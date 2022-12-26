ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, OR

City of Springfield Employees Recognized for Their Service

By Source Staff
Robertson County Source
 3 days ago
Joe Fentress, Water/Wastewater 2022

The City of Springfield held its first Employee Appreciation Breakfast on Monday, December 19, 2022 at The Center to thank all city employees for their dedication and commitment to public service. More than 35 employees were recognized from 7 city departments for their years of service.

“Our employees make a difference in our community every day and we understand that our mission can only be achieved through great employees and managers that value them,” said Springfield City Manager Ryan Martin. “We are thankful for our employees and look forward to recognizing them each year.”

5 YEARS

Jeremy Wright, Police

Jan Pettis, Electric

Nia Parham, Finance

Jimmy Bonner, Fire

Wendell Butler, Police

Derek Johnson, Water/Wastewater

10 YEARS

Nicholas Boyd, Fire

Jason Wilkins, Water/Wastewater

Jake Pentecost, Parks

15 YEARS

Jason Baggett, Public Works

Dusty Johnson, Fire

Jeremy Leggett, Fire

Jon Leighton, Parks & Recreation

Corey Braswell, Gas

Mantavious Turnley, Public Works

Loretta Clayman, Water/Wastewater

Anthony Grayson, Finance

20 YEARS

Darrell Bilyeu, Water/Wastewater

David Gay, Engineering

Paul West, Water/Wastewater

Joseph Boland, Fire

Allen Keymon, Fire

Gregory Watkins, Public Works

25 YEARS

David Brewer, Engineering

Kevin Ashabraner, Gas

William Spicer, Gas

Chad Richardson, Finance

Richard Cox, Gas

Jason Arms, Gas

30 YEARS

Dean Scott, Gas

Michelle Dailey, Finance

Terry Beers, Water/Wastewater

35 YEARS

Joe Fentress, Water/Wastewater

Doug Caroland, Water/Wastewater

Vernon Yates, Fire

Phillip Farmer, Water/Wastewater

45 YEARS

Joseph Matthews, Water/Wastewater

View the event photos online.

Robertson County Source

Robertson County Source

Robertson County, TN
ABOUT

Robertson County Source is your personal portal to all things Robertson County.

