Asylum seekers could be housed on cruise ships awaiting scrapheap, Braverman suggests
The home secretary has suggested that asylum seekers could be housed on disused cruise ships that are waiting to be scrapped.Suella Braverman was questioned by the Lords home affairs committee about plans announced by the prime minister last week, to use “alternative sites” including disused holiday parks, former student halls and surplus military accommodation, to reduce the use of hotels.The cost of hotel rooms has rocketed to £5.5m a day for asylum seekers awaiting decisions on their claims, because of a lack of proper accommodation and record waiting times caused by a record Home Office backlog.Committee chair Baroness Hamwee...
Rishi Sunak confirms UK could block Scotland’s gender recognition bill
Rishi Sunak has waded into the row over Scotland’s gender recognition bill, insisting it was “perfectly reasonable” to assess its potential impact on women. The prime minister confirmed on Friday that the UK government is considering blocking the new law, which makes it easier for trans people to legally change their gender.
The Guardian view on the NHS in peril: the risks are multiplying
Hospitals are crammed full of patients, the staffing crisis in adult social care continues to escalate, and alarming numbers of junior doctors report that they are planning to quit their NHS posts to work abroad. The multiple problems confronting the UK’s health and care system are interconnected and have been years in the making. While the pandemic exacerbated many of them, hugely increasing pressures on staff, political failures and, above all, a lack of investment are making it impossible for the service to stand still this winter – let alone recover.
Thousands of homes without water on Christmas Day
Around 5,000 houses in west Scotland were left without water on Christmas Day, with many still facing shortages on Boxing Day.The cause of the problem afflicting houses in East Renfrewshire was said to be an “operational issue” at Picketlaw Water Treatment Works. Scottish Water said the fault was fixed however, people in the Newton Mearns, Giffnock, Thornliebank and Clarkston areas may only have “intermittent” water today. Local schools set up bottled water collection points for those impacted. One affected resident from Newton Mearns has five people in the household. He told BBC Scotland that his water was cut off at...
Major incident declared as thousands face cold snap without gas and temperatures to plummet to -10C
A “major incident” has been declared in Sheffield as thousands were left to brave freezing temperatures without gas in their homes.Engineers have been scrambling to restore supplies for five days now in parts of the South Yorkshire city after a burst water main damaged a gas pipe – sending hundreds of litres of water pouring into the network.Gas supplies were said to have been restored on Tuesday to around a quarter of those impacted, after some 2,000 homes in the Stannington area were hit by the outage on Friday.But with temperatures plunging below 0C overnight and thousands of people...
BBC
North East mayor created as part of £1.4bn devolution deal
A £1.4bn devolution deal has been unveiled for north-east England which could see a new mayor elected in 2024. The announcement covers Northumberland, Tyne and Wear and County Durham and the government said the funding would come over the next 30 years. If approved after a consultation, it would...
Strike news – live: Commuters returning to work brace for travel disruption as industrial action continues
Travel disruption is expected across railways again today, with many commuters returning to work following the Christmas break, as industrial action by rail workers continues.Members of the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) at Great Western Railway and West Midlands Trains will walk out today noon. The strike will continue for 24 hours, until tomorrow 11.59am.Meanwhile, unions are looking at ways to stage further strikes by splitting ballots by job titles rather than holding a single vote, according to reports.It comes after a day of travel chaos despite a rail strike by the Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers’ Union (RMT) coming to an end, with crowds of people left waiting at major train stations across London and many journeys delayed due to the late handover of engineering works.Meanwhile, driving examiners have also announced launching a five-day strike today as part of escalating industrial action by civil servants in a dispute over pay, jobs and pensions.Members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) in 71 test centres in eastern England and the Midlands will walk out.
BBC
Michael Gove: Better housing design could curb development opposition
Opposition to new housing developments could be curbed if there was more focus on the "heart and soul" of areas, Michael Gove has suggested. The levelling up, housing and communities secretary said too many planning applications were "indifferent" or "insipid". Mr Gove made the comments in the foreword to a...
UK to stop publishing Covid modelling data
The UK Health Security Agency will stop publishing modelling data on coronavirus in early January. The chief data scientist, Dr Nick Watkins, said the publication of this specific data is “no longer necessary” as the country is living with Covid thanks to vaccines and therapeutics. The R range...
BBC
NHS Wales: 62% more urgent 999 calls than Christmas 2021
The number of 'red' calls to the Welsh Ambulance Service in the last seven days was 62% higher than the same period last year. Overall calls increased by just 2% between 20 and 27 December, but 586 more urgent calls were received than in 2021. It comes after the service...
Boris Johnson urged ‘hard egg’ approach to NI peace process, papers reveal
Boris Johnson urged a “hard egg” approach to the Northern Ireland peace process in 1996 in the belief Britain could crush the IRA, according to declassified documents. The then deputy editor of the Daily Telegraph favoured a security-led policy over political talks that led two years later to the Good Friday agreement.
BBC
Cost of Living: Asylum seekers driven to destitution - charity
Rising prices have driven some asylum seekers to destitution, a charity has warned. The Welsh Refugee Council (WRC) has called for asylum seekers to be allowed to work in order to increase their income. It said it was having to support more people with its hardship fund, as well as...
BBC
'Dangerous' Slough road's speed limit may be lowered
The speed limit could be reduced on one of the UK's "most dangerous" roads in a bid to reduce fatalities. Transport chiefs in Slough, Berkshire are considering whether to impose a 30mph speed limit on the town's A4, reducing it from 40mph. There were four fatal collisions and 42 serious...
Revealed: the executives who determine public sector pay
As we head towards the new year, striking workers are squaring up for a long battle with the government. Increasingly under the spotlight in these disputes are the nine independent review bodies that make recommendations on how much to pay 2.5 million staff across the public sector, from prison officers to teachers.
In 2022 Liz Truss tried to bin economic orthodoxy – but what is it?
It was all over for Liz Truss’s war on economic orthodoxy the moment she decided to summon Kwasi Kwarteng back from the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund in Washington. If the sacking of the Treasury’s top mandarin, Sir Tom Scholar, marked the beginning of the campaign against...
BBC
MP has SNP whip restored following misconduct ban
The SNP has restored the whip to Glasgow MP Patrick Grady, following a suspension for making a sexual advance to a teenage member of staff. Mr Grady was given a two-day ban from the Commons in June after a panel ruled he had engaged in "unwanted physical touching". At the...
BBC
Energy bills: Customers contacted over January bill changes
Britain's biggest energy suppliers have been contacting customers about a minimal price change starting in the new year, the BBC has learnt. Major energy providers have told the BBC that they are making changes to their prices per unit from 1 January. But the alterations are likely to only add...
Ministers’ efforts to claw back cash from PPE fraud branded ‘pitiful’
Ministers have been accused of making a “pitiful attempt” to recoup taxpayers’ money wasted on fraudulent Covid contracts, after it emerged that only a fraction of the estimated total had been recovered so far. About £18m has been retrieved by the Department of Health and Social Care...
BBC
No rail travel as Boxing Day sales begin
Scotland's rail network was at a standstill on Boxing Day as industrial action continued. No trains ran on 26 December as RMT members who work for Network Rail were on strike as part of a long-running dispute over pay. Retail bosses feared traditional Boxing Day sales would be hit by...
Ministers plan to scrap NHS England targets to ‘boost efficiency’
The government is preparing to ditch NHS national targets in an attempt to “boost efficiency”, as part of recommendations from a review led by a former Labour health secretary. Patricia Hewitt led the government-commissioned review into the NHS in England, looking at how the new integrated care systems...
