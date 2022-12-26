Read full article on original website
Three people injured in Fayette County collision
Three people were injured in a collision east of Maynard Wednesday afternoon. The Iowa State Patrol says 92-year-old Eldon Anthony Knipper of Arlington was driving a 2000 Buick LeSabre southbound on Highway 150 in Fayette County when he crossed the center line and collided with a 2007 Chevrolet Equinox driven by 64-year-old Debra Sue Husted of Oelwein who was northbound shortly after 3pm.
Woman charged with arson for Marshalltown house fire
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — A woman has been arrested for allegedly lighting a house on fire earlier this year. According to the Marshalltown Fire Department, Kristi A. Franklin, 64, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with second degree arson. On March 10 at around 11:44 a.m. the fire department responded to a reported house fire in […]
HI-3 Crash Sends Drivers to the Hospital
A crash on Highway 3, near Oelwein sent two drivers to the hospital Wednesday morning. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene around 6:35 in the morning. According to deputies 41 year old Allen Krum was traveling eastbound when he crossed the center line and collided with a vehicle driven by 52 year old Lillian Smith. Both drivers were transported to the hospital, both vehicles are believed to be totaled. Krum was cited for Failure to Secure Liability Insurance and for Driving on the Wrong Side of the Roadway.
18 Year-Old Awaiting Trial Arrested
An 18 year old who was free while awaiting trial for gun and theft charges is back in jail after bringing a stolen gun to an appointment with corrections officials, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Isaiah Anderson set off a metal detector when he showed up to an appointment at the Waterloo Residential Correctional Center shortly after noon last Wednesday. A .22 caliber handgun was found in his coat pocket. That gun was determined to have been stolen in Waterloo in 2020. Anderson was charged with fourth degree Theft. His bond has been set at $100,000. Anderson is already awaiting trial in several different cases. On August 6th he allegedly fired a .40 caliber pistol in an alley. In July he stole a Chevrolet Silverado, then he stole a Ford Edge, and later that month he was arrested for breaking into vehicles parked outside Planet Fitness.
Cedar Rapids man arrested after attempting to steal vehicle
A Cedar Rapids man was taken to the Linn County Jail Christmas morning after threatening to kill a man who was inside a car he was trying to steal. Police were dispatched to the Center Point Road Northeast Kwik Star at about 4 am on reports of the incident. 19-year-old Matthew Falco-Tirado allegedly approached the vehicle while brandishing a replica pellet gun. According to the criminal complaint, Falco-Tirado yelled at the occupants to get out of the vehicle and pulled a girl out of the back seat. He then threatened to kill the man inside.
One Person Seriously Injured in Black Hawk County Crash
(Black Hawk County, IA) -- One person is hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash in Black Hawk County. The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office says the initial investigation shows the driver of a sedan failed to stop at a stop sign when his vehicle was hit by a truck in the rear drivers side. The driver of the sedan was ejected from the vehicle. He was later taken to an area hospital in critical but stable condition.
Black Hawk County accident ejects driver from car
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On December 26th, 2022 at approximately 10:22 pm, the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the intersection of Canfield and Independence for a report of a two-vehicle accident. A preliminary investigation found that an individual driving a Chevy Impala was heading...
Cedar Falls Snow Emergency and Parking Ordinance Enforcement
Cedar Falls has announced a snow emergency that will be in effect for the downtown and College Hill areas starting tonight (Wednesday) at 8:00 PM and running through 7:00 AM on Thursday. This snow emergency will be in effect for the Downtown Parkade and College Hill areas only. The parking prohibition will go into effect two hours from the time the declaration is made, making it enforceable starting at 10:00 PM tonight. Any vehicle blocking traffic or parking in the designated area after that time will be subject to a citation and tow at the owner’s expense. Orange colored signs have been posted in and near the affected areas.
Hiawatha man who passed trooper at 100 mph arrested on drug charges
Passing a state trooper on I-380 Monday night led to a speeding ticket and drug charges against a Hiawatha man. 19-year-old Nicholas Bernard of Wolf Creek Trail was called in by a concerned citizen as a reckless driver on Highway 218 near the Highway 1 interchange, claiming he was speeding and swerving all over the road. A trooper observed Bernard pass him at the half-mile marker on 380 North going 100 miles per hour.
Fire destroys home in rural Winneshiek County
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A home outside of Fort Atkinson in rural Winneshiek County was deemed a total loss due to a fire. Local firefighters from the surrounding communities of Fort Atkinson, Decorah, Calmar, St. Lucas, & Waucoma responded to provide mutual aid. Photos provided by the Calmar Fire...
Firefighters revive cat after Cedar Falls fire
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters were able to revive a cat found after a house fire the overnight after Christmas. A neighbor spotted flames from a home at 2204 Victory Drive in Cedar Falls just after midnight. Firefighters found a large fire and heavy smoke pouring from the home.
Fire destroys animal rescue in Linn County
LINN COUNTY, Iowa — A farm animal rescue in Linn County is trying to figure out what's next after a fire destroyed their farmhouse. Hercules Haven, which houses abandoned and abused animals, says rebuilding will start Tuesday. Director Alison Stone was sleeping in the home Friday night when an...
Benton County couple snowed in over holiday weekend, dug out by community members
NORWAY, Iowa (KCRG) - The amount of snow, combined with the extreme wind Eastern Iowa saw over the holiday weekend can make it difficult for anyone to clear their own driveway. For Tim and Kris Swartz, that challenge was amplified because of health issues. “This time it was during the...
Cedar Rapids Food Truck’s New Restaurant Now Open!
The wait is over! If you're a fan of Coyle's Hibachi Chef food truck then you'll be happy to hear that their new sit-down restaurant is open for business!. Coyle's Facebook page posted pictures of their new location at 3847 First Ave. SE in Cedar Rapids. The building used to be the home of Winifred's until it closed back in 2020. The restaurant will offer the same amazing food that they made famous at their food truck near the Blind Pig on Center Point Road in Cedar Rapids.
Marion and Cedar Rapids tactical officers find man dead after reports of shots fired
Marion — On Thursday, December 22, Marion and Cedar Rapids police and tactical officers found a man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after responding to a report of shots fired. Around 6p.m., Marion arrived at 2470 3rd Avenue in Marion after receiving a report of gunshots. The officers found...
Linn Community Food Bank Remains Closed After Burst Pipe
(Linn County, Iowa) -- The Linn Community Food Bank remains closed after a burst pipe. The food bank was forced to close last Thursday when the winter storm moved across the Cedar Rapids area. There is reportedly still water inside the building. The food bank will remain closed until crews are able to remove water from inside.
Cedar Rapids man, inspired by the memory of his father, drops over 100 pounds
Former Hawkeye, now country artist, glad to get second shot at Music City Bowl. KCRG-TV9's Scott Saville reports from Nashville tonight on how the 2021 bowl game's cancellation led to an opportunity of a lifetime for one Iowa graduate. Updated: 2 hours ago. With the cold weather Eastern Iowa saw...
Charles City men sentenced for stealing antique vehicle in Worth County
NORTHWOOD, Iowa – Two men who stole an antique automobile in Worth County have now been sentenced. Danny Michael Dickhoff, 52 of Charles City, and Jeremy Thomas Scott, 44 of Charles City, were accused of stealing a 1947 International Panel Wagon on June 23. Law enforcement was called to the area of 340th Street and Ulmus Avenue about a possible stolen vehicle.
One Iowa Business Received 800 Service Calls During Cold Streak
I think it'd be pretty safe to assume every single Iowan is happy to have that terrible winter storm behind us. It brought a lot of snow, road closures, and some truly cold weather. During the winter months, I feel like there are two groups of people. The first group...
Cedar Rapids Police warn of new scam
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department is warning people of a scam that’s emerging while temperatures are dropping. Police say multiple callers have reported receiving an automated call claiming to be from Alliant Energy. The message states that the victim is behind on their electric bill and that power will be cut in 30 minutes unless they push buttons to start making a payment.
