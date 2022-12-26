Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Why the gender lobby is desperately trying to squash detransitioners and their stories
Gender ideology depends entirely on one question: Is gender dysphoria a legitimate biological disposition, or is it a social contagion?. With a few rare exceptions, almost all of the evidence points to the latter. For example, until very recently, gender dysphoria was considered a rare mental condition that affected mostly young boys. Now, however, 1 in 5 young adolescents say they identify as a gender different than their sex, with young girls making up the majority of those who seek treatment.
Washington Examiner
FTX plans to claw back Bankman-Fried’s donations, including Murray, Schrier, charities
(The Center Square) – The new executive of failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX has a message for politicians or charities who received money from former CEO Samuel Bankman-Fried: give it back, or we’ll take it back with interest. The list of recipients of Bankman-Fried’s political spending is a long...
Comments / 0