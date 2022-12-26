Winter storm death toll rises to 25 in the Buffalo, New York, area as residents remain trapped under feet of snow

Abdul Sharifu, 26, left his home in Buffalo Saturday afternoon in blizzard conditions to get milk and other supplies. He never made it back. Sharifu is among at least 39 fatalities in Erie County, New York, from the winter storm that buried the city of Buffalo in nearly 52 inches of snow, trapping residents at home -- many without heat as the Christmas weekend blizzard took out power.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO