ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

The best songs of 2022 … you may not have heard

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CdaXo_0juXWIzL00
Samora Pinderhughes, Véyah and Eddie Chacon

Eddie Chacon – Holy Hell

Picture the scene: you’re floating around your Frank Lloyd Wright bungalow a little lovelorn, but not so lovelorn that you can’t shuffle out a little two-step to the stereo and make yourself a cocktail. Here’s the world suggested by the bone-dry funk of Holy Hell, the lead single from the second album by Eddie Chacon. You might know him as one half of 90s duo Charles and Eddie (of Would I Lie to You? fame). After the band split in 1997 and Charles Pettigrew died in 2001, Chacon entered a wilderness period, wrestling with his ego and motivation for making music before stopping altogether. After meeting pianist and producer John Carroll Kirby (Solange, Blood Orange, Harry Styles), Chacon made the remarkable comeback album Pleasure, Joy and Happiness in 2020. Next year sees an equally fantastic follow-up, heralded by a song so addictive it put the rest of my Spotify Unwrapped in the shade. The sublime drums snap like turtles, the synths bubble as languidly as lava lamp orbs; Chacon’s ghostly croon rises to a brushed-velvet falsetto, just ready to go up in flames as he entreats a lover to choose between pleasure and pain. Laura Snapes

Véyah – Almost

In a year of over-hyped yet under-powered new pop star albums, it was a far less-radio-played new singer-songwriter who scratched that top 40 itch for me. The 18-year-old Indian-American Véyah kicks off her punchy debut single, Almost, sigh-saying the never-not-relatable “He’s such a fucking idiot” before telling a brief story of a dalliance that was luckily cut short before it got serious. She’s mad (although not as mad as she gets on later single h8 u) but mostly relieved, focusing on the positives that come from a negative (“I guess there’s some good in a goodbye”). There’s something undeniably Ariana Grande-adjacent both about her slick, silky R&B vocals, but also about her enjoyably middle-finger-up attitude. A watch of an impressive acoustic video on her TikTok, which has a pleasingly robust following, also shows that she’s worth far more than just production value. Benjamin Lee

Gilded Forest – 94 Revolution

Galling overtime. Dizzying rent hikes. Twenty percent youth unemployment. Income and concert disrupting lockdowns. Yes, disaffected Chinese underground music fans are finding solace in Queyue’s 94 Revolution lyrics, which she sings in English with sturdy resolve. The singer for Beijing alt-folk trio Gilded Forest furthers lyrics about rent and overtime, and the titular reference to her birth year, by singing achingly about her parents’ standardized test fixation and derision for the arts. Shouxi’s cavernous-echo drumming evokes those hollowing woes. Steely-grit guitar comes courtesy of Dave C (given China’s fraught media climate, the band asks to drop surnames when being covered). That Irish expat also co-founded nugget, an indie label and venue platforming promising newbies in China’s increasingly commercial and notoriously restricted industry. As pandemic restrictions ease, hopefully this trio can play again for eager Chinese gig-goers. Meanwhile, listeners abroad are sure to be awed by all that Gilded Forest and their ilk are facing down. Kyle Mullin

Easyfun – Audio

In a certain corner of the internet, the return of Easyfun was as big as – bigger, even – than the return of Beyoncé. The British songwriter, real name Finn Keane, released two fabulously weird EPs in the mid-2010s, and has mostly worked on other peoples’ projects since, including tracks by Charli XCX, Rita Ora and Bree Runway. But it’s Easyfun music that the people are thirsting for – ostentatious, high-energy synth-pop songs that crackle and combust like fireworks. Audio, released this year, is one such song, and it was worth the years of waiting – sprightly and energising, it’s structured around a spine-tingling build that would do any big-tent Ibiza EDM DJ proud. The hallmarks of the Easyfun sound – synths that spring back and forward like stretched dough, manipulated, androgynous vocal samples – are still there, but this time around they’re crammed into a bracingly high-octane package. Ecstatic and joyous, Audio felt like a club hit from a better world than ours. Shaad D’Souza

Vlossom – Take Another Minute

An electro-pop duo of musicians from down under managed to craft the sparkly sleeper gem of 2022. Vlossom, comprising Nick Littlemore (known for his work with PNAU and Empire of the Sun) along with Alister Wright (hailing from the longtime indie rock band Cloud Control), joined forces during the pandemic to concoct an array of buoyant jams. The result is the unique production akin to Empire of the Sun’s eccentric discography and ear-candy songwriting, as well as the guitar-driven hooks of an indie rock outfit. Both of these qualities are on full display in Take Another Minute, which amounts to just over three minutes of the most infectious melody of the year, deliciously cascading into listener’s ears with nostalgic verses and a joyful chorus. “Take another minute tell me what you’re thinkin,’” it proclaims. “Take another moment, tell em what you’re wishin.’” It’s actually time to take another listen. Rob LeDonne

Tommy McLain – I Ran Down Every Dream

In I Ran Down Every Dream, a man in the final phase of his life looks back. Whiffs of loss cloud his view – “I recall when time stood still/Now the clock is ticking.” But there’s a sense of renewal too – “when I wake up with a brand-new tune/that’s how I know I’m still livin’.” Mainly, he simply reports his life, dividing it into a series of dreams, “some good, some bad, some we shall not ever mention.” It’s the down-to-earth attitude in McLain’s song – its refusal to offer pat conclusions or make grand declarations – that makes it so moving. So does the man who sings it. Now in his 82nd year, McLain delivers this country song with the authority that only that much living can bring. He also sings it with patience, born of decades of having to wait to re-enter a recording studio. Though McLain had a national American hit in the 60s with a cover of the country classic Sweet Dreams, he spent most of the years since then playing bars in his native Louisiana where he’s known as a pioneer of the swamp-pop sound. That deeply American style also attracted a cult audience in the UK, including fans as starry as Elvis Costello and Nick Lowe. With their help, McLain was able to release his first album in four full decades this year, titled for this song. Delivered in a sure and knowing voice, I Ran Down Every Dream offers an ideal antidote to blustery anthems like My Way, viewing life instead as an experience that can never be fully assessed or measured. Jim Farber

Samora Pinderhughes – Masculinity

In 2022, a song titled Masculinity could lead anywhere and the opening plea (“young man come down from that tower, it isn’t yet your time / I’ll tell you five years later, you make it out alive”) is an unsettling start. Samora Pinderhughes is acclaimed in jazz circles, but still an ‘if you know, you know’ composer, vocalist and pianist. His album Grief is part of a three-part project called Healing Process, informed by over 100 interviews with people of color who have experienced loss and structural violence. Pinderhughes’ urgency builds before dropping out barely two minutes into the almost six-minute song. Enter Jazz saxophonist Immanuel Wilkins, whose frantic meditation makes you forget how the song started in the first place. His solo only relents long enough for the low notes to punch you in the gut before he jolts back into a frenzy. It’s haunting, beautiful and you’ll have to replay it at least twice. Grace Shutti

Plains – Line of Sight

Line of Sight, off the debut album by Plains (the duo that is Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield and Jess Williamson), conjures the freedom of the open road: a classic country guitar twang I can only associate with a hand out the window, harmonies like a friend’s banter from the passenger seat, a soaring chorus that summons a jewel-blue sky. Crutchfield’s crystalline voice slouches off lines of acceptance – “I’ll get it right,” “I can’t hide / in your line of sight” – the way I’d lean back in my seat, one hand on the wheel. I Walked With You A Ways hasn’t gotten quite the attention as Waxahatchee’s sublime 2020 album Saint Cloud, but her partnership with Williamson pays off, with give-and-take harmonies and scene-setting lyrics that recall the best country duos. Line of Sight feels like a hard-won, beautiful fantasy: that if you just got out of town, you could see everything a little bit clearer. Adrian Horton

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The 10 best global albums of 2022

10. Liew Niyomkarn – I Think of Another Time When You Heard It. Sound artist Liew Niyomkarn’s latest album wove poignant field recordings from her rural birthplace in northern Thailand with pulsing synths and plucked lyres to create a meditative reimagining of home. Recorded between Thailand and her current base in Antwerp, the album plays like a nostalgic blur of memory music.
The Guardian

Think the war in Ukraine is the world’s deadliest conflict? Think again

A war is raging that has cost more than an estimated 600,000 lives. Its victims have borne witness to shocking human rights abuses and, tragically, civilians have been deliberately targeted. Tens of thousands of women have been raped. It has lasted two years and is happening today, yet the chances are you don’t even know where it is. Though it is far deadlier than the war in Ukraine, the western media have mostly ignored it.
The Guardian

What is it like to survive an execution by lethal injection?

Alabama’s corrections department has bungled the procedure on three recent occasions, with IV teams failing for hours on end, adding immense distress to a difficult situation. On three occasions in the past four months, Alabama’s department of corrections has bungled its lethal injections procedure. At 7.57pm on 17...
ALABAMA STATE
The Guardian

I opened the wrapping paper to reveal a yellow cleaning caddy and an apron – the Christmas present I’ll never forget

It was the first time I had met Judy. She was a friend of my then in-laws, and by “friend”, I mean she cleaned their house, so probably knew more about their relationship than they did. Judy was in her 60s, divorced and lived alone in a flat on an estate around the corner from their redbrick cottage. She had two sons but, as a child of divorced parents myself, I knew not to ask where they were.
The Guardian

This Tory conference was the wildest yet – fuelled by caffeine, adrenaline and warm wine

Late nights, early starts and plenty of warm wine in between. Party conference season usually leaves the lobby worn down and ill. But this year’s annual Conservative meet in Birmingham was this in extremis. The depleted coffee and tea stand in the press area pointed to the adrenaline-caffeine high of four days of policy U-turns, market turmoil, blue-on-blue attacks and party plotting. I’ve covered numerous conferences in recent years, through the EU referendum, Brexit wars and days of Jeremy Corbyn. This was the wildest to date.
The Guardian

‘Sandy, Candy, you’re moving in with Andy!’ How the royals rehomed the corgi and dorgi who lost their queen

What do you give the prince who’s already sharing his home with an ex-wife and five dogs? That’s right: more dogs!. It was an image that spoke to a nation in mourning, and even those not deep in mourning felt the natural empathy of the dog-lover: Muick and Sandy, the Queen’s corgis, attended by footmen as they watched her funeral procession. What would be the dogs’ fate? Did they even understand that their destiny had changed for ever?
The Guardian

Russia-Ukraine war at a glance: what we know on day 307 of the invasion

Ukrainian forces appear to have edged closer to recapturing the key Russian-controlled city of Kreminna in Luhansk province. The regional governor of Luhansk, Serhiy Haidai, said fighters in part of the city controlled by Russian command were forced to retreat to Rubizhne, a town a few miles to the south-east, as a result of Ukrainian military pressure.
The Guardian

New US lawsuit targets ‘forever chemicals’ in plastic food containers

A new lawsuit says many plastic containers used in the US to hold food, cleaning supplies, personal care items and other consumer products are likely to be contaminated with toxic PFAS. It is now asking federal courts to halt their production. The suit references soon-to-be-published research that found PFAS (polyfluoroalkyl...
The Guardian

The Native American-owned food trucks taking New Mexico by storm

The line outside a beige, sticker-covered food truck grows longer as participants in Albuquerque, New Mexico’s annual Prickly Pear festival break for lunch. As they wait in line, attenders try to decide between a turkey sandwich with cactus fruit syrup, a salad layered with popped quinoa and amaranth grains and a host of other options. The food truck is Manko, and its chef, Ray Naranjo, is one of many Native American chefs redefining the food truck scene in the south-west.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Guardian

Best of the rest: the classical CDs we missed in 2022

Despite more than a decade now of dire predictions of the terminal decline of the classical recording industry there’s still no sign of its imminent demise. Companies may come and go, and the emphasis of the repertory may shift from year to year, but the quantity of discs and downloads issued by both familiar and unfamiliar labels seems undiminished. There are so many new discs to sample each month that if you ask any two classical enthusiasts to name their standout releases of the year, it’s unlikely that there will be much overlap. What we do review sometimes seems barely to scratch the surface of what’s available and what deserves attention.
The Hollywood Reporter

Ruggero Deodato, Director of the Notorious Horror Film ‘Cannibal Holocaust,’ Dies at 83

Ruggero Deodato, the Italian director behind the gruesome and controversial 1980 film Cannibal Holocaust, died Thursday in Rome, the Il Messaggero newspaper reported. He was 83. Made in the style of a documentary and shot in Colombia, Cannibal Holocaust starred Robert Kerman and employed purported “found footage” taken by a sadistic American film crew during an expedition into the Amazon jungle to locate indigenous tribes.More from The Hollywood ReporterPelé, Charismatic Master of the "Beautiful Game," Dies at 82How Ghana's Music Fest Scene, Featuring Chance The Rapper, Burna Boy, Meek Mill and SZA, is Uniting the African DiasporaEugene Levy, Victor Garber Named...
The Guardian

Why did China relax its Covid policy – and should we be worried?

After long pursing a zero-Covid policy, China has relaxed many restrictions including quarantine rules for travellers. But some experts have raised concerns the U-turn may cause problems. We take a look at why. What has happened in China?. Until recently China followed a zero-Covid policy, including strict lockdowns and quarantining...
The Guardian

Weeks turn to months as children become stuck at camps in Crimea

Kherson city was liberated by Ukrainian forces in November. But for some, the horrors of the Russian occupation are still not over. Nadia* sent her 14-year-old son to a Russian-run summer camp in Crimea – occupied by Moscow since 2014 – in October. He was meant to return after two weeks. It has now been more than two months.
The Guardian

The Guardian

542K+
Followers
123K+
Post
261M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy