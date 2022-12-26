Read full article on original website
The 2023 Recruiting Road So Far: Hawaii
Welcome to the fifth piece of our twelve-part series that hopefully makes the dead period go by a bit quicker. These articles aim to provide a detailed look at what each team has done thus far on the recruiting trail and what work still needs to be put in before NLI day in February. One team a day will be featured this year in alphabetical order. Today will look at Hawaii.
Hawaii’s Top 10 (Week of December 26)
Honolulu (KHON2) – Start the countdown! Mikey Monis has your favorite local songs all in one place every Wednesday, when Hawaii’s Top 10 airs on Living808. Each edition of this weekly music report will showcase the 10 most popular and most requested songs on radio station Island 98.5. From Kolohe Kai to Anuhea to Maoli and more, Hawaii’s Top 10 will have you off your couch and dancing to the hottest Island hits.
Top 8 Prettiest Beaches in Hawaii
Hawaii is a state that offers a unique and beautiful blend of natural beauty and history. Its islands have volcanic peaks, powder-white beaches, and cobalt waters. Whether you’re visiting for the first time or returning to a favorite island, there are many things to do in Hawaii. Tourist Attractions...
Chaos: Southwest Cancels Or Removes All Hawaii and Interisland Flights
If you thought it couldn’t get worse or more confusing for Hawaii visitors and residents in relation to getting stuck traveling over the holidays, think again. It just has. We had a note from regular commenter John, who also pointed out what we can confirm. Southwest interisland flights appear to be either canceled or made unavailable based on information directly from their website.
Retired Hawaii teacher hits $125K jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman visiting from Hawaii had quite a profitable trip to the “Ninth Island” after hitting a jackpot on the Las Vegas Strip. According to Caesars Entertainment, Sandra Haynes of Kauai County, Hawaii, hit a Major Progressive Jackpot of $125,878 on Let It Ride poker while playing at Harrah’s Las Vegas on Tuesday evening.
Comedian Chris Kattan to perform at Blue Note Hawaii
There are gifts to buy, cookies to bake and parties to plan for so the holidays can be a stressful time. Here's how to make it easier on yourself mentally. To participate, red ribbons are available at multiple locations. You can find out where to go on madd.org/hawaii/-red-ribbon-challenge-808/. Still haven't...
With illegal fireworks rampant in Hawaii, some say loud booms are getting worse
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New Year’s Eve is just two days away and like always, the night sky will probably be lit up with illegal fireworks. It’s a tradition for many Hawaii families but for others, it’s a living nightmare. ”Every year, it seems to get worse and...
Travel chaos has state airports stepping up to help
Always Investigating asked what steps the state took at airports on each island, and how it's using any lessons learned to smooth out travel for future problems.
Gov. Josh Green extends Emergency Proclamation after Hawaii Life Flight accident
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Governor Josh Green extended the emergency proclamation Tuesday in response to the Hawaii Life Flight plane accident. "Hawaiʻi Life Flight is currently in a transition phase as its local crews steadily come back online and the company begins the process of coming out of its 'safety stand down'", the Governor shared in a press release.
On Oahu’s North Shore, state celebrates a rare success story in battle against illegal seawalls
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - At Ke Nui Beach on the North Shore, there appears to be a rare success story in the state’s ongoing battle against illegal beach erosion abatement structures. In the fall, homeowner Joshua VanEmmerik created an unpermitted concrete and rebar berm to support a house as erosion...
Rare holiday hotel room vacancies brings Kamaaina deals
Hawaii’s sunny skies can be quite the draw for those on the mainland dealing with blizzard conditions, but the economic conditions are not as bright right now. So, hotels are turning to local residents to close out the year on a high note.
Show Aloha Land open through Dec. 30
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - You have a few days left to visit Show Aloha Land at the Aloha Stadium. It’s open nightly 4:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m. through Dec. 30. HNN’s Annalisa Burgos stopped by on Christmas with her family and spoke to founder Mike Gangloff about this year’s event.
Altercation on Southwest Hawaii Flight Causes Mid-Pacific Diversion
An altercation between passengers, severe enough to result in a mid-Pacific turn-around, occurred on Tuesday evening. Southwest said that the flight returned to Honolulu due to “customer behavior.” We’re awaiting additional details. The flight is being planned again for Wednesday. This came as less than a complete...
Top 2022 Headlines in Hawaii: Monitoring the Mauna Loa eruption
As we get ready to say goodbye to 2022 - we're reflecting on some of the biggest stories of the year. Including the Mauna Loa eruption -- a spectacle – that lasted for 12 days.
Flight Cancellations dash dream vacations to Hawaii
HAWAII (KITV) -- A vacation in Hawaii is a fantasy for many who have not been to the Islands. But flight cancellations meant some visitors were not been able to make their wish come true. For Shaunte Brown's family, their Southwest flight from San Diego to Oahu got cancelled on...
The Year in Beer: Who Opened, Who Closed and Best Hawai‘i Beers of 2022
In a year when Hawai’i started returning to normalcy, more locals and visitors headed out to eat and drink. New breweries opened, while others closed their doors for good. Beer festivals came back. The positivity of 2022 bodes well for an even better 2023, when I hope we can celebrate together even more.
Chad Blair: A Streamlined Solution To Hawaii's Chronic Housing Woes
When I was growing up in the Midwest, my maternal grandparents often visited our house pulling an Airstream trailer behind their car. For my grandparents, the trailer served as a convenient, affordable home away from home complete with kitchen, dining table, bed and bath. They traveled a lot, too, including from Texas to Kansas to Nebraska to Oklahoma to Colorado.
Big Island fireworks permits are open
New Year's Eve is just around the corner; and as that time of celebration for new beginnings approaches, those on Hawai'i Island have time to plan that big event.
Ahi supply plentiful ahead of the New Year; what you can expect to pay for sashimi
Comedian Pauly Shore is coming to Honolulu and Howie Mandel is performing on Maui. Plus, members of our HNN team are getting married! Congratulations to Davis and Melanie!. Business Report: Vacation rentals and timeshares data from November. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Howard Dicus breaks down the sales of unit...
HNN News Brief (Dec. 28, 2022)
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. or the second time this season, Tua Tagovailoa is back in concussion protocol. DC Update: Another big decision from the US Supreme Court.
