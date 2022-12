Hello, I’m Mayor Phil Goode with your weekly update. We had our final Council meetings of 2022 last week. It’s amazing how fast the year has gone by. Council and our Legislative Lobbyist, Barry Aarons, participated in a follow-up discussion and consideration of the Council Strategic Plan for 2023. As you may recall, Council began discussing the Strategic Plan on Tuesday, November 29th. This discussion was a continuation of the November meeting.

PRESCOTT, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO