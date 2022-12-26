Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Families stuck at Detroit Metro Airport amid Southwest cancellations
The headaches continue for Southwest Airlines passengers flying out of Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport.
Travel woes continue at MSP Airport
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Josephine Tarpeh of Brooklyn Park has been to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport twice since Christmas Eve but has yet to board a plane. "I'm so frustrated, to tell you the truth. I'm really done," Tarpeh said. Delta canceled Tarpeh's flight to Philadelphia on Christmas Eve. She...
wemu.org
Antiques store in Ypsilanti closing Friday after 'rewarding' 50 years in business
After 50 years, an Ypsilanti antiques store will close its doors for the final time tomorrow. Before the downtown institution becomes a music venue under new ownership, WEMU’s Josh Hakala spoke with the retiring owner of Materials Unlimited. With nearly a half century in business, Reynold Lowe says he...
fox2detroit.com
It's been 109 years since the first train departed Detroit's Michigan Central Station
DETROIT (FOX 2) - More than 100 years after Michigan Central Station opened, the historic train depot is awaiting its grand reopening, this time as an innovation hub for Ford Motor Co. The building that the automaker has been working on since 2018 has a history full of ups, downs,...
It Was So Cold Birds Literally Froze To The Ground Across The Great Lakes
Listen, me and waterfowl haven't always been the best of friends. I make it no secret that geese, in particular, are my mortal enemies - Honking Murder Chickens who will attack me given any opportunity. Never fails. BUT, that said, I still never wish harm on them, let alone exposure...
wemu.org
Nationwide pilot shortage leading to increase in Ann Arbor airport traffic
The airline industry is facing a significant shortage of pilots across North America. Some studies show the shortage will only increase over the next decade. As a result, the Ann Arbor Municipal Airport has seen an increase in flight traffic with more people learning to fly. Five years ago, the...
fox2detroit.com
MGM Grand Detroit bringing back indoor smoking
DETROIT (FOX 2) - MGM Grand Detroit is bringing back its indoor smoking policy for some parts of the casino. According to the website, the rule change went into effect on Dec. 28 with MGM saying that smoking will be allowed only in designated areas that are labeled as such.
Crews to repair water main break in Birmingham, may disrupt water service
Crews will be repairing a water main break in Birmingham Thursday that will close part of Southfield Road and may disrupt water service to nearby residents.
Pipe burst in parking garage causes thousands of dollars in damage
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Fire crews in Ann Arbor have responded to more than a dozen calls of frozen pipes bursting the last few days, most recently at a parking garage downtown at the City Club Apartments located off First Street. Fire Chief Mike Kennedy says a sprinkler pipe burst around 1 a.m. Monday, causing at least $10,000 of damage to the parking structure itself. Fortunately, no vehicles were destroyed and no homes were affected.Kennedy says the situation could have been much worse."None of the residents had to be evacuated. We were able to shut the water off, so they basically have to thaw everything, remove the ice, and then there's the matter of removing the water once it's unfrozen," he said.Kennedy says the repairs could take weeks or maybe even months.
This Michigan City Makes It Into The Top 10 Rudest Cities In America
Being rude is not something you want to be known for, especially in a city. Unfortunately, there is a Michigan city that has been given the title of 'one of the top 10 rudest cities in the entire country. A website called Preply decided to. "survey over 1,500 residents of...
WNEM
Shopping mall asks tenant to pay for damage caused by water main break
FLINT TWP, Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee Valley Center Mall in Flint Township was closed all day Monday following a water main break. The shopping center tried to return to normal operations on Tuesday morning, but according to a Facebook post, mall officials closed the shopping center again until further notice.
centerforhealthjournalism.org
Detroit’s Black residents are choking on industrial air pollution, with little help from the state
Feeling short of breath, a resident on Detroit’s east side found herself in the emergency room in the spring of 2021 and was prescribed an inhaler for asthma for the first time in her life. She had never had issues with her respiratory health until an automotive plant, Stellantis,...
fox9.com
Cattle spotted on I-35 in Minnesota
MEDFORD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Several cows found their way onto Interstate 35 on Wednesday morning. The cattle were spotted at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the median of I-35 near Medford, in southern Minnesota. FOX 9 has reached out to the Minnesota State Patrol for more information.
Homeowner on the hook for thousands after county contractor destroys sewer line
ROSEVILLE, Minn. – A road project turned costly for a Roseville mom. When crews struck a sewer pipe in her yard, she got stuck with the bill. The homeowner turned to WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle to help her hold someone accountable.Sandy Hanson takes pride in her home."My roots are Roseville, and I love it here and I love my home," Sandy said.Last summer, she learned Ramsey County would widen her road and make other safety upgrades. She knew it would be an inconvenience, but didn't know it would cost her."And all summer it was messy," she said.But she says she didn't...
1240 WJIM
Take A Look At This Abandoned Antique Store In Michigan
It's a little ironic that a place that is meant to hold old discarded things, is now disregarded itself. Hidden away somewhere in Michigan, the location of this store was not disclosed to the viewers. However, it should be noted to avoid trespassing in abandoned buildings. Retro Antiques Still Has...
fox2detroit.com
Broken pipes leave Inkster woman without water on Christmas
A woman whose home is managed by the Inkster Housing Commission said she dealt with flooding and no water this Christmas due to broken pipes. While the issue was eventually fixed Monday, she said it isn't the first time she's had problems with the pipes and wants something to change.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ VIDEO: Car ends up on top of huge pile of snow in Minneapolis
During the snowstorm that spread across the U.S., a mystery emerged in Minneapolis. How is it that a car ended up on top of a big pile of snow?. Neighbors and locals were puzzled, but say it would only happen in Minneapolis.
Detroit's WDIV weather team expands with one new and one returning staffer
Detroit’s Local 4 News on WDIV-TV (Channel 4) has two additions to its weathercasting team. Ashlee Baracy and Ron Hilliard are the newest members of 4Warn Weather, the new name for the station’s weather team. The news was posted on the station's website Monday. They'll be joining current...
Endangered Missing Advisory issued for Oakland County man with schizophrenia
State Police issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for Anthony VanHees, 31. They said he walked away from his group home on Reimanville near Wyoming around 5:30 p.m. Monday.
fox9.com
Down in the Valley announces location closing, asks where it should open next
CRYSTAL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A popular record store and memorabilia shop has announced it will be closing its door in Crystal, while also soliciting input for where its followers think it should open next. Announced on its social media platforms and in an email to its VIP club members,...
