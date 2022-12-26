Read full article on original website
Dairy farmer calls on USDA to 'protect' American-grown production as the nation faces shortages, rising costs
Tennessee dairy farmer Stephanie Nash discusses the difficulties American farmers are facing and warns the country's food security is at risk without a change in policy.
Pelé, Brazil’s Mighty King of ‘Beautiful Game,’ Has Died
"By Tales Azzoni and Mauricio SavaresePelé, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died Thursday. He was 82.The standard-bearer of “the beautiful game” had undergone treatment for colon cancer since 2021. The medical center where he had been hospitalized for the last month said he died of multiple organ failure as a result of the cancer.“All that we are is thanks to you," his daughter Kely Nascimento wrote on Instagram. “We love you endlessly. Rest in peace."His agent, Joe Fraga, confirmed his...
Dark money group linked to foreign billionaire infused millions of dollars to major Dem, left-wing causes
A dark money group tied to Swiss billionaire Hansjörg Wyss funneled millions of dollars last year to groups committed to electing Democrats and pushing President Biden's agenda.
