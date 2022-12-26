Lil Nas X put on a show, breaking out the theatrics at the Falls Festival Melbourne at Sidney Myer Music Bowl today in Melbourne, Au. The rapper made multiple costume changes during the show, putting on a spectacle in an array of glitzy and campy ensembles. One of Nas’ many looks consisted of a molded gold breastplate fitted with black leather straps and gold hardware. On bottom, Nas sported white leather pants with dazzling silver and black paneling and a futuristic embossed pattern. The fitted trousers were situated in a place with a large black leather belt studded with silver and embellished...

5 MINUTES AGO