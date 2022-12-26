Effective: 2022-12-29 11:09:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-31 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 4 to 7 feet expected in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Mobile Coastal, Baldwin Coastal, Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal, and Okaloosa Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, from 6 AM Friday to 6 PM CST Saturday. For the High Rip Current Risk, now through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

3 HOURS AGO