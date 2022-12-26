ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Wormhole is created inside a quantum computer that 'teleported' a message from one side to the other - and this could help scientists observe the theorized passages in real space

The first-ever wormhole, a theoretical passage that creates shortcuts in space-time, has been created inside of a quantum computer in a breakthrough that could lead to the first observation of one in space. While this tunnel is not through actual space, scientists made it by simulating two black holes in...
Phys.org

Mysteriously bright flash is a black hole jet pointing straight toward Earth, astronomers say

Earlier this year, astronomers were keeping tabs on data from the Zwicky Transient Facility, an all-sky survey based at the Palomar Observatory in California, when they detected an extraordinary flash in a part of the sky where no such light had been observed the night before. From a rough calculation, the flash appeared to give off more light than 1,000 trillion suns.
CALIFORNIA STATE
scitechdaily.com

Advanced “Lab on a Chip” – Scientists Have Created a Powerful, Ultra-Tiny Spectrometer

The tool opens the door to the widespread use of portable spectrometers. Researchers in the field of optical spectrometry have created a better instrument for measuring light. This advancement could improve everything from smartphone cameras to environmental monitoring. The research, led by Finland’s Aalto University, developed a powerful, incredibly small...
ScienceAlert

Astronomers Have Discovered The 'Poor Old Heart' of The Milky Way

A smattering of stars scattered throughout the center of the Milky Way is the remnants of the ancient galactic core, when our galaxy was still new. Using measurements from the most accurate three-dimensional map of the galaxy ever compiled, as well as a neural network to probe the chemical compositions of over 2 million stars, a team of astronomers have identified 18,000 stars from our galaxy's infancy, when it was just a compact collection of proto-galaxies coming together to dream of bigger things.
BGR.com

Unbelievable experiment allowed scientists to ‘reverse time’ with a quantum computer

Time is the most valuable thing that we have in our lives, and we never seem to have enough of it. Whether you’re trying to scratch out more time, or just making the most of what you have, there’s no denying that being able to reverse time would be handy. Well, a group of scientists have managed to do just that, though it most likely won’t lead to a time machine or anything.
ScienceAlert

'Peekaboo' Galaxy Emerges From Hiding, And It's A Time Capsule of The Universe

A galaxy that has taunted astronomers since they first detected a hint of its presence more than 20 years ago has finally emerged from hiding. It's called HIPASS J1131-31, or Peekaboo, and it is located just 22 million light-years away. And it was so hard to see because it's teeny tiny and obscured by a bright star in the Milky Way that sits almost directly in front of it.
ScienceAlert

Physicists Have Achieved The Smallest Measurement Yet of a Ghost Particle's Mass

Earlier this year, decaying isotopes of hydrogen gave us the smallest measurement yet of the mass of a neutrino. By measuring the energy distribution of electrons released during the beta decay of tritium, physicists determined that the upper limit for the mass of the electron antineutrino is just 0.8 electronvolts. That's 1.6 × 10–36 kilograms in metric mass, and very, very freaking small in imperial. Although we still don't have a precise measurement, narrowing it down brings us closer to understanding these strange particles, the role they play in the Universe, and the impact they could have on our current theories of...
KYW News Radio

Multiple Earth-like planets discovered

With the recent discovery of two new Earth-like planets, researchers believe there are at least seven in nearby planetary systems. Since these two are so close to us, scientists hope to study their atmospheres.
myscience.org

Our top ten news articles from 2022

1. EPFL mathematician Maryna Viazovska is awarded a Fields Medal. In July, Maryna Viazovska, who holds the Chair of Number Theory at EPFL, has been awarded a Fields Medal , widely considered to be the highest accolade in her discipline and described as the Nobel Prize of Mathematics. At 37 years of age, Viazovska has thus become only the second female Fields Medalist - after Maryam Mirzakhani in 2014. The Fields Medal is awarded every four years to one or more mathematicians under the age of 40. Originally from Ukraine, Maryna Viazovska joined EPFL in 2016.
hubpages.com

Quantum Computing: The Future of Technology

Quantum computing is a type of computing that utilizes quantum-mechanical phenomena, such as superposition and entanglement, to perform operations on data. It has the potential to revolutionize many fields by enabling the solution of certain problems that are currently considered intractable on classical computers. One of the key features of...
The Guardian

What is nuclear fusion and what have scientists achieved?

Physicists are a-buzz over new results from nuclear fusion experiments. But what have they found, and how big a breakthrough is it?. We experience nuclear fusion every day – it is the process that gives rise to the heat and light of the sun and other stars. In brief, it involves light atoms being smashed together to produce heavier ones, releasing vast amounts of energy in the process.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Astronomy.com

How do scientists study meteorites?

For a stargazer who watches a meteor streak across the sky, the brilliant display is over in an all-too-brief instant. But for a meteoriticist, a scientist who studies meteorites, that same streak signals that their task has just begun. Most meteors completely burn up in Earth’s atmosphere. But occasionally, a...
MICHIGAN STATE

