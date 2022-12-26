ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sacramento 127, Denver 126

DENVER (126) Nnaji 7-9 0-0 14, Porter Jr. 6-12 3-3 19, Jokic 15-24 10-10 40, Caldwell-Pope 3-7 0-0 7, Hyland 8-16 1-1 20, Cancar 3-4 0-0 9, Jordan 0-2 1-2 1, Braun 4-5 0-0 9, Reed 1-2 1-2 3, Smith 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 49-85 16-18 126.
No. 3 Houston 89, Tulsa 50

HOUSTON (13-1) Roberts 7-7 1-2 15, J.Walker 2-7 2-2 6, Mark 6-10 0-0 14, Sasser 5-11 2-3 12, Shead 4-6 0-0 9, Sharp 4-7 3-3 14, Chaney 3-5 0-0 6, Francis 1-1 2-2 4, Arceneaux 4-5 0-0 9, R.Walker 0-1 0-0 0, Elvin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 36-61 10-12 89.
Chicago 119, Milwaukee 113

MILWAUKEE (113) Connaughton 0-3 0-2 0, G.Antetokounmpo 17-39 11-17 45, Lopez 5-12 4-5 14, Allen 4-16 2-2 13, Carter 2-3 0-0 5, Beauchamp 0-1 0-0 0, Portis 7-18 3-4 20, Ingles 2-6 0-0 5, G.Hill 3-7 2-2 8, Matthews 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 41-110 22-32 113.
Golden State 112, Utah 107

UTAH (107) Markkanen 10-22 2-3 29, Olynyk 2-7 4-6 9, Vanderbilt 4-8 2-2 10, Clarkson 8-14 3-5 22, Conley 2-11 0-0 5, Gay 1-2 0-0 2, Kessler 2-4 2-4 6, Alexander-Walker 2-4 1-2 6, Beasley 3-12 0-0 7, Sexton 3-7 4-4 11. Totals 37-91 18-26 107.
Miami 112, L.A. Lakers 98

L.A. LAKERS (98) James 10-18 5-5 27, Walker IV 0-4 0-0 0, Bryant 5-6 1-2 11, Beverley 2-7 0-0 6, Schroder 5-10 3-4 15, Gabriel 4-4 1-1 10, Toscano-Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Brown Jr. 5-6 0-0 14, Christie 0-0 0-0 0, Reaves 0-5 0-0 0, Westbrook 6-16 1-3 15. Totals 37-77 11-15 98.
Browns' Garrett benched for start vs Saints for discipline

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garrett was benched for the start of Saturday's loss to New Orleans by coach Kevin Stefanski for an unspecified team violation, the latest twist in an odd season for the star. Garrett wasn't on the field for the Saints' first...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Fantasy Basketball Rookie Report: 2022 class disappointing near the halfway mark

As the month of December nears its end, the league is collectively closing in on the halfway point in the regular season. The first two-and-a-half months have been marred by a number of key injuries, but the hope is that the trend reverses as we approach the All-Star break. By this point in the NBA calendar, we have a solid sample size by which to judge the 2022 rookie class. Led by No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero, the class has produced a handful of notable names, though only a handful of first-year players have proven to be worth starting in most weekly fantasy leagues.
Nevada 74, Boise St. 72

BOISE ST. (10-4) Degenhart 4-6 0-0 10, N.Smith 9-14 2-4 20, Agbo 4-11 4-6 15, M.Rice 0-4 2-2 2, Shaver 8-16 6-6 22, Whiting 0-2 0-0 0, Milner 0-0 1-4 1, Young 0-1 0-0 0, Kuzmanovic 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-55 15-22 72.
Three players ejected after Pistons-Magic scuffle

DETROIT (AP) — Three players were ejected after a fight between the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons late in the first half of Wednesday's game. Orlando's Franz Wagner was ejected for a flagrant foul, while Detroit’s Killian Hayes and Hamadou Diallo were ejected for their actions during the ensuing scuffle in front of the Pistons bench.
