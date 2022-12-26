Read full article on original website
salestechstar.com
Zappix Signs Two New Customers Through a Strategic Partnership as Self-Service Demand Rises
In response to the continued demand for automated self-service solutions for customer service call centers, the leading Visual Self-Service solutions provider has signed two new customers. Zappix, the leading Visual Self-Service solutions provider, has signed two new strategic customers for its industry-leading Visual IVR product. The increasing demand for automated...
GoodFirms Unlocks the Best Task Management Software with Rich Features
GoodFirms, the globally renowned research, ratings, and reviews platform, recently announced the latest list of the best task management software. The identified task management platforms make it easy for organizations to prioritize tasks, share updates, and organize and manage everything from a single dashboard. Best Task Management Software at GoodFirms:
Modern Requirements Receives Soc 2 Type 2 Attestation
Modern Requirements, the leading requirements management solutions provider for Microsoft’s Azure DevOps software, has announced that it has completed its SOC 2 Type Attestation based on a recently completed audit by Deloitte. The audit and subsequent attestation showcase Modern Requirement’s commitment to safety and security. A SOC 2...
SutiSoft Announces the Release of SutiCLM, its Online Contract Lifecycle Management Software
SutiSoft, a leading cloud-based business management software provider, announces the launch of SutiCLM, which allows users to manage contracts from generation to storage and renewal. We at SutiSoft are happy to announce the release of SutiCLM, the latest addition to our growing portfolio of business management software applications. SutiCLM is...
ETHOS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC USA, Announces Deal with REM People, a New Generation Retail Analytics Company That Provides AI-Powered Omni-Channel Retail Execution Management Solutions
Partnership Provides Long Term Financing to REM People, a company which is the only platform that provides integrated Retail Execution Management solutions by following the product journey with a holistic approach. ETHOS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC USA, announced a new long-term financing partnership with REM People, based in the Dubai World...
Optii Solutions Release Its Top Five Predictions for Hotel Operations In 2023
Optii Solutions, the leading cloud-based hotel operations software, released its top five predictions for what will shape hotel operations in the year to come. Rigorous cleaning protocols and incentives laid on last year may have become an expectation for some guests. However, more experienced and frequent travelers may be more understanding and less demanding, resulting in unpredictable guest expectations. Maintaining an elevated level of service, and procedures that carry lower operational cost, while finding ways to be more efficient in achieving these higher levels of service will be important.
NICE Enlighten AI Receives 2022 CUSTOMER Magazine Innovation Award For Setting the Standard in Customer Experience
Enlighten AI for CSAT is honored for improving customer service technology through all channels. NICE announced that TMC, a global, integrated media company, and CUSTOMER Magazine has named NICE Enlighten AI for Customer Satisfaction as a 2022 award winner for Customer Experience Innovation. The 2022 Customer Experience Innovation Award recognizes best-in-class companies setting the standard in delivering exceptional customer experiences through all channels.
Mobile App Security Provider LIAPP To Expand Presence in Asia’s Fastest Growing Economies, Accelerating Digitalization and Financial Inclusion
LIAPP (Lockin App Protector), the flagship mobile application cybersecurity service of South Korea-based firm Lockin Company, has announced plans to expand its presence in Southeast Asia by working with financial institutions and fintech firms to accelerate the secure digitalization of financial services. This creates a more financially inclusive society for underserved citizens such as micro-business owners and rural communities.
Silwood Technology and Arquitectos Tecnologicos Partner to Accelerate Successful Erp Data Transformation Initiatives
Arquitectos Tecnologicos will promote and resell Silwood Technology Limited’s Safyr® product to their enterprise customers in Guatemala and Central America. Arquitectos Tecnológicos has signed a partnership to promote and resell Silwood Technology Limited’s software product for ERP metadata discovery, curation and integration. They will use Safyr®...
Safe-T Group: NetNut Strengthens its Presence in the Price Comparison Market with New Travel-Industry Customers
Safe-T Group Ltd., a global provider of cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises, announced that NetNut Ltd., the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary and enterprise privacy network unit (“NetNut”), is expanding its presence into the price comparison market with new customers from the travel sector that operate price comparison websites (PCW).
Canon U.S.A., Inc.’s AMLOS Solution Among the Top Technologies Named a 2023 CES Best of Innovation Award Winner
Canon Recognized in the Category of Software and Mobile Apps – One of 17 Honorees out of a Record-High Submission Pool of over 2,100 Products. Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is pleased to announce that AMLOS (Activate My Line of Sight) has garnered another accolade: a 2023 CES Best of Innovation Award in the Software and Mobile Apps category. The AMLOS Solution, developed by Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a software-and-camera product suite designed to provide a new level of engagement for collaboration across multiple locations using the power of Canon’s image processing technology, along with hand gesture controls.
Automation Tools for the Sales Teams of Tomorrow
Just as in carpentry, building an effective sales enablement framework requires the right tools. The rise of virtual selling environments continues to reduce the frequency of traditional in-person interactions along the buyer’s journey. This places the onus on sales reps to create compelling pitches, simplify complex products, and drive conversions with less face-time than ever before. And just as one wouldn’t expect a carpenter to build a bench with a toolbox full of missing pieces and rusty nails, B2B sales organizations cannot rely on legacy technologies and expect to drive conversions.
Creating a Competitive Matrix: Quick Tips
Do you ever have the feeling that, despite reading the same competitive data report repeatedly, you ultimately gain an awareness of the numbers but can no longer draw conclusions from them? However, simply being aware of who your rivals are is insufficient. You need to dig deeper to obtain a better understanding of everything they are doing, including whether they are releasing a new feature that could affect your market share, what keywords they are focusing on, what kind of content they are creating, and how successfully they are luring followers and customers. It’s critical to focus on even the smallest details.
StormyCloud Reflects on a Year of Challenges and Successes in 2022
Privacy hosting company StormyCloud experienced ups and downs in 2022, adapting to new opportunities .Plans include TOR & I2P hosting and a free privacy VPN. StormyCloud, a privacy-based hosting company, has had a year full of ups and downs in 2022. Despite facing challenges such as rebuilding their Proxmox cluster twice and navigating congestion issues with their routing platform, StormyCloud was able to adapt and pivot to new opportunities.
GoodLeap Forms Advisory Council with Diverse Leadership and Expertise
Ten inaugural members bring deep experience in business, advocacy, and sustainable technology to help GoodLeap continue its exponential growth. GoodLeap, LLC, America’s leading digital marketplace for sustainable solutions, announced today the formation of its Advisory Council. The Council will work closely with GoodLeap’s executive team to continue to drive growth across current and new aspects of the business. Specifically, the Council brings renowned experience from a variety of sectors, including Fortune 100 corporations and prominent non-profit organizations, and features leading technologists, celebrated activists, and entrepreneurs.
Why Unified Brings New Life to Dropshipping With Household Brands & 2-Day Shipping
Why Unified is the first all-inclusive dropshipping platform that gives entrepreneurs the ability to take a hands-off approach with their online stores backed by selling brand name products and 2-day shipping. The dropshipping platform known as Why Unified is taking the world by storm and changing the way e-commerce entrepreneurs...
StrikeReady CARA Wins 2022 CyberSecured Award for Best Security Virtual Assistant
One of only 22 security products and services recognized industry-wide. announced that it has been honored as winner of the 2022 CyberSecured Award for Best Security Virtual Assistant by 1105 Media’s Security . StrikeReady CARA was one of only 22 security products and services recognized industry-wide. Launched in 2020,...
CloudOffix: Reaching New Heights with our International Growth
As a leading provider of all-in-one customer experience platform, CloudOffix is committed to expanding its innovative solutions to businesses worldwide. CloudOffix, the leading provider of all-in-one business solutions in CRM and customer experience, is excited to announce a new partnership with Pioneers IT in Jordan. This collaboration will enable CloudOffix to broaden its reach and provide its cutting-edge solutions to businesses throughout the MEA region.
Encora Secures Four Top Rankings in Comparably’s Q4 2022 Award Series
Q4 Awards Series Spotlights Excellence in Leadership, Company Culture and Diversity. Encora, a global next-gen product engineering provider, announced it has been named the winner of four awards in Comparably’s Q4 2022 Awards Series focused on excellence in leadership, company culture, and diversity. Comparably awards are selected based on anonymous employee feedback to a comprehensive survey. Encora finds itself sharing the top ranking with companies such as Microsoft, HubSpot, ADP, Adobe and more.
Logistics and Retail Sector Together are observed with More Than 50.0% of the Share in Demand for Drone Package Delivery, States Fact.MR
A recent analysis of the drone package delivery market by Fact.MR, a competitive intelligence and market research firm. The report contains the most recent trends, projections, and market environment for drone package delivery market. The global drone package delivery market is expected to be valued at US$ 347.2 million in...
