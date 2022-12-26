City of Springfield Employees Recognized for Their Service
The City of Springfield held its first Employee Appreciation Breakfast on Monday, December 19, 2022 at The Center to thank all city employees for their dedication and commitment to public service. More than 35 employees were recognized from 7 city departments for their years of service.
“Our employees make a difference in our community every day and we understand that our mission can only be achieved through great employees and managers that value them,” said Springfield City Manager Ryan Martin. “We are thankful for our employees and look forward to recognizing them each year.”
5 YEARS
Jeremy Wright, Police
Jan Pettis, Electric
Nia Parham, Finance
Jimmy Bonner, Fire
Wendell Butler, Police
Derek Johnson, Water/Wastewater
10 YEARS
Nicholas Boyd, Fire
Jason Wilkins, Water/Wastewater
Jake Pentecost, Parks
15 YEARS
Jason Baggett, Public Works
Dusty Johnson, Fire
Jeremy Leggett, Fire
Jon Leighton, Parks & Recreation
Corey Braswell, Gas
Mantavious Turnley, Public Works
Loretta Clayman, Water/Wastewater
Anthony Grayson, Finance
20 YEARS
Darrell Bilyeu, Water/Wastewater
David Gay, Engineering
Paul West, Water/Wastewater
Joseph Boland, Fire
Allen Keymon, Fire
Gregory Watkins, Public Works
25 YEARS
David Brewer, Engineering
Kevin Ashabraner, Gas
William Spicer, Gas
Chad Richardson, Finance
Richard Cox, Gas
Jason Arms, Gas
30 YEARS
Dean Scott, Gas
Michelle Dailey, Finance
Terry Beers, Water/Wastewater
35 YEARS
Joe Fentress, Water/Wastewater
Doug Caroland, Water/Wastewater
Vernon Yates, Fire
Phillip Farmer, Water/Wastewater
45 YEARS
Joseph Matthews, Water/Wastewater
