Tom Brady pulls another comeback as Buccaneers clock Cardinals in overtime

Tom Brady doesn’t do anything easily in 2022.

The GOAT and his Buccaneers trailed by 10 points in the fourth quarter before rallying to down the Arizona Cardinals, 19-16, in overtime.

The Bucs saw Arizona reel off 10 straight points in the first four-plus minutes of the fourth quarter to take a 16-6 lead.

Cue the Brady comeback music.

He led a 7-play, 67-yard drive that culminated in a 3-yard pass to Rachaad White.

Next up was a 42-yard field goal by Ryan Succop to knot the game with 2:27 left.

Succop’s 40-yard field goal bumped the NFC South leaders to 7-8 while the Cardinals dropped to 4-11 in a dismal season.

The game featured quarterbacks at the opposite end of their careers when it came to starts. Brady was in his 331st while the Cardinals’ Trace McSorley made his first.