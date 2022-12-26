(The Center Square) – More than $26 million will be given toward mental health programs for veterans and first responders, Gov. Doug Ducey announced. According to a Veterans Affairs study, 230 veterans died in Arizona in 2019. An Arizona State University study from the same year found that veterans in the state were more than twice as likely to die by suicide than civilians. “If we as a state and...

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO