Durham, NC

Chronicle

Prop bets for Duke football's Military Bowl game against UCF

Duke (-3.5) vs. UCF. The Military Bowl looks to prove itself as a fascinating matchup between two programs trending in opposite directions. Duke finished its regular season strong by beating Wake Forest due to sophomore quarterback Riley Leonard tossing a touchdown pass to Sahmir Hagans with two minutes left. The win pushed the Blue Devils’ record to 8-4, a massive improvement from their dismal 3-9 record last year. Led by Leonard and his 2,794 passing yards, the offense has been dynamic and threatening. After struggles in the secondary constrained Duke, the unit turned itself around and has steadily improved. The secondary forced interceptions in its last three contests, helping the Blue Devils to secure the second-best turnover margin nationally.
Beats' picks: Will Duke football win Military Bowl matchup against UCF?

Before every game this season, our football beat writers predict whether the Blue Devils will pick up a win in their weekly matchup and keep track of their records throughout the year. On Wednesday, Duke has one last matchup: a Military Bowl showdown against UCF in Annapolis, Md., at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.
5 things to know before Duke football's Military Bowl showdown against UCF

Zero ACC wins last year. New head coach. Projected to finish at the bottom of the conference. For fans of Duke football, the Blue Devils competing in Wednesday’s Military Bowl against UCF might feel like a Christmas miracle. However, Duke thoroughly deserves the honor after excelling under first-year head coach Mike Elko. The Blue Devils finished 8-4 thanks to a thrilling 34-31 victory over Wake Forest in the regular-season finale. Riley Leonard tossed for career-highs of 391 yards and four touchdowns on a 70.7% completion rate.
