ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Chairwoman Lea Márquez Peterson Reflects on 2022 Successes & Achievements – Arizona Corporation Commission

By Nick Debus
prescottenews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
knau.org

Court to unveil recount results in 3 close Arizona races

A court is scheduled on Thursday to unveil the winners of the Arizona attorney general’s race and two other elections that were so close they triggered mandatory recounts. In one of the tightest elections in state history, Democrat Kris Mayes was ahead of Republican Abraham Hamadeh by 511 votes out of 2.5 million before the recount began in the attorney general’s race.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

2022 Election: Arizona recount results expected Dec. 29

Recount results from the November election in Arizona should be finished by Dec. 29. In all, two statewide races were subjected to a recount: the Attorney General and the Superintendent of Public Instruction. State Legislative District 13 in Maricopa County was also subjected to a recount.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs announces 5 cabinet members to administration

PHOENIX — Democratic Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs announced Tuesday five members who will run the health and human services state agencies. This is her first announcement of several members of the cabinet that will offer a track record of expertise to run the health and human services state agencies. “These...
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake Appeals Dismissal of Arizona Election Lawsuit

Kari Lake, the Arizona Republican nominee for governor, is appealing a Maricopa County judge’s dismissal of her lawsuit challenging her defeat to Democrat Katie Hobbs, who is currently serving as secretary of state. In a notice of appeal filed Tuesday, Lake asked the Arizona Superior Court to reconsider all...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Gov. elect Katie Hobbs announces health and human services cabinet members

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Governor-elect Katie Hobbs has announced her health and human services cabinet members. “These are some of the best minds Arizona has to offer, and I am proud that they have chosen to serve the people of Arizona by my side,” said Governor-Elect Hobbs. “As a social worker, I know firsthand the importance of these crucial agencies to the lives of the people who need them.”
PHOENIX, AZ
knau.org

Proposed GOP bill targets preferred pronoun use in Arizona schools

Arizona legislators are already beginning to file bill proposals for the upcoming legislative session and one of the first wants to restrict the use of students’ preferred pronouns in school. The bill, which is backed by Republican Rep. John Kavanagh, wants to prohibit teachers from using a student’s chosen...
ARIZONA STATE
Ballotpedia News

These Arizona State Senate candidates raised the most money and lost

Elections for all 30 seats in the Arizona State Senate took place on Nov. 8, 2022. Republicans held a 16-14 majority heading into the election. This article details the five candidates who raised the most money and lost their election. In the 2022 election cycle, 25 of 30 general elections were contested. The losing candidates are shown along with the percentage of the vote they received compared to the winner. In cases where the race was pushed to a runoff, vote percentages for both advancing candidates are included.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonaprogressgazette.com

As 2022 Comes to a Close Governor Doug Ducey Salutes Arizona Redeveloper and Philanthropist Michael Pollack

Michael Pollack’s 50 years as a redeveloper, as well as his philanthropy have not gone unnoticed by Governor Ducey who took the time to issue a special commendation in recognition of Pollack’s “Many years of service involved in the development or redevelopment of more than 10 million square feet of real estate projects in the last 50 years.”
ARIZONA STATE
East Valley Tribune

2 groups want to upend voter-OK’d dark money imitative

Two groups involved in politics in Arizona want a court to void a new voter-approved law designed to prohibit “dark money’’ in political races. The Center for Arizona Policy and the Arizona Free Enterprise Club contend that Proposition 211 runs afoul of a provision in the Arizona Constitution saying every person “may speak freely ... on all subjects.’’ And that, the lawsuit said, includes the right not to be forced to speak.
ARIZONA STATE
SignalsAZ

Governor Ducey Appoints Jeffrey Louis Sklar

Governor Ducey announced the appointment of Jeffrey Louis Sklar to fill a vacancy on the Arizona Court of Appeals, Division II. “Jeffrey’s extensive civil litigation experience, service as a Superior Court Judge and strong commitment to the separation of powers, gives me great confidence in his ability to continue to serve the people of Arizona well,” said Governor Ducey. “I am delighted to announce his appointment to the Arizona Court of Appeals.”
ARIZONA STATE
buffalonynews.net

Traffic Accidents Soar to 15-Year High for Arizonians: New Phoenix-based Valley Injury Law Opens Doors to Address Rising Number of Injury Claims Statewide

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2022 / Valley Injury Law has opened an office in Phoenix to take on a recent spike in injuries resulting from traffic accidents throughout the region. Founder Travis Meltzer, a practicing attorney in Arizona and Nevada, opened the firm amidst a population boom....
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting

Community response helped reverse COVID’s devastating toll on Indigenous communities in Arizona

This story was published in partnership with the Documenting COVID-19 project, which is supported by Columbia University’s Brown Institute for Media Innovation and MuckRock. The project collects and shares government documents related to the COVID-19 pandemic and works on investigative journalism projects with partner newsrooms. When COVID-19 first hit...
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

25 of the biggest Arizona economic development wins of 2022

Arizona drew the eyes of the world in 2022 as businesses made record investments and high-tech industries surged. “Made in Arizona” became an oft-repeated slogan with manufacturing breakthroughs across industries including semiconductors, electric vehicles, batteries, aerospace, renewable energy and more. By October, Arizona claimed the fastest year-over year-manufacturing job growth in the nation, one of many Arizona economic development wins in 2022.
ARIZONA STATE
prescottenews.com

Opinion: DeSantis Offers Republicans Path Back to Winning – Inside Sources

Photo: Gov. Ron DeSantis speaking with attendees at the 2022 Student Action Summit at the Tampa Convention Center in Tampa, Fla. (CREDIT: Gage Skidmore. CC BY-SA 2.0) The midterm elections were primarily a forgettable experience for Republicans. Dreams of a red wave sweeping Republicans back into power ran headlong into a blue wall, with a couple of notable exceptions. The biggest takeaway for GOP consultants is that candidate quality matters.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy