Preds Weekly Update for December 26, 2022: Previews & Where to Watch

Hockey is a lot to keep up with and if you’re a busy Middle Tennessean but are still a fan of the hometown Predators, we have your weekly Nashville Predators update with everything you need to know right here.

Last Week

December 19th, 4-3-win vs Edmonton Oilers

December 21st, 4-2 win @ Chicago Blackhawks

December 23rd, 3-2 overtime loss vs Colorado Avalanche

What a response from a Predators team that felt all but dead and buried before Christmas. Five points in three games is just what the trainers ordered. Not to diminish the problems this team still has or the adjustments that will need to be made, but last week was certainly a step in the right direction. To cap it all off Roman Josi became the all-time franchise leader in points with 567.

Against The Avalanche, in a game that The Preds barely let slip away, Matt Duchene scored his fourth goal in as many games which is big for this team. If they can get Duchene going consistently that would be a huge advantage.

And finally, as an early Christmas present for everyone, Saros made this incredible save.

The biggest difference last week for The Preds was their power play efficiency and goal scoring. In the previous week The Predators were 0/14 on the power play, and scored a total of five goals. This week they improved to 3/7 on the power play with ten total goals in one less game. Nashville now sits at 14-13-5 with 33 points. They are sitting at 23rd in the NHL, 11th in the Western Conference, and 6th in the Central Division.

This Week

December 27th, at 7:00, Predators vs Dallas Stars (NHLPP|ESPN+|Bally)

December 30th, at 4:00, Predators @ Anaheim Ducks (NHLPP|ESPN+|Bally)

December 31st, at 2:00 Predators @ Vegas Golden Knights (NHLPP|ESPN+|Bally)

The Predators have momentum right now and it will be interesting to see just how far they can take it before the five-game road trip in the new year. Their first game back after Christmas will be against the Central Division leading Dallas Stars, and then The Preds will travel out west to take on The Anaheim Ducks and Vegas Golden Knights on back-to-back nights.