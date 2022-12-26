Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Tory Lanez's father with HUGE & ANGRY reaction to verdict, erupts at press!
Yoooo he let them have it! Calling out everyone from Jay Z & Beyonce, to Roc Nation, and the entire justice system as a whole! Check out his furious rant to the press here:
iheart.com
Kim Kardashian Bursts Into Tears Discussing Co-Parenting With Kanye West
Kim Kardashian opened up about co-parenting with ex-husband Kanye West. On an appearance on the Angie Martinez IRL podcast, which dropped on Monday (December 26), the SKIMS founder discussed comments on social media, memories of her father and dating. Most notably, though, Kardashian dove into the realities of co-parenting her...
iheart.com
Kim Kardashian Reveals If She Wants More Kids After Divorce From Kanye
Kim Kardashian opened up about the possibility of having more kids after her divorce from Kanye West. The former couple is co-parents to North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. During her appearance on Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop podcast, Kim revealed that a fifth child isn't out of the...
iheart.com
Nick Cannon Welcomes 12th Baby
Alyssa Scott revealed on social media Thursday (December 29) that she gave birth to her second child with the Wild N' Out star, a daughter named Halo Marie Cannon. She previously announced she was pregnant last month. Scott and Cannon share another son, Zen, but he died last year at just 5 months old after being diagnosed with brain cancer.
iheart.com
Seventh YSL Member Takes Plea Deal Ahead of Young Thug's RICO Trial
Another member of Young Thug's YSL crew has accepted a plea deal that differs from the rest. According to a report Law&Crimes published on Wednesday, December 28, Young Thug's co-defendant Antonio “Mounk Tounk” Sledge pleaded guilty to conspiracy to violate the racketeering act and to being a felon in possession of a firearm. As part of his plea, Sledge has agreed to testify in all trials that stem from the lengthy indictment against YSL and will not be allowed to use his Fifth Amendment rights. In exchange, prosecutors plan to recommend 15 years of probation and will drop his firearm charge.
iheart.com
Jennifer Lopez Shares Details About 'Blended' Christmas With Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez gave fans an intimate look at her "blended" holiday with Ben Affleck as they celebrated their first Christmas together as a married couple surrounded by their children. In a message to fans in her On The J.Lo newsletter, Lopez told she had been "hunkering" down after filming her...
Comments / 0