Nashville, TN

6 Live Shows this Week – December 26, 2022

By Donna Vissman
 3 days ago

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: December 26 -January 1, 2023.

NYE Bash Nashville

Bicentennial Capital Mall, 600 James Robertson Parkway, Nashville

December 31, 7 pm until midnight

It’s a free event where you can see performances Brooks and Dunn, Kelsea Ballerini, and Zac Brown Band. The evening is filled with free live music, fireworks, confetti, and the Music Note Drop® at midnight. Be sure to catch the special on CBS titled New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash with additional performances from artists like Little Big Town and more.

Widespread Panic

photo from Bridgestone Arena

Friday, December 30 and Saturday, December 31, 8 pm

Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville

Widespread Panic has been together going on 30 years. Formed by original members vocalist/guitarist John “JB” Bell, bassist Dave Schools and late guitarist MichaelHouser, who lived together in a suburban house in Athens, GA, where they met as students not far from the University of Georgia campus, later to be joined by drummer Todd Nance. Shortly after that, the band’s line-up was solidified with the addition of percussionist Domingo “Sunny” Ortiz and keyboard player John “JoJo” Hermann. Formed in the tradition of the great southern guitar blues bands, you’ll have two chances to see the band this week.

Buy tickets here.

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas

photo from TPAC

TPAC, 505 Deaderick Street, Nashville

Friday, December 30, 8 pm

MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS by Chip Davis has been America’s favorite holiday tradition for over 35 years! Grammy Award winner Chip Davis has created a show that features Mannheim Steamroller Christmas classics in the distinctive Mannheim sound. The program celebrates the group’s recent anniversary of 35 years since the first Christmas album and includes dazzling multimedia effects performed in an intimate setting.

Buy tickets here.

Old Crow Medicine Show

photo from Ryman Auditorium

Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville

Friday, December 30 and Saturday, December 31, 8 pm

The band just released a new album Paint this Town which will be featured at this concert. Recorded in their own Hartland Studio: an East Nashville spot the band acquired in early 2020 then transformed into a clubhouse-like space custom-built to suit their needs.

Buy tickets here.

Sierra Ferrell’s NYE Bash

photo from Brooklyn Bowl

Saturday, December 31, 9 pm

Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue North, Nashville

Ferrell has spent years living in her van before putting roots in Nashville and landing a deal with Rounder Records. Don’t miss the artist that many claim has a spell bounding voice.

Buy tickets here.

Lost Kings

photo from Skydeck

Skydeck at Fifth + Broadway, 5055 Broadway Place, Nashville

Saturday, December 31, 8 pm

Skydeck is hosting its second annual New Year’s Event this year. Experience a glamorous New Year’s Eve with mixes by Lost Kings, Segø, Cisco and DJ Dirty Darren! Drink packages start at 8pm-12am. Cash bar after 12am.

Buy tickets here.

