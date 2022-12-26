ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Parade

Jeannie Mai Shares Video of Baby Dressed Up as the Cutest Snowman

Jeannie Mai celebrated her first Christmas as a mother with her baby Monaco Mai Jenkins. As expected, there were plenty of cute moments with the little girl, especially when her parents put her in an adorable snowman costume. Mai, who shares Monaco with her husband, rapper Jeezy, posted a video...
Footwear News

Lil Nas X Commands the Stage in 18th Century-Inspired Shoes, Gold Breastplate & Futuristic Pants at Falls Festival Melbourne

Lil Nas X put on a show, breaking out the theatrics at the Falls Festival Melbourne at Sidney Myer Music Bowl today in Melbourne, Au. The rapper made multiple costume changes during the show, putting on a spectacle in an array of glitzy and campy ensembles. One of Nas’ many looks consisted of a molded gold breastplate fitted with black leather straps and gold hardware. On bottom, Nas sported white leather pants with dazzling silver and black paneling and a futuristic embossed pattern. The fitted trousers were situated in a place with a large black leather belt studded with silver and embellished...

