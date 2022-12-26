Another member of Young Thug's YSL crew has accepted a plea deal that differs from the rest. According to a report Law&Crimes published on Wednesday, December 28, Young Thug's co-defendant Antonio “Mounk Tounk” Sledge pleaded guilty to conspiracy to violate the racketeering act and to being a felon in possession of a firearm. As part of his plea, Sledge has agreed to testify in all trials that stem from the lengthy indictment against YSL and will not be allowed to use his Fifth Amendment rights. In exchange, prosecutors plan to recommend 15 years of probation and will drop his firearm charge.

