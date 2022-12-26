Read full article on original website
Death toll rises and dozens remain missing after Cambodia casino fire
The death toll has risen to at least 19 and dozens of others remain missing after a fire engulfed a casino complex in Cambodia on Wednesday, according to local authorities. Another 70 people were injured in the blaze at the Grand Diamond City Hotel and Casino in Poipet, a city that borders Thailand, and the death toll was expected to rise as rescuers search for victims who were trapped in the building, Banteay Meanchey province spokesman Sek Sokhom told CNN.
Irish tourist dies after falling from moving train in Thailand
A 45-year-old Irish tourist died in Thailand on Tuesday after falling from a moving train, Thai police said. Patrick Ward fell from the train in Kanchanburi province, west of the capital Bangkok, as it passed a scenic view at low speed, according to Sai Yok district Pol. Maj. Kiatisak Kerdchok.
Charities say new Italian rules will limit rescues at sea
MILAN (AP) — Charities that rescue migrants at sea have complained that new measures adopted by Italy’s government will limit their rescue capacity, setting lives at risk. The government this week approved measures requiring rescue ships to request a port immediately after each rescue, and sail immediately to it once assigned without waiting for other rescues. Doctors Without Borders said Thursday the new rules will leave rescue zones uncovered “with the inevitable increase in the number of deaths.’’ Along with the new measures, Italian officials have been assigning ports further and further away from migrant routes. The Ocean Viking operated by the SOS Mediteranee group said Thursday it was heading to Ravenna, a four-day journey from the rescue zone, after rescuing 113 people.
US to require travelers from China to show negative Covid-19 test result before flight
The United States will require all travelers from China to show a negative Covid-19 test result before flying to the country as Beijing’s rapid easing of Covid-19 restrictions leads to a surge in cases. Passengers flying to the US from China will need to get a test no more...
Afghan women determined, frustrated after Taliban NGO ban
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Even before the Taliban barred Afghan women from working at non-governmental groups, their forces visited the office of one local organization in the capital Kabul several times to check female staff were obeying rules on dress codes and gender segregation. Already, the women in the...
Sarajevo’s agony echoes as Ukraine braces for a dark winter
SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Russia’s repeated attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure have left millions of civilians in the cold and the dark. Families who endured the siege of Sarajevo three decades ago know what that’s like. They survived without heat, electricity or running water by improvising. Ukrainians are displaying the same resolve and ingenuity. The Associated Press and the PBS series “Frontline” have independently documented more than 40 attacks by Russia on Ukraine’s electrical power, heat, water and telecommunications facilities since February. Families, neighbors and entire communities band together, brainstorm and resist — as those in Sarajevo did in the 1990s and those in Britain under Nazi Germany’s withering assault 80 years ago.
UN halts some aid programs in Afghanistan after Taliban’s ban on female NGO workers
The United Nations announced Wednesday it has suspended some of its “time-critical” programs in Afghanistan in the wake of the Taliban’s ban on female NGO workers. In a joint statement released by UN aid chief Martin Griffiths and other humanitarian groups, it warned that further activities will likely need to be paused as it cannot deliver “principled” humanitarian assistance without female aid workers.
Bolivian police detain country’s main opposition leader
LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Police in Bolivia have detained the country’s main opposition leader in connection with 2019 protests that forced a president from power. Luis Fernando Camacho is governor of Santa Cruz, which is the country’s wealthiest region and a stronghold of opposition to the national government. His detention Wednesday quickly led to renewed social unrest in his conserative region. The government of the South American country says Camacho was detained for leading what the government characterizes as a coup in 2019. Opposition leaders say they events were merely protests that led to the resignation of then-President Evo Morales. The Santa Cruz governorship is contending that Camacho was “kidnapped in an absolutely irregular police operation and was taken to an unknown location.”
Kabul professor tears up diplomas on live TV to protest Taliban ban on women’s education
A Kabul professor tore up his diplomas live on television in Afghanistan in protest over the Taliban’s barring of women from higher education. The man, named Ismail Mashal, is founder of the private Mashal University in Kabul and also a lecturer at Kabul University. With tears in his eyes...
Hong Kong scraps vaccine pass, COVID-19 tests for travelers
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong is scrapping some of its COVID-19 restrictions, including PCR tests for inbound travelers and vaccination requirements to enter certain venues. The move comes as Hong Kong is preparing to reopen its borders with mainland China next month. China had imposed harsh restrictions and snap lockdowns to stamp out the virus. But in recent weeks it has relaxed measures in a sudden U-turn from its stringent “zero-COVID” policy that aimed to stamp out the virus. Hong Kong’s leader announced Wednesday that close contacts of those who test positive for COVID-19 will also no longer need to isolate. The relaxed measures will take effect from Thursday. Masks, however, will still need to be worn in public unless residents are exercising.
Official: Car crashes into street party in Nigeria; 7 killed
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Authorities say a car crashed out of control into a crowded street party in southern Nigeria, killing seven people and injuring 29 others, including children. An official says the driver lost control and plowed into the crowd Tuesday at the carnival gathering in Nigeria’s Cross River State. Witnesses said thousands of people had gathered to watch the bikers’ stunts when the car crashed, scattering victims along a road. A spokesman for Cross River Gov. Ben Ayade said the official canceled the parade and directed security agencies to arrest the car’s driver. Ayade also ordered an investigation and expressed sympathies for the victims and their families.
11 convicted over deadly extremist attack in Ivory Coast
ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Eleven people have been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of an Islamic extremist attack that killed 19 people and injured dozens more on an Ivory Coast tourist beach nearly seven years ago. The killings in the resort area of Grand-Bassam by al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb were the nation’s first extremist attack of its kind and one of the bloodiest in the region. The long-awaited verdict was read by Judge Charles Bini Wednesday in a packed courtroom in the capital Abidjan where the trial started in November. Since the Grand-Bassam killings, jihadi attacks in the region have spiked.
Ukrainian tycoon arrested in French ski resort in bank probe
PARIS (AP) — Ukrainian authorities say a Ukrainian businessman and former lawmaker suspected of embezzling more than $100 million has been arrested at a luxury ski resort in the French Alps. Ukraine’s State Bureau of Investigations says French police arrested Kostiantyn Zhevago in a hotel in Courchevel on Tuesday based on an international warrant. Zhevago was the principal beneficiary of Ukraine’s now-defunct Finance & Credit Bank and the former chief executive of mining company Ferrexpo. He served in the Ukrainian parliament from 1998 to 2019. The Chambery prosecutor’s office confirmed the arrest, and said he would appear in court Wednesday or Thursday for the first stage in the extradition request process.
Philippines’ Marcos seeks agreements in China amid tensions
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines says President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. hopes to sign a number of agreements during a visit to Beijing that comes amid ongoing territorial disputes in the South China Sea. A statement from the Philippines Department of Foreign Affairs on Thursday said a number of projects were under discussion, including in agriculture, renewable energy, nickel processing, tourism and bridge construction. Marcos is visiting Jan. 3-5 at the head of a large business delegation. While China is a key economic partner, the sides have repeatedly feuded over China’s assertive claims to strategically important islands and waters and close U.S.-Philippine military cooperation.
Indian police say 4 suspected rebels killed in Kashmir
NEW DELHI (AP) — Police in Indian-controlled Kashmir said government forces killed four suspected militants in a gunbattle on Wednesday. Troops intercepted a truck moving unusually on a highway in the outskirts of Jammu city and when they began searching it, gunfire came from inside the vehicle. Police said four suspected militants were killed in the ensuing gunfight while the truck driver escaped. Police said they recovered weapons from the truck and a search was underway for the driver. There was no independent confirmation of the alleged gunbattle. Rebels in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir have been fighting New Delhi’s rule since 1989. Tens of thousands of civilians, rebels and government forces have been killed in the conflict.
Pakistan arrests suspects linked to bombing in Islamabad
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s interior minister says authorities have arrested five people suspected of involvement in last week’s suicide car bombing that killed a police officer in the capital of Islamabad. Rana Sanaullah Khan made the announcement on Twitter, saying the detainees included the suicide bomber’s handler. He said the attacker arrived in the garrison city of Rawalpindi from a former tribal area of Kurram. Khan did not disclose the identity of the detainees and no spokesman for the Pakistani Taliban, which had claimed responsibility for the attack, was immediately available for comment.
Pakistan court frees convicted rapist after ‘agreement’ to marry his victim
A court in Pakistan on Monday freed a convicted rapist after it was “agreed” he would marry his victim, his lawyer said, enraging rights activists who say the ruling risks normalizing sexual violence in the South Asian country. Daulat Khan, 23, was convicted in May of raping the...
