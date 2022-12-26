ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rui Hachimura helps Wizards beat short-handed Suns, 127-102

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rui Hachimura matched his career high with 30 points and converted a pivotal three-point play to help the Washington Wizards pull away for a 127-102 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night in a meeting of depleted teams. “I think right away his level of...
Monk scores 33, hits winning free throw as Kings top Nuggets

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Malik Monk scored 33 points, including the tiebreaking free throw with 0.7 seconds left, and the Sacramento Kings came back from down 19 points late in the third quarter to beat the Denver Nuggets 127-126 on Wednesday night. “I was talking to my old teammate,...
Three players ejected as Pistons-Magic scuffle in first half

DETROIT (AP) — Orlando’s Moritz Wagner appeared to briefly get knocked out by a punch to the back of the head after starting a fight in the first half against the Pistons that led to three ejections Wednesday night in a scene that triggered memories of an ugly brawl in Detroit 18 years ago.
Chargers' Ekeler 'going fantasy crazy' with NFL-best 16 TDs

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Austin Ekeler has already accomplished his primary goal of getting the Los Angeles Chargers back to the playoffs. With two regular season games remaining, Ekeler has a couple personal milestones to chase.
Raiders bench QB Carr, will start Stidham for final 2 games

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has missed only three games in nine years, all because of injury. Now, for the first time, he won't play because of what coach Josh McDaniels said Wednesday were offensive performance reasons.
Claire B. Lang of Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Reveals Most Compelling Interviews in 2022 NASCAR Season, Including Some Emotional Behind-the-Scenes Moments

SiriusXM NASCAR Radio's Claire B. Lang details her most compelling interviews in 2022, and there are some memorable and emotional moments. The post Claire B. Lang of Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Reveals Most Compelling Interviews in 2022 NASCAR Season, Including Some Emotional Behind-the-Scenes Moments appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Jets' White feeling good, ready for 'tremendous opportunity'

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Mike White's phone was flooded the past two weeks with texts from his friends with silly internet memes featuring “doctors” who could clear the New York Jets quarterback to play. Dr. Evil from “Austin Powers” was a popular pick. So was Dr....
Jerry Rosburg gets his head coaching chance after 40 years

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Jerry Rosburg was more than three years into his retirement following a 40-year career as an assistant coach when a phone call in mid-September interrupted his morning coffee as he sat on his lakeside deck in Florida. It was his old friend George Paton, who...
