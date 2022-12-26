Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Comments On WWE's Newest Signing
Yesterday it was announced that Dragon Lee has signed a WWE contract and will be joining the "WWE NXT" brand in January, making him the latest signing for the company following two WWE tryouts. While Paul 'Triple H' Levesque is less involved with the developmental brand now due to his...
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Dynamite Preview (12/28): Samoa Joe Vs. Wardlow For The AEW TNT Title, Death Triangle Vs. The Elite Match Six, More
Tonight's "AEW Dynamite: New Year's Smash" emanates live from the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, just a short drive away from Denver. The final "Dynamite" of 2022 will see Samoa Joe defend the AEW TNT Championship against former champion Wardlow. "Mr. Mayhem" lost the TNT title to Joe at AEW Full Gear in a triple threat match that also involved Powerhouse Hobbs; Wardlow was not pinned or forced to submit during the bout. The 34-year-old will now look to regain the gold and exact revenge after his WarJoe tag team partner turned on him prior to the Full Gear pay-per-view.
wrestlinginc.com
Bruce Prichard Recalls WWF Wrestler Setting The Gorilla Position On Fire
Harry Del Rios may not be a household name in professional wrestling, but he did appear briefly for companies like WWF and TNA Wrestling at the peak of his career. Fans may remember him better as the "Spellbinder" or "Phantasio" character – a wrestling "magician" who wore a black and white mime mask when he entered the arena, only to reveal similar face paint when he took the mask off. Del Rios only made one televised appearance when he was working with WWF – a match against Tony DeVito on the July 16, 1995 episode of WWF Wrestling Challenge. But why was a star with a fun, promising gimmick sacked so quickly? As Bruce Prichard revealed on his latest "Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard" podcast, issues arose when one of Phantasio's magic tricks brought chaos backstage.
wrestlinginc.com
Wardlow Lost More Than Just A Match On AEW Dynamite
Wardlow's man bun is no more. Mr. Mayhem was publicly humiliated by Samoa Joe following his unsuccessful pursuit of the TNT Championship on the December 28 "AEW Dynamite" in Broomfield, Colorado. After the match, Joe struck Wardlow with his title belt before grabbing a pair of scissors from a tool box under the ring. Joe then proceeded to headbutt referee Paul Turner before cutting off a portion of Wardlow's hair, drawing loud boos from fans inside the 1STBank Center.
wrestlinginc.com
Lucha Star Bolts For WWE After Ending FTR Title Reign
Dragon Lee, last seen on American television as part of La Faccion Ingobernable on the August 17 episode of "AEW Dynamite." is reportedly WWE-bound on the same night that he and his brother Dralistico defeated FTR to win the AAA World Tag Team Titles, which means that he's also vacating them.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Accidentally Advertises Sasha Banks For Live Event
Sasha Banks was one of the biggest stars in the WWE women’s division, becoming a multi-time women’s champion. Unfortunately, her time in WWE more or less came to an end after she walked out in the middle of WWE Raw back in May. A lot of things happened following her walkout, as Banks is essentially done with WWE. That being said, it seems WWE accidentally advertised her for a live event recently.
