs of 391 yards and four touchdowns on a 70.7% completion rate.
Chronicle
X-Factor: Another big game from Leonard can help Duke football to Military Bowl triumph
Duke plays in its first bowl game since 2018 as it takes on UCF in Annapolis, Md., Wednesday. Before the Blue Devils and Knights square off, the Blue Zone is here with a potential difference-maker for both teams:. Duke: Riley Leonard, QB. Duke ended its miraculous regular season with a...
