Battalion Texas AM
Aggie women’s basketball hits road to play top-ranked South Carolina in Columbia
After a holiday break, Texas A&M women’s basketball will make its way to South Carolina to take on the No. 1 Gamecocks on Thursday, Dec. 29, at 6 p.m. in Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C. A&M has had a lopsided history with South Carolina. In the past 10...
Staley, No. 1 South Carolina making a point with new guards
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s Dawn Staley believes her point guards this season have all the skills necessary to help the Gamecocks win another national title. Everything except experience. “Experience,” Staley said, “is irreplaceable.”. The Hall of Famer and one of the game’s greatest point...
texags.com
Press Conference: Taylor, Aggies begin SEC slate at No. 1 South Carolina
On Thursday night, Texas A&M women's basketball will begin conference play as the Aggies travel to Columbia to face top-ranked South Carolina. Ahead of the SEC matchup, Joni Taylor spoke to the media to preview A&M's meeting with the Gamecocks.
WTOP
Texas Tech’s McGuire gets new 6-year deal after solid debut
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire has a new six-year contract with a raise after leading the Red Raiders to their first winning Big 12 record since 2009 in his debut. The $26.6 million, six-year deal announced Wednesday has annual $100,000 increases that peak at $4.6...
247Sports
Gamecocks turning the page at right tackle
PONTE VEDRA, Fla. – A longtime starter along the offensive line won’t suit for the South Carolina Gamecocks in the Gator Bowl. TheBigSpur’s John Whittle reported before Christmas that Dylan Wonnum intended to opt out for the game against Notre Dame. After South Carolina’s first bowl practice...
live5news.com
Former SC State women’s basketball coach receives 6-digit payout after lawsuit
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - A former women’s basketball coach at South Carolina State University has gotten hundreds of thousands of dollars from South Carolina’s Insurance Reserve Fund after she sued the school and its former athletic director earlier this year. In the lawsuit filed in March of 2022,...
proclaimerscv.com
South Carolina $800 Tax Rebate Update
In Columbia, South Carolina, the Department of Revenue said it completed issuing 2022 individual income tax refunds for qualified taxpayers who filed returns by October 17, 2022. In 4 weeks, 1.39 million rebates via direct deposits and paper checks were issued, according to SCDOR. So far, over $942 million have totaled.
WIS-TV
Four killed on roadways during holiday travel days says Highway Patrol
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports four people were killed on South Carolina roadways during the Christmas Day travel period. Officials said the travel period started on Friday, December 23 at 6:00 p.m., and ended Monday, December 26, at 11:59 p.m. Last year, the South Carolina...
South Carolina's largest food bank suffers water damage
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Harvest Hope Food Bank, South Carolina's largest food bank, suffered water damage Monday following major cold weather over the Christmas weekend, WYFF-TV reports. Officials are working to secure the food amid the water damage, according to the report. Half the building, including freezers and refrigerators, does...
Last Sears Store in South Carolina Permanently Closes
There are no more Sears or Sears Hometown stores in South Carolina. The most recent closing is of a Sears Hometown in Walterboro, South Carolina. Photo by(Phillip Pessar/Flickr)
WLTX.com
Knights of Columbus serve holiday dinner to Fort Jackson troops
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Since 2013, the Knights of Columbus Fourth-Degree Assembly has been serving a holiday dinner to the troops of Fort Jackson who do not get to go home for the holidays. The Knights of Columbus is a Catholic service organization dedicated to charity, unity, fraternity, and patriotism....
wach.com
SCDOT: All lanes blocked on I-26 EB due to crash
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — All lanes are blocked on I-26 EB at Exit 125 due to a crash, according to SCDOT. Officials say the incident happened on Tuesday at 10:44 a.m. No injuries have been reported.
Residents of the Colony Apartments have been without water or heat for 3 days
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Single mother of three, Omeisha Johnson, says she and her children have been without heat or water in their home at Colony Apartments since Christmas Day. "I've been dealing with this all day," Johnson said. "My son, he's sick. His nose has been running but it's gotten worse because I can't heat my home. Earlier he started throwing up, and he just kept saying 'Mommy I'm cold', and we've been wearing jackets around the house all day."
'Minor fights' at DJJ send some to emergency room over Christmas weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) continues to face challenges as the year comes to an end. According to Senator Katrina Shealy, who helps oversee the system, there were what she describes as minor fights this week, which sent some young people to the emergency room. One of the minors received stitches to the forehead. No staff were injured, according to Shealy.
abccolumbia.com
Columbia police investigating fatal shooting
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Columbia police say they are investigating after a female victim was shot and killed at the Colony Apartments on W. Beltline Blvd. Investigators say it happened just before noon on Tuesday. If you have any information that can help call the Columbia Police Department or submit...
WIS-TV
One killed after tractor-trailer collision in Lee County
LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports one person is dead after a collision in Lee County. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said the collision happened around 3:10 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 26, on Rembert Church Road near Apple Hill Lane, around 12 miles south of Bishopville.
Sumter man killed in Lee County crash identified
LEE COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities have identified a man who died in a crash that also injured another on Monday in Lee County. According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 3 p.m. on Rembert Church Road about 12 miles south of Bishopville. Ridgeway said a 1986 International tractor-trailer was heading south on the road when a 2020 Chevrolet sedan heading north crossed the center line and sideswiped it.
WIS-TV
Columbia woman charged with not reporting over $23,000 in income
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents are announcing the arrest of a Columbia woman. SCDOR agents say Victoria C. Nelson, 33, of Columbia is accused of filing false income tax returns in 2021 and 2022 while in Clarendon County. According to arrest warrants, Nelson...
Coroner identifies man killed in I-26 wrong-way crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a wrong-way crash on I-26. 50-year-old Darl Johnson of Elloree, S.C. died at the scene on Tuesday morning, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell D. Hartwell said. According to SCHP, the crash occurred just after midnight Tuesday at mile marker 188, 1 mile […]
WIS-TV
Two arrested after shooting incident at Columbia area apartment complex, one person dead
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department reports one woman is dead after a shooting incident that happened at a Columbia area apartment complex. Officials said the incident happened at the Colony Apartments on 3545 Beltline Road just before noon on Tuesday, December 27. CPD says two people have...
