Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Lingfield Winter Million: Gary Moore set to send popular Goshen to Weatherbys Hurdle
Gary Moore is tempted to try running Goshen left-handed again, with Lingfield's Winter Million Festival on the radar following the popular six-year-old's brave second in the rearranged Long Walk Hurdle at Kempton. The seven-time hurdles winner was trying three miles for the first time when lining up at the Sunbury...
SkySports
Neville Hotels Novice Chase: Gaillard Du Mesnil breaks Grade One chasing duck at Leopardstown
Gaillard Du Mesnil finally enjoyed his day in the sun over fences with a facile victory in the Neville Hotels Novice Chase at Leopardstown. Although winless in six previous outings over the larger obstacles, the dual Grade One-winning hurdler had never finished out of the first three and has been placed three times at the highest level.
Comments / 0