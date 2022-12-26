ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

mwcconnection.com

The 2023 Recruiting Road So Far: Hawaii

Welcome to the fifth piece of our twelve-part series that hopefully makes the dead period go by a bit quicker. These articles aim to provide a detailed look at what each team has done thus far on the recruiting trail and what work still needs to be put in before NLI day in February. One team a day will be featured this year in alphabetical order. Today will look at Hawaii.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hawaii’s Top 10 (Week of December 26)

Honolulu (KHON2) – Start the countdown! Mikey Monis has your favorite local songs all in one place every Wednesday, when Hawaii’s Top 10 airs on Living808. Each edition of this weekly music report will showcase the 10 most popular and most requested songs on radio station Island 98.5. From Kolohe Kai to Anuhea to Maoli and more, Hawaii’s Top 10 will have you off your couch and dancing to the hottest Island hits.
HAWAII STATE
nomadlawyer.org

Top 8 Prettiest Beaches in Hawaii

Hawaii is a state that offers a unique and beautiful blend of natural beauty and history. Its islands have volcanic peaks, powder-white beaches, and cobalt waters. Whether you’re visiting for the first time or returning to a favorite island, there are many things to do in Hawaii. Tourist Attractions...
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Chaos: Southwest Cancels Or Removes All Hawaii and Interisland Flights

If you thought it couldn’t get worse or more confusing for Hawaii visitors and residents in relation to getting stuck traveling over the holidays, think again. It just has. We had a note from regular commenter John, who also pointed out what we can confirm. Southwest interisland flights appear to be either canceled or made unavailable based on information directly from their website.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Retired Hawaii teacher hits $125K jackpot on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman visiting from Hawaii had quite a profitable trip to the “Ninth Island” after hitting a jackpot on the Las Vegas Strip. According to Caesars Entertainment, Sandra Haynes of Kauai County, Hawaii, hit a Major Progressive Jackpot of $125,878 on Let It Ride poker while playing at Harrah’s Las Vegas on Tuesday evening.
LAS VEGAS, NV
hawaiinewsnow.com

Comedian Chris Kattan to perform at Blue Note Hawaii

There are gifts to buy, cookies to bake and parties to plan for so the holidays can be a stressful time. Here's how to make it easier on yourself mentally. To participate, red ribbons are available at multiple locations. You can find out where to go on madd.org/hawaii/-red-ribbon-challenge-808/. Still haven't...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Gov. Josh Green extends Emergency Proclamation after Hawaii Life Flight accident

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Governor Josh Green extended the emergency proclamation Tuesday in response to the Hawaii Life Flight plane accident. "Hawaiʻi Life Flight is currently in a transition phase as its local crews steadily come back online and the company begins the process of coming out of its 'safety stand down'", the Governor shared in a press release.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Show Aloha Land open through Dec. 30

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - You have a few days left to visit Show Aloha Land at the Aloha Stadium. It’s open nightly 4:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m. through Dec. 30. HNN’s Annalisa Burgos stopped by on Christmas with her family and spoke to founder Mike Gangloff about this year’s event.
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Altercation on Southwest Hawaii Flight Causes Mid-Pacific Diversion

An altercation between passengers, severe enough to result in a mid-Pacific turn-around, occurred on Tuesday evening. Southwest said that the flight returned to Honolulu due to “customer behavior.” We’re awaiting additional details. The flight is being planned again for Wednesday. This came as less than a complete...
HONOLULU, HI
erienewsnow.com

Flight Cancellations dash dream vacations to Hawaii

HAWAII (KITV) -- A vacation in Hawaii is a fantasy for many who have not been to the Islands. But flight cancellations meant some visitors were not been able to make their wish come true. For Shaunte Brown's family, their Southwest flight from San Diego to Oahu got cancelled on...
HAWAII STATE
honolulumagazine.com

The Year in Beer: Who Opened, Who Closed and Best Hawai‘i Beers of 2022

In a year when Hawai’i started returning to normalcy, more locals and visitors headed out to eat and drink. New breweries opened, while others closed their doors for good. Beer festivals came back. The positivity of 2022 bodes well for an even better 2023, when I hope we can celebrate together even more.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

HNN News Brief (Dec. 28, 2022)

Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. or the second time this season, Tua Tagovailoa is back in concussion protocol. DC Update: Another big decision from the US Supreme Court.
HAWAII STATE

