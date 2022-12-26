Read full article on original website
azbigmedia.com
How Arizona’s falling vaccination rates could lead to serious health issues
Vaccination rates among schoolchildren in Arizona have steadily declined since 2012, but the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the drop across the state. The trend is unlikely to reverse any time soon, which could result in serious health consequences for Arizonans in the future, experts fear. Since 2020, routine preventative health care...
Arizona veteran mental health resources expand with new spending package
(The Center Square) – More than $26 million will be given toward mental health programs for veterans and first responders, Gov. Doug Ducey announced. According to a Veterans Affairs study, 230 veterans died in Arizona in 2019. An Arizona State University study from the same year found that veterans in the state were more than twice as likely to die by suicide than civilians. “If we as a state and...
Pima County Health Director to join Hobbs' cabinet
Governor-elect Katie Hobbs announced Tuesday that Pima County Health Director Dr. Theresa Cullen would be joining her administration as the next Arizona Department of Health Services Director.
AZFamily
Gov. elect Katie Hobbs announces health and human services cabinet members
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Governor-elect Katie Hobbs has announced her health and human services cabinet members. “These are some of the best minds Arizona has to offer, and I am proud that they have chosen to serve the people of Arizona by my side,” said Governor-Elect Hobbs. “As a social worker, I know firsthand the importance of these crucial agencies to the lives of the people who need them.”
Community response helped reverse COVID’s devastating toll on Indigenous communities in Arizona
This story was published in partnership with the Documenting COVID-19 project, which is supported by Columbia University’s Brown Institute for Media Innovation and MuckRock. The project collects and shares government documents related to the COVID-19 pandemic and works on investigative journalism projects with partner newsrooms. When COVID-19 first hit...
yumadailynews.com
Health officials alert locals about an increase in viral infections
YUMA - Public health officers and healthcare leaders across Yuma and the state have been sounding the alarm for public action in the face of a concerning and continued rise in viral infection. Healthcare providers in Arizona have been recording the highest number of flu cases ever recorded at this...
knau.org
Proposed GOP bill targets preferred pronoun use in Arizona schools
Arizona legislators are already beginning to file bill proposals for the upcoming legislative session and one of the first wants to restrict the use of students’ preferred pronouns in school. The bill, which is backed by Republican Rep. John Kavanagh, wants to prohibit teachers from using a student’s chosen...
ICS, which helps older adults and those with disabilities, looks for volunteers
Interfaith Community Services is looking for volunteers. The organization is a nonprofit that helps seniors and those with disabilities stay safe and independent in their homes.
queencreeksuntimes.com
Changing perceptions of cannabis boost community impact of dispensaries
Cannabis use in Arizona has come a long way. From the early days when the state legalized medical marijuana use and possession in 2010, to recreational use in 2020, and now looking ahead at upcoming milestones, there has been a drastic change in the way cannabis is perceived. About a...
Navajo Nation Police Department warns tribal citizens about treatment center recruiters
The Navajo Nation Police Department has received numerous missing persons reports that they have traced to addiction treatment centers in Arizona. Now they are warning tribal communities about recruiters. It all started one Monday morning when Navajo Nation Police Sgt. Roland Dash looked at the arrest log which was unusually...
Census finds Arizona to be a top-5 state for in-migration
Arizona's population grew by 1.3% from July 2021 to July 2022, the spike represents a total of 94,320 new Arizonans over that period.
kjzz.org
Arizona now has the highest COVID-19 death rate of any state
Arizona has surpassed Mississippi to become the state with the highest per capita death toll from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The first COVID-19 death in Arizona was reported March 20, 2020 and more than 32,000 deaths have followed....
kyma.com
Sinema secures pay raise for Arizona military members
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema has delivered a key defense and military priorities in a bipartisan government funding bill. According to a press release, the bill will include the following:. A pay raise for Arizona servicemembers. Increased funding to address PFAS contamination on military bases and...
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Election: Arizona recount results expected Dec. 29
Recount results from the November election in Arizona should be finished by Dec. 29. In all, two statewide races were subjected to a recount: the Attorney General and the Superintendent of Public Instruction. State Legislative District 13 in Maricopa County was also subjected to a recount.
KTAR.com
Arizona’s Predatory Debt Act seen as important protection, but not a cure-all
WASHINGTON – Rodd McLeod thinks voter approval of Proposition 209 this fall will go a long way toward keeping people from being “forced out on the street or lose their cars” when they have medical bills they can’t pay. But he also thinks that consumers still...
3 Arizona Cities Among The Best Places For Ringing In The New Year
WalletHub determined which US cities are the best for ringing in the new year.
Brnovich says Tucson rental ordinance must end or city risks state funds
(The Center Square) – The Arizona attorney general’s investigation into a Tucson rental ordinance may lead to its overturning in 2023. The City of Tucson’s Ordinance No. 11959 forbids landlords from considering sources of income when viewing rental housing applications. Attorney General Mark Brnovich issued an investigative report on Dec. 21, claiming it goes against an earlier code established in 1992. Tucson’s new ordinance broadens “source of income” to include...
erienewsnow.com
Arizona Safeway Shootings Fast Facts
Here's a look at the January 8, 2011, shootings in Tucson, Arizona. Six people were killed and 13 were wounded including Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords. Shooter Jared Lee Loughner pleaded guilty in 2012 and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Christina Taylor Green, 9. Born on...
kawc.org
Baby names change with the times in Arizona
PHOENIX (Capitol Media Services) - New Arizona moms and dads aren't choosing the names for their children this year that their own parent selected for them. New figures from the state Department of Health Services show the names that were most popular a quarter century have all but disappeared from this year's Top 20 list.
SignalsAZ
Governor Ducey Appoints Jeffrey Louis Sklar
Governor Ducey announced the appointment of Jeffrey Louis Sklar to fill a vacancy on the Arizona Court of Appeals, Division II. “Jeffrey’s extensive civil litigation experience, service as a Superior Court Judge and strong commitment to the separation of powers, gives me great confidence in his ability to continue to serve the people of Arizona well,” said Governor Ducey. “I am delighted to announce his appointment to the Arizona Court of Appeals.”
