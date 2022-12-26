Winter storm death toll rises to 25 in the Buffalo, New York, area as residents remain trapped under feet of snow

Read full article on original website
Related
Officials in Buffalo, New York, face questions about storm planning and response as harrowing accounts emerge of death and survival
As authorities in Buffalo, New York, continue following up on some of the hundreds of calls for help made during and since the historic weekend blizzard -- a "grueling, gruesome task" that's revealed people dead in cars and snowbanks -- officials are facing tough questions about their handling of storm preparations and the disaster response.
Winter storm death toll rises to 37 in Buffalo as criticism arises over handling of storm and cleanup
The winter storm death toll has risen to 37 in Erie County, New York, as crews continue to clear roads and first responders check on people they couldn't reach days ago when the catastrophic weather system swept the nation, officials there said Wednesday. At least 25 others across 11 US...
'He was an angel in our community.' These are the stories of the victims of the Buffalo blizzard
Abdul Sharifu, 26, left his home in Buffalo Saturday afternoon in blizzard conditions to get milk and other supplies. He never made it back. Sharifu is among at least 39 fatalities in Erie County, New York, from the winter storm that buried the city of Buffalo in nearly 52 inches of snow, trapping residents at home -- many without heat as the Christmas weekend blizzard took out power.
Woman in Buffalo found dead in her car after getting trapped by snow, family says
A 22-year-old woman was found dead over the holiday weekend in Buffalo, New York, after being trapped in her car by the blizzard that paralyzed western New York, her family told CNN on Tuesday. Anndel Taylor, who had moved to Buffalo from Charlotte, North Carolina, was driving home from work...
As Buffalo officers fan out to perform welfare checks, harrowing accounts emerge of those who died in the storm
As police in Buffalo, New York, sifted through 911 and welfare check calls dating back to the earlier days of the deadly winter storm, harrowing accounts of those lost in the storm have emerged. Among the victims was Monique Alexander, a 52-year-old mother who died in the Buffalo storm, her...
A Buffalo woman went out on Christmas Eve, telling her daughter she'd be right back. They found her body a few hundred feet from home
Casey Maccarone's mother was always a kind of superwoman, but even so, when Monique Alexander decided to go out on Christmas Eve, Maccarone worried. It would have been a simple decision any other day, but a blizzard was setting in -- one that would leave some areas of Western New York under more than 50 inches of snow.
