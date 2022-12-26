ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg, SC

WTOP

Texas Tech’s McGuire gets new 6-year deal after solid debut

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire has a new six-year contract with a raise after leading the Red Raiders to their first winning Big 12 record since 2009 in his debut. The $26.6 million, six-year deal announced Wednesday has annual $100,000 increases that peak at $4.6...
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

Gamecocks turning the page at right tackle

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. – A longtime starter along the offensive line won’t suit for the South Carolina Gamecocks in the Gator Bowl. TheBigSpur’s John Whittle reported before Christmas that Dylan Wonnum intended to opt out for the game against Notre Dame. After South Carolina’s first bowl practice...
COLUMBIA, SC
proclaimerscv.com

South Carolina $800 Tax Rebate Update

In Columbia, South Carolina, the Department of Revenue said it completed issuing 2022 individual income tax refunds for qualified taxpayers who filed returns by October 17, 2022. In 4 weeks, 1.39 million rebates via direct deposits and paper checks were issued, according to SCDOR. So far, over $942 million have totaled.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Four killed on roadways during holiday travel days says Highway Patrol

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports four people were killed on South Carolina roadways during the Christmas Day travel period. Officials said the travel period started on Friday, December 23 at 6:00 p.m., and ended Monday, December 26, at 11:59 p.m. Last year, the South Carolina...
COLUMBIA, SC
WCNC

South Carolina's largest food bank suffers water damage

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Harvest Hope Food Bank, South Carolina's largest food bank, suffered water damage Monday following major cold weather over the Christmas weekend, WYFF-TV reports. Officials are working to secure the food amid the water damage, according to the report. Half the building, including freezers and refrigerators, does...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Knights of Columbus serve holiday dinner to Fort Jackson troops

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Since 2013, the Knights of Columbus Fourth-Degree Assembly has been serving a holiday dinner to the troops of Fort Jackson who do not get to go home for the holidays. The Knights of Columbus is a Catholic service organization dedicated to charity, unity, fraternity, and patriotism....
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Residents of the Colony Apartments have been without water or heat for 3 days

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Single mother of three, Omeisha Johnson, says she and her children have been without heat or water in their home at Colony Apartments since Christmas Day. "I've been dealing with this all day," Johnson said. "My son, he's sick. His nose has been running but it's gotten worse because I can't heat my home. Earlier he started throwing up, and he just kept saying 'Mommy I'm cold', and we've been wearing jackets around the house all day."
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

'Minor fights' at DJJ send some to emergency room over Christmas weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) continues to face challenges as the year comes to an end. According to Senator Katrina Shealy, who helps oversee the system, there were what she describes as minor fights this week, which sent some young people to the emergency room. One of the minors received stitches to the forehead. No staff were injured, according to Shealy.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia police investigating fatal shooting

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Columbia police say they are investigating after a female victim was shot and killed at the Colony Apartments on W. Beltline Blvd. Investigators say it happened just before noon on Tuesday. If you have any information that can help call the Columbia Police Department or submit...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

One killed after tractor-trailer collision in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports one person is dead after a collision in Lee County. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said the collision happened around 3:10 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 26, on Rembert Church Road near Apple Hill Lane, around 12 miles south of Bishopville.
LEE COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Sumter man killed in Lee County crash identified

LEE COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities have identified a man who died in a crash that also injured another on Monday in Lee County. According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 3 p.m. on Rembert Church Road about 12 miles south of Bishopville. Ridgeway said a 1986 International tractor-trailer was heading south on the road when a 2020 Chevrolet sedan heading north crossed the center line and sideswiped it.
LEE COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia woman charged with not reporting over $23,000 in income

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents are announcing the arrest of a Columbia woman. SCDOR agents say Victoria C. Nelson, 33, of Columbia is accused of filing false income tax returns in 2021 and 2022 while in Clarendon County. According to arrest warrants, Nelson...
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Coroner identifies man killed in I-26 wrong-way crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a wrong-way crash on I-26. 50-year-old Darl Johnson of Elloree, S.C. died at the scene on Tuesday morning, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell D. Hartwell said. According to SCHP, the crash occurred just after midnight Tuesday at mile marker 188, 1 mile […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC

