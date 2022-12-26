ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WREG

World population projected at 7.9 billion on New Year’s Day

The world population is projected to be 7.9 billion people on New Year’s Day 2023, with 73.7 million people added since New Year’s Day 2022, the U.S. Census Bureau said Thursday. That marks a 0.9% increase in the world population over the past year. During January 2023, 4.3 births and two deaths are expected worldwide […]

