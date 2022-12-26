ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tom Brady pulls another comeback as Buccaneers clock Cardinals in overtime

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v986S_0juXePHY00

Tom Brady doesn’t do anything easily in 2022.

The GOAT and his Buccaneers trailed by 10 points in the fourth quarter before rallying to down the Arizona Cardinals, 19-16, in overtime.

The Bucs saw Arizona reel off 10 straight points in the first four-plus minutes of the fourth quarter to take a 16-6 lead.

Cue the Brady comeback music.

He led a 7-play, 67-yard drive that culminated in a 3-yard pass to Rachaad White.

Next up was a 42-yard field goal by Ryan Succop to knot the game with 2:27 left.

Succop’s 40-yard field goal bumped the NFC South leaders to 7-8 while the Cardinals dropped to 4-11 in a dismal season.

The game featured quarterbacks at the opposite end of their careers when it came to starts. Brady was in his 331st while the Cardinals’ Trace McSorley made his first.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Tom Brady Snubs Ex-Wife Gisele Bundchen in Christmas Shoutout

Tom Brady did not have ex-wife Gisele Bundchen on his mind on Christmas Day, after leading the Buccaneers to a comeback win over the Cardinals. When sending out a number of holiday shoutouts on NBC after the game, he left out his former spouse. That shouldn’t be too surprising, right?...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mics picked up Micah Parsons and Jordan Mailata clearing the air about Jalen Hurts after Cowboys' win

It looks like Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata have patched things up after Parsons made seemingly critical comments about Philly quarterback Jalen Hurts. Earlier this month, Parsons appeared on Von Miller’s Bleacher Report podcast and seemed to insinuate Hurts was more riding the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: JJ Watt's Wife Has 10-Word Reaction To Retirement Decision

Legendary NFL pass rusher J.J. Watt surprised fans with his retirement announcement on Tuesday morning. Watt revealed that he had played the final home game of his NFL career, meaning he will be retiring following the 2022 regular season. "Koa’s first ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game....
CBS Sports

Colts owner Jim Irsay admits he reluctantly gave Frank Reich a contract extension before the 2021 season

While the quarterback situation was in a state of flux as the team had circled through various veteran options, the Indianapolis Colts did seem to have a steady masthead entering last season. After all, the club had locked up both head coach Frank Reich and general manager Chris Ballard to multi-year extensions just before the 2021 campaign. Just a little over a year later, however, Indy is back to square one at the head coaching spot after firing Reich following Week 9.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Raiders benching QB Derek Carr for game vs. 49ers

The Las Vegas Raiders will bench starting quarterback Derek Carr for their final two games of the regular season. That means the 49ers will face QB Jarrett Stidham when they visit Allegiant Stadium on Sunday. Carr has been the tip of the spear of disappointment that killed the Raiders’ season....
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Derek Carr goes to the Saints in a too-rich trade proposal from the Athletic

The New Orleans Saints are already being mentioned as a potential landing-spot for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who was benched this week to protect the team from jeopardizing lucrative guarantees for injury written into his contract. And it’s easy to see why: New Orleans doesn’t have a viable franchise quarterback after sending Jameis Winston to the shadow realm and riding out their season with Andy Dalton.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Surging Packers can still be eliminated two different ways in Week 17

The Green Bay Packers have won three straight games and are now in a terrific position – even at 7-8 – to steal a playoff spot in the NFC with two weeks to go. As we outlined here, the Packers only need three results to clinch a playoff berth: Wins over the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions and one more Commanders loss (to either Cleveland Browns or Dallas Cowboys). In another scenario, only four results are required: Wins over the Vikings and Lions and losses by the New York Giants to the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers coach Matt LaFleur on failed fake punt attempt vs Dolphins: 'That was all bad'

The Green Bay Packers ran one of the worst fake punt attempts you will ever see against the Miami Dolphins. During the second quarter, the Packers were still in their own territory and facing a 4th-and-2 when safety Dallin Leavitt took a direct snap that was stuffed for no gain. The Dolphins were gifted with great field position and ended up kicking a field goal to go up 10 points.
GREEN BAY, WI
NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 17: San Francisco 49ers claim No. 1 spot for first time in 2022 season

The San Francisco 49ers are No. 1. For the first time this season, Kyle Shanahan's surging NFC West champions have claimed the top spot in the NFL Power Rankings. The Niners' easy win over the Commanders, coupled with the Eagles' narrow loss to the Cowboys, was enough to bump San Francisco into the throne. The uncertain timetable of Jalen Hurts and sudden absence of Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson puts Philadelphia in a more vulnerable state than we've seen this year, even if the No. 1 seed in the NFC remains just one victory away.
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady addresses retirement questions

Tom Brady retired in early 2022, only to announce a month later that he was making a comeback. His age, coupled with his previous retirement, has led many to wonder whether he will step away from football in 2023. Brady was asked by Jim Gray on his weekly “Let’s Go” show, which was released on... The post Tom Brady addresses retirement questions appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Baker Mayfield on quarterbacking the Rams: 'It's been fun'

The Los Angeles Rams finally hit their stride on offense in Week 16 against the Denver Broncos, scoring 51 points en route to their most resounding victory of the 2022 season. In his comments after the game, newly acquired quarterback Baker Mayfield made it known how special the opportunity he has been given is to him, and made a point to tell the media that he has had a great time under center for Los Angeles in the games he has played.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

194K+
Followers
248K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy