Read full article on original website
Related
10 Biggest Problems Facing Social Security
Social Security is one of the most hotly debated social programs in America. While all seem to acknowledge that it's a vital necessity, how the program is funded and administered -- as well as its...
SNAP Schedule: Washington State Basic Food Benefits for January 2023
Washington's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known simply as Basic Food in Washington, provides food assistance to low-income families to help them buy groceries. SNAP Benefits: How...
Dairy farmer calls on USDA to 'protect' American-grown production as the nation faces shortages, rising costs
Tennessee dairy farmer Stephanie Nash discusses the difficulties American farmers are facing and warns the country's food security is at risk without a change in policy.
wealthinsidermag.com
The Moneyist: My roommates and I have not paid our $1,600 electricity bill thanks to a pandemic-era moratorium. It’s in my name only — and we move out in February. What can I do?
I find myself facing an issue that is rather complex, and I am not sure what to do. I live with two roommates, and during the pandemic we didn’t pay any utility bills thanks to a moratorium that allowed us to amass debt with no interest. We split the electric bill equally, but it’s in my name only.
Dark money group linked to foreign billionaire infused millions of dollars to major Dem, left-wing causes
A dark money group tied to Swiss billionaire Hansjörg Wyss funneled millions of dollars last year to groups committed to electing Democrats and pushing President Biden's agenda.
Gov. Hochul signs bill allowing living organ donors to be reimbursed
New York just became the first state to offer reimbursement to people who donate their liver and kidneys.
World population projected at 7.9 billion on New Year’s Day
The world population is projected to be 7.9 billion people on New Year’s Day 2023, with 73.7 million people added since New Year’s Day 2022, the U.S. Census Bureau said Thursday. That marks a 0.9% increase in the world population over the past year. During January 2023, 4.3 births and two deaths are expected worldwide […]
Comments / 0