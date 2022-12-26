ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

KARE 11

Travel woes continue at MSP Airport

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Josephine Tarpeh of Brooklyn Park has been to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport twice since Christmas Eve but has yet to board a plane. "I'm so frustrated, to tell you the truth. I'm really done," Tarpeh said. Delta canceled Tarpeh's flight to Philadelphia on Christmas Eve. She...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox2detroit.com

MGM Grand Detroit bringing back indoor smoking

DETROIT (FOX 2) - MGM Grand Detroit is bringing back its indoor smoking policy for some parts of the casino. According to the website, the rule change went into effect on Dec. 28 with MGM saying that smoking will be allowed only in designated areas that are labeled as such.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Pipe burst in parking garage causes thousands of dollars in damage

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Fire crews in Ann Arbor have responded to more than a dozen calls of frozen pipes bursting the last few days, most recently at a parking garage downtown at the City Club Apartments located off First Street.  Fire Chief Mike Kennedy says a sprinkler pipe burst around 1 a.m. Monday, causing at least $10,000 of damage to the parking structure itself. Fortunately, no vehicles were destroyed and no homes were affected.Kennedy says the situation could have been much worse."None of the residents had to be evacuated. We were able to shut the water off, so they basically have to thaw everything, remove the ice, and then there's the matter of removing the water once it's unfrozen," he said.Kennedy says the repairs could take weeks or maybe even months.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WNEM

Shopping mall asks tenant to pay for damage caused by water main break

FLINT TWP, Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee Valley Center Mall in Flint Township was closed all day Monday following a water main break. The shopping center tried to return to normal operations on Tuesday morning, but according to a Facebook post, mall officials closed the shopping center again until further notice.
FLINT, MI
fox9.com

Cattle spotted on I-35 in Minnesota

MEDFORD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Several cows found their way onto Interstate 35 on Wednesday morning. The cattle were spotted at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the median of I-35 near Medford, in southern Minnesota. FOX 9 has reached out to the Minnesota State Patrol for more information.
MEDFORD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Homeowner on the hook for thousands after county contractor destroys sewer line

ROSEVILLE, Minn. – A road project turned costly for a Roseville mom. When crews struck a sewer pipe in her yard, she got stuck with the bill. The homeowner turned to WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle to help her hold someone accountable.Sandy Hanson takes pride in her home."My roots are Roseville, and I love it here and I love my home," Sandy said.Last summer, she learned Ramsey County would widen her road and make other safety upgrades. She knew it would be an inconvenience, but didn't know it would cost her."And all summer it was messy," she said.But she says she didn't...
ROSEVILLE, MN
1240 WJIM

Take A Look At This Abandoned Antique Store In Michigan

It's a little ironic that a place that is meant to hold old discarded things, is now disregarded itself. Hidden away somewhere in Michigan, the location of this store was not disclosed to the viewers. However, it should be noted to avoid trespassing in abandoned buildings. Retro Antiques Still Has...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Broken pipes leave Inkster woman without water on Christmas

A woman whose home is managed by the Inkster Housing Commission said she dealt with flooding and no water this Christmas due to broken pipes. While the issue was eventually fixed Monday, she said it isn't the first time she's had problems with the pipes and wants something to change.
INKSTER, MI

