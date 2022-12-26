Read full article on original website
Related
What does 2023 hold for Donald Trump, Josh Shapiro and Pa.’s Legislature? | John Baer
Albert Einstein once said, “I never think of the future. It comes soon enough.” Hard to argue the observation. But it’s too tempting not to think of 2023 and what it might bring, for example, to Donald Trump, Josh Shapiro and our legislature.
Dark money group linked to foreign billionaire infused millions of dollars to major Dem, left-wing causes
A dark money group tied to Swiss billionaire Hansjörg Wyss funneled millions of dollars last year to groups committed to electing Democrats and pushing President Biden's agenda.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
198K+
Followers
85K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0