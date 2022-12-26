Read full article on original website
Biden says he looks forward to working with 'friend for decades' Netanyahu
President Joe Biden said he looks forward to working with Israel’s new government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but suggested the United States could “oppose” certain policies related to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Dairy farmer calls on USDA to 'protect' American-grown production as the nation faces shortages, rising costs
Tennessee dairy farmer Stephanie Nash discusses the difficulties American farmers are facing and warns the country's food security is at risk without a change in policy.
GOP attacks Dems' probe of Trump's tax returns on eve of their release
Republicans say the effort has been marred by selective disclosures and politics.
Gov. Hochul signs bill allowing living organ donors to be reimbursed
New York just became the first state to offer reimbursement to people who donate their liver and kidneys.
World population projected at 7.9 billion on New Year’s Day
The world population is projected to be 7.9 billion people on New Year’s Day 2023, with 73.7 million people added since New Year’s Day 2022, the U.S. Census Bureau said Thursday. That marks a 0.9% increase in the world population over the past year. During January 2023, 4.3 births and two deaths are expected worldwide […]
