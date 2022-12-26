ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Man struck and killed by train after dropping phone on Queens subway tracks

By Allie Griffin
New York Post
 3 days ago

A man was struck and killed by a subway train on Christmas on Sunday after he jumped onto the tracks at a Queens station to retrieve his phone, police said.

The 46-year-old straphanger was standing on the northbound platform at the Jackson Heights – Roosevelt Avenue station when he dropped his cellphone onto the roadbed just after 11:30 p.m.

He hopped off the platform to grab the phone but was unable to get back up before a northbound F train came barreling through the station, according to police.

The train struck him and he was pronounced dead at the scene, cops said.

Police have not released his identity as they are working to notify family members.

About an hour before the man was hit by the F train in Queens, another man was found dead on an L train in Brooklyn.

The man’s body, still sitting upright on a bench inside the train, was discovered as the subway car pulled into Rockaway Parkway station, the last stop at the end of the line in Canarsie.

Police said there were no signs of trauma and they don’t suspect any criminality.

passion 40
3d ago

🙏 to victim &family...dropping your phone on the tracks is not worth your life..he should have contacted an mta employee to retrieve his phone.

jersey boy jaws
3d ago

walking or traveling always keep your phone in your pocket, be aware of your surroundings

Ethel Stevenslove
3d ago

Wooooow, it's just something that's material.....You can always get another phone.... It's not worth risking or loosing your life trying to get it....A young 21 year old lost her life trying to get her phone off the tracks during the summer season.....If a Motorman don't see a person, he's not going to be able to stop the Train in time.....May the guy rest peacefully....Our sincere condolences to his Family.......

